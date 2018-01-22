Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff: Can’t release ‘explosive’ FISA memo because people won’t understand it

Four days ago, on January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)and journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation, and even people going to jail.
The memo is rumored to detail the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in improperly ordering a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.
House members have been blocked from discussing the memo in detail due to a waiver they signed, according to The Hill. A day later, on January 19, 65 lawmakers signed a letter calling on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif) to publicly release the memo.
See “Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo that’ll put officials in jail! “
Congress must have been inundated with demands to #ReleaseTheMemo because on Saturday, January 20, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) tweeted that the process to release the memo has begun, although it may take 19 or more Congressional work days.
However, yesterday, Jan. 21, in an interview on the Corrupt News Network (CNN), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the memo should not be released because the American people simply can’t understand it.
Schiff, 57, a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (House Intelligence Committee in short), first dismisses the FISA memo as a set of “distorted” “talking points” that were “drafted” by Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee who are in collusion with “Russian trolls and bots”.
When asked by the CNN reporter why not let the American people see the memo and decide for ourselves, Schiff said no (1:18 mark):
“because the American people unfortunately don’t have the underlying materials and therefore they can’t see how distorted and misleading this document is.”
Then Schiff accuses Republicans who call for releasing the memo of engaging in “spin” and “a fulsome attack on the FBI” and on Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Tell the House Intelligence Committee to #ReleaseTheMemo:
- Adam Schiff’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepAdamSchiff
- House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes’ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RepDevinNunes
#ReleaseTheMemoNow!
~Eowyn
Insult your constituents, way to go jerk. Course that’s what demorats do on a daily basis.
Let me be the judge of whether I can understand it. If it requires deeper insight because of “underlying material” release that too. And if shiffty is so stupid to think I’m stupid, then maybe he’s the one that can’t comprehend the memo. And to accuse the repubs of distortion is little more than seeing himself in the mirror.
YouKnowWho . . . Congratulations! You expressed everything that needed to be said. Isn’t it strange that all these dillweeds in Washington, DC trust you and I to keep paying the bills, but all of a sudden they think we are so brainless that we cannot understand. I have no doubt that this joker knows good and well that this memo is a smoking gun! In order to avoid the “smoking gun” from being inspected by the public, he wants to declare that you and I just would not understand. This man is a traitor to this country, and should be thrown out on his butt. I certainly do agree with . . . “And to accuse the repubs of distortion is little more than seeing himself in the mirror.” For all to long now, the Dems have controlled everything from the shadows, now is the time for the light of day to be shown on all their nefarious actions!
Heh, heh……Schifty is sweating…..and calling US stupid.
It is precisely this arrogant condescension that makes a normal Joe want to punch this loser square in the nose!
Adam Schiff, the “Schiff-head,” employs the same pseudo-intellectual look-down-your-nose condescension that former New York Governor Mario Cuomo used. It’s the same B.S. that CNN reporter Chris Cuomo uses.
EXCUSE ME, “Schiff-head,” for your information, we are quite capable of figuring a large number of things for ourselves. Your days of intimidating us blue-collar working “slobs” are over. You just keep it up, Wise Guy: We’ll get you out of Congress NEXT.
Here’s the history of it, in a nutshell. The genocidal maniac Bertrand Russell helped popularize a so-called philosophy called logical positivism back in the early 20th Century. Basically, its premise was this: You mention X. But we’re talking about something else, X-prime, therefor, you’re not on the same page we are! It was an arrogant, pseudo-intellectual way of putting those without a college education in their place.
Think Abbott & Costello’s routine “Who’s On First?” “Who’s On First?” IS NOT “comedy”: It is logical positivism, designed to stop the inquiring and curious in their tracks.
Well, we blue-collar working stiffs have something you DON’T, Schiff-head, and that is SELF-RESPECT.
NOW GET THE HELL OUT OF OUR WAY AND GIVE US THE FREAKING MEMO, A-HOLE.
steven . . . Bravo! I certainly do agree . . . ” . . . GET THE HELL OUT OF OUR WAY AND GIVE US THE FREAKING MEMO, A-HOLE.” That is very short and sweet, and is exactly what every single American should be thinking relative to this question.
Translation: We the people are too smart and will see what’s really going on.
Bingo!
chemtrailssuck . . . . you are right on the money! I have little doubt that Adam Schiff is quaking in his shoes that the American people will see the extreme criminal lengths to which the Democratic party will go to control this nation.
Haha, great play on words by Ben Garrison! 😀
❤️
I.e., Leftist boy hasn’t figured out how to cover his and his Democrat buddies’ butts yet.
In case you missed it…
Adam Schiff Ratted Out As A CNN Leaker
http://bluepillsheep.com/adam-schiff-ratted-cnn-leaker/
(((Adam Schiff))) must have never heard of the internet where people are able to learn/understand more details about ANY subject than any prior generation since the First Adam! We are not uneducated illiterate peasants from the “Dark Ages,” Mr. Snotty Arrogant Haughty Condescending boob!
Schiff should try reading (((his))) Hebrew Scriptures once in awhile: “But thou, O Daniel, shut up the words, and seal the book, even to the time of the end: many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall be increased.” (Surely God had the internet in mind when He sent that message to Daniel!)
On the flip side, we have a “one of us” type of guy in Rep. Dave Joyce whom you quoted; a former law enforcement officer & prosecutor before he began his stint in Congress in 2013. Here’s a four-minute Fox video from today, 1/22/18, with Dave Joyce re the Memo & the 5-months of missing text messages:
TPR . . . . Thank you for adding the clip of Rep Dave Joyce. It certainly gives us hope, and confirms that this memo truly reveals the extend that criminal activity took place.
Where’s the beef?
His real worry is that we WILL understand it…and flip out.
Hadenoughalready . . . . Wouldn’t you just think that the better road to travel under these circumstances is to just keep quiet about the memo and hope and pray that the damage is not too severe. Rather than wave a red flag before a bull (which is just what he did by saying that the American people just could not comprehend with full understand the information contained in the memo.)
I would! Any normal-thinking American would. But these are demonrats. They think they’re trying to wave off a bad Carrier landing and that we’ll just hang our heads, shuffle off and say – otay…
Ya! NOT gonna happen, dude! Give us that damned report and WE will decide the aftermath! Certainly NOT you, Mr. Shifty-Eyes.
Pray the conspirators are prevented from redacting anything during those 19 days. They may do a lot of things, but the hand of God is at work right now. “Seek first God’s kingdom and His righteousness,” and He will take care of the details. (a crude paraphrase, but I think that’s the point)
“Schiff co-founded the Congressional Caucus for Freedom of the Press…co-chaired by Representatives Schiff and Mike Pence and Richard Lugar…to combat and condemn media censorship.” (Key Wiki)
Schiff is the author of the Daniel Pearl Freedom of the Press Act, encouraging those on the frontlines to fight for greater accountability and transparency. (Wikipedia)
What a two-faced, lying sack of sh*t, and he’s on the House Intelligence Committee, where you know he’s probably the major source of serious leaks.
A Democrat representative tells us that we won’t understand a simple memo and yet I seem to recall there being a Democrat representative who once felt concern that the island of Guam could capsize…
