Oakland mayor willing to go to jail to protest Trump’s immigration policies

Protecting residents illegal aliens is the proggies’ priority.

And just not too long ago proggies were cool with the feds’ rights. Funny how they flip flop depending upon who is president.

From Yahoo: The mayor of a California city has said she is prepared to go to jail after its council voted to end cooperation with federal immigration agents and protect its status as a so-called sanctuary city.

Speaking after Oakland City Council voted unanimously to end its cooperation following reports federal immigration officers were planning to launch massive raids across the Bay Area, Mayor Libby Schaaf said: “Let me be clear, that cities that have sanctuary status are engaging in their legal right.”

ABC News said, when asked if she was prepared to go to jail over the issue, she responded: “Yes”.

CBS San Francisco also reports this:

“It is no surprise that the bully in chief is continuing to try to intimidate our most vulnerable residents,” said Schaaf, referring to President Donald Trump. “We’re very clear that our values are to protect all of our residents regardless of where we come from. We want to protect families, not tear them apart.”

Schaaf’s remarks came on a day when rumors were swirling that ICE planned to launch a series of Bay Area raids — arresting as many as 1,500 illegal aliens — because California has become a Sanctuary State and several communities have adopted Sanctuary City policies.

“We are exercising our legal right to be a Sanctuary City and to protect our residents,” Schaaf told KPIX 5 of her opposition to ICE raids. “The fact that the federal government is suggesting that it is actively retaliating against jurisdictions that are exercising their right to have sanctuary policies — that is what is illegal.”

