Inmates in California prison hospital riot after crackdown on child porn

Did you know that there is a State Hospital in Coalinga, California, with shopping malls, fast food, and all sorts of freedoms for some of America’s most violent sex criminals?

Coalinga State Hospital is one of five Department of State Hospitals (DSH) in California — the other four hospitals are Atascadero, Metropolitan (Los Angeles County) and Napa. Created by Governor Jerry Brown’s 2012-13 Budget, the state hospitals provide mental health services to patients “in a safe environment and in a fiscally responsible manner.”

Who are the patients?

Patients admitted to California’s state hospitals are mandated for treatment by a criminal or civil court judge, more than 90% of whom are “forensic commitments,” i.e., criminals deemed to be “mentally ill”. Among DSH patients are also criminals who have been classified by a judge or jury as Sexually Violent Predators. Simply put, California’s Department of State Hospitals are prison hospitals.

In the case of Coalinga State Hospital, located halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles around 57 miles southwest of Fresno, it was opened in 2005 as a self-contained, 1,286 beds, psychiatric hospital with a security perimeter. Most of the hospital’s forensically committed patients are sexually violent predators.

Red Pill reports for The Goldwater that on January 14, 2018, patients at Coalinga State Hospital overtook the facility in a major riot after hospital staff removed all electronics equipment from the patients due to the widespread sharing and distribution of child pornography.

The staff deprived the patients of access to the Internet — and to child porn — as a result of a Department of State Hospitals emergency regulation that blocks the patients’ “possession, viewing, and distribution of illicit materials” by barring them from possessing digital memory storage devices such as flash drives or thumb drives, hard drives such as those in computers, memory cards, digital media players, and digital media burners. Prior to the crackdown, “patients,” including convicted violent sex predators, were allowed compact disc (CD) and digital video disc (DVD) players, as well as Internet access — in a prison hospital!

At least 200 Coalinga "patients" have been involved in the possession or transmission of child porn. Hospital officials said that each month, two to three new child porn cases are reported which require investigation. "Patients" also copy, sell or exchange legal movies and music for profit. 11 "patients" were arrested for child porn while inside the facility just last year. Ken August, a spokesman for the California Department of State Hospitals, described the Coalinga riots as "disruptive behavior that presented a threat to the safety and security of other patients, staff, and the facility." Rioters smashed some 60 windows in the hospital. Employees of a nearby coffee shop reported that the rioters were hanging out the smash-out windows, throwing urine on the coffee shop's customers and threatening other hospital "patients". Rioters threw food at other "patients" and staff, threw "liquids" against walls, littered hallways with human feces and garbage, jammed door locks, and clogged their toilets with towels and bed sheets in order to flood the facility, a tactic often used during prison riots to force an evacuation. Several hospital staff members were injured during the riots. The Department of Police Services sent in an armed task force to quell the uprising. After a day, most of the hospital was reclaimed. The patients are not permitted to walk around freely in the facility, communicate with their attorneys or families (all phones have been removed from the patient areas), and all inquiries to the main switchboard are being deflected. No hot meals will be served in the near future, and no disposable razors are being provided. Several of the hospital units are without water.

