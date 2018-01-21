‘Explosive’ FISA memo will be released!

Three days ago, on January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

The memo is rumored to detail the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in ordering a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.

A day later, on January 19, 65 lawmakers signed a letter calling on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif) to publicly release the memo.

House members have been blocked from discussing the memo in detail due to a waiver they signed, according to The Hill. They have described it as being supported by classified documents and interviews that most lawmakers have not been allowed to see.

CNN reported yesterday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) wants to read the memo, but was turned down. But Paul’s spokesman, Sergio Gor, said Paul is “determined” to read it.

At least six House members have spoken out, calling for the release of the confidential memo because the American people deserve to know the truth. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that not only will FBI and DOJ officials be fired, “people will go to jail“.

Congress must have been inundated with demands to #ReleaseTheMemo because yesterday, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) tweeted that the process to release the memo has begun, although it may take 19 or more Congressional work days:

Great news! Our efforts to #ReleaseTheMemo have been effective and the HPSIC plans to begin the process to release the FBI/FISA/Russia memo. This may take up to 19+ Congressional work days but Americans deserve to know the truth. — Dave Joyce (@RepDaveJoyce) January 20, 2018

HPSIC is the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence or, in short, the House Intelligence Committee.

Washington Examiner reports that:

A request for further comment from Rep. Joyce’s office was not immediately returned.

A meeting had taken place to discuss the process for the memo’s release, but cautioned more details need to be ironed out before a final decision is made.

Below are some reactions to Rep. Joyce’s tweet:

“Sorry but 19 days is not soon enough. I appreciate your efforts to get it released but it shouldn’t take 19 days to tell the American people the truth.” “I agree 19 days is too long. Let’s start a new hashtag # LeakTheMemo” “Unless you’re being satirical, this tweet is outrageous. You’re DELIBERATELY giving Americans the bird. All it takes is a vote of the Intel Committee and then the POTUS green light. Could be done in a day. Get on with it, or burn in the mid-terms” “Now that I think about it, ’19+ congressional work days’ could be months given that it is Congress, after all. Is this more swamp-stalling? This is the first I’ve heard about any 19+ day wait. Political double-speak for stalling.” “You guys need to “get this Memo” from Americans>>> you work for US & 19 days is NOT acceptable! Get on the damn ball” “19+ Congressional work days??? Look, I know government is slow, but it’s a four-page memo. I’m assuming the pages are 8.5″x11″.” “As long as what we get are NOT pages and pages of redactions.” “They want 19 Congressional WORKING DAYS to buy time. So that gives them well over month to make plans, flee the country or pull some monkey business on the Americans.”

My favorite:

“How about @ POTUS read the Memo in the State of the Union Address!”

#ReleaseTheMemoNow!

~Eowyn

