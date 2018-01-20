Spew alert: Former FBI Director and Clinton hack James Comey to teach “ethical leadership” class

From CNN: Former FBI Director James Comey will teach a course on ethical leadership at William and Mary beginning in the fall, according to an article on the Virginia college’s website.

The course will meet primarily at the college’s Washington, DC, center and once at the campus in Williamsburg, Virginia. Comey will co-teach the course with Drew Stelljes, executive assistant professor of education and assistant vice president for student leadership, in fall 2018 and spring and summer 2019.

Comey, who graduated from the college in 1982, told the school he is “thrilled” at the chance to teach this course.

“Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth,” Comey says in the article. “Building and maintaining that kind of leadership, in both the private sector and government, is the challenge of our time.”

William and Mary’s president, Taylor Reveley, said in statement quoted in the article that Comey has been “deeply committed” to the college over the years.

“He understands to the core of his being that our leaders must have an abiding commitment to ethical behavior and sacrificial service if we are to have good government.”

Comey led the FBI from 2013 until last year, when he was fired by President Donald Trump. Comey, as director, oversaw the investigation into whether Trump campaign members colluded with Russians who hacked the 2016 election.

3 responses to "Spew alert: Former FBI Director and Clinton hack James Comey to teach "ethical leadership" class

  1. Auntie Lulu | January 20, 2018 at 11:25 am | Reply

    If I had not seen this myself . . . I wouldn’t believe it! Comey is the last person on Earth who should be teaching an “ethics” class to anyone. He is about as dishonest, criminally minded an individual as they come. In response to his teaching this class, I would hope that he is arrested and charged for the crimes he has committed . . . therefore it would negate in the minds of his students anything he “taught them.”

  2. Dr. Eowyn | January 20, 2018 at 11:28 am | Reply

    Will Comey be distance-teaching his class from jail?

  3. Kevin J Lankford | January 20, 2018 at 11:36 am | Reply

    It will definitely have to be a case of,…”Do what I say, and not what I do”. But then….????

