Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff: Can’t release ‘explosive’ FISA memo because people won’t understand it

Four days ago, on January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)and journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, and even people going to jail.

The memo is rumored to detail the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in improperly ordering a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.

House members have been blocked from discussing the memo in detail due to a waiver they signed, according to The Hill. A day later, on January 19, 65 lawmakers signed a letter calling on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif) to publicly release the memo.

Congress must have been inundated with demands to #ReleaseTheMemo because on Saturday, January 20, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) tweeted that the process to release the memo has begun, although it may take 19 or more Congressional work days.

However, yesterday, Jan. 21, in an interview on the Corrupt News Network (CNN), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the memo should not be released because the American people simply can’t understand it.

Schiff, 57, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (House Intelligence Committee in short), first dismisses the FISA memo as a set of “distorted” “talking points” that were “drafted” by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee who are in collusion with “Russian trolls and bots”.

When asked by the CNN reporter why not let the American people see the memo and decide for ourselves, Schiff said no (1:18 mark):

“because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is.”

Then Schiff accuses Republicans who call for releasing the memo of engaging in “spin” and “a fulsome attack on the FBI” and on Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

