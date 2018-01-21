‘Explosive’ FISA memo will be released!

Three days ago, on January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.
The memo is rumored to detail the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in ordering a FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.
A day later, on January 19, 65 lawmakers signed a letter calling on House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif) to publicly release the memo.
House members have been blocked from discussing the memo in detail due to a waiver they signed, according to The Hill. They have described it as being supported by classified documents and interviews that most lawmakers have not been allowed to see.
CNN reported yesterday that Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) wants to read the memo, but was turned down. But Paul’s spokesman, Sergio Gor, said Paul is “determined” to read it.
At least six House members have spoken out, calling for the release of the confidential memo because the American people deserve to know the truth. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted that not only will FBI and DOJ officials be fired, “people will go to jail“.
Congress must have been inundated with demands to #ReleaseTheMemo because yesterday, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) tweeted that the process to release the memo has begun, although it may take 19 or more Congressional work days:
HPSIC is the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence or, in short, the House Intelligence Committee.
Washington Examiner reports that:
- A request for further comment from Rep. Joyce’s office was not immediately returned.
- A meeting had taken place to discuss the process for the memo’s release, but cautioned more details need to be ironed out before a final decision is made.
Below are some reactions to Rep. Joyce’s tweet:
“Sorry but 19 days is not soon enough. I appreciate your efforts to get it released but it shouldn’t take 19 days to tell the American people the truth.”
“I agree 19 days is too long. Let’s start a new hashtag
#LeakTheMemo”
“Unless you’re being satirical, this tweet is outrageous. You’re DELIBERATELY giving Americans the bird. All it takes is a vote of the Intel Committee and then the POTUS green light. Could be done in a day. Get on with it, or burn in the mid-terms”
“Now that I think about it, ’19+ congressional work days’ could be months given that it is Congress, after all. Is this more swamp-stalling? This is the first I’ve heard about any 19+ day wait. Political double-speak for stalling.”
“You guys need to “get this Memo” from Americans>>> you work for US & 19 days is NOT acceptable! Get on the damn ball”
“19+ Congressional work days??? Look, I know government is slow, but it’s a four-page memo. I’m assuming the pages are 8.5″x11″.”
“As long as what we get are NOT pages and pages of redactions.”
“They want 19 Congressional WORKING DAYS to buy time. So that gives them well over month to make plans, flee the country or pull some monkey business on the Americans.”
My favorite:
“How about
@POTUS read the Memo in the State of the Union Address!”
#ReleaseTheMemoNow!
~Eowyn
I dearly pray this memo isn’t another dead end exercise in innuendo over substance. And, yes, of course, release it within 48 hours. Totally do-able.
it shouldn’t take 3 weeks….they’re probably talking to lawyers and moving funds around…
Sure they’ll release it; every ‘blacked out’, redacted, page.
I believe it can be declassified.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Yes, but, release it in its entirety – no redactions.
kommonsentsjane
yeah, 3 weeks to release a few pages…probably a bunch of black lines and as much substance as redacted jfk files
I believe the memo should be made public and President Trump can take the bold and daring move to actually read the contents of the memo in its entirety and actually holding it up to the cameras during his State of the Union address.
Tyler Durden of Zero Hedge rightly points out that this is President Trump’s best chance to defang and cripple the CIA, which he MUST do if not only he, but America itself is to survive. He agrees with Kevin Shipp that the difference between the shadow state and the deep state is that the CIA, being deep state, can and does carry out operations without Congressional oversight or knowledge.
The Central Intelligence Agency is, for all intents and purposes, a parallel government, funding itself via black ops, e.g., drug-running, and it MUST be stopped. Recall, as I have said before, that the founding charter of the agency specifically states the organization exists to “protect the interests of the British Crown” and NOT the sovereignty of the United States. President Trump stands at the crossroads of history: He will be the first President since Kennedy who actually stands a chance to neuter the agency; viz., to actually END IT. And it has come down to this: Either the CIA goes or America goes. There is no middle ground.
This is the gold libertarians and leftists alike should go after: Nailing Obama or Hillary or even George W. Bush to the wall is “a consummation to be wish’d,” but unless this Rogue Agency of the British Crown is destroyed, nothing else will matter. It is also essential to the civil liberties of all Americans that it does go, for, ultimately, the CIA is the mercenary of global interests that will act, when it is told, to implement a global government.
THE CIA MUST GO!
I believe President Trump has every intention of making this happen. And it will, in part, avenge the assassination of President Kennedy 54 years ago.
NO. THE CIA MUST NOT GO, but the corrupt political appointees should be drawn and quartered. Also, though there is a nexus, my understanding is that the intelligence agencies are, by definition, part of the “shadow government”, not the “deep state”.
