No marches for the continued violence: 5 dead, 19 wounded in Chiraq weekend shootings

A manufactured temper tantrum trumps #BlackLivesMatter.
From CBS Chicago: A violent span from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday left five people killed and 15 others wounded in 13 separate shootings, according to Chicago Police. They were the latest attacks in a weekend that has seen 24 shot — five fatally — since Friday evening. A 5-year-old girl was among the victims.
The five slayings pushed the city to 23 shootings deaths in the year’s first 21 days, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. In all, there have been 26 homicides so far this year.
The latest fatal shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. Sunday when a 41-year-old man was shot to death while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was shot multiple times in the body while driving in the 12900 block of South Halsted. The man was pronounced dead at MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island.
Less than an hour earlier, two men were shot to death in a Belmont Central neighborhood drive-by attack on the Northwest Side. The men, ages 19 and 25, were walking about 3 a.m. when a black vehicle drove by in the 6000 block of West Belden and someone inside opened fire, police said.
The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, while the older man was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. Both were pronounced dead.
Another man was shot to death Saturday afternoon at a bus stop near a CTA Red Line station in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. About 1:15 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing at an upper level bus stop near the 69th Street Red Line station, 15 W. 69th Street, when he was approached by another male, according to police. During an ensuing argument, the male pulled out a gun and shot the man in his chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The weekend’s first shooting death happened Friday evening when a 29-year-old man was shot dead on the South Side.
He was standing outside a liquor store about 6:35 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 79th Street when someone wearing a camouflage jacket over a black hoodie exited the store and shot him in the head, police said. The shooter ran away heading north on Escanaba. The man who was shot was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hadn’t released any of their identities by Sunday morning.
At least 19 other people were hurt in shootings since Friday evening, including four wounded — one critically — in a drive-by attack early Sunday outside a Humboldt Park party on the West Side. A man also accidentally shot himself early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
Meanwhile, here’s a pic from yesterday’s Women’s March on Washington:
If the commies and their various associated parasites were to protest these occurrences that would mean admitting to a glorious failure of their attempts at societal control.
The pic above reflects We really live in a very “free society”, pretty soon love making is going to be out in the open at a parking lot and, who cares? Getting to the murders in Chicago is payback for drugs and gangs fighting for supremacy and control, Black on Black because life has no meaning, killing is the norm where there is no hope to even think of moving out of that environment, and where can they go? so they have to stay there and continue to be part of it, hoping their lives can be spared, it is a revolving door with mirrors.
If there were any marches in Chiraq it would end up in more people dead because they would end up in violence,
COME ON JESSIE JACKSON, AL SHARPTON, OBAMA, ALL OF YOU MARCH AGAINST BLACK ON BLACK CRIMES, I’m sure you will end up in a dumpster with flies in your mouth.
Perhaps the vaginas can be sent to Chicago to fight it out with the bros. Its a win-win no matter what.
“Identity politics” is bad enough when it identifies with groups. Now we have them identifying with body parts. There’s a lot of “stupid” going around. Forget about the flu.
I received an unsolicited email claiming that the NRA was pushing for killing elephants this morning. I replied that the DNC was killing infants.
