Rapper Snoop Dogg threatens to move to Uganda because of Trump’s alleged ‘sh*t-hole’ comment

The rapper who calls himself Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus, Jr.) has threatened to assassinate President Trump.

See “Rapper Snoop Dog assassinates President Trump in music video” and “Snoop Dogg’s new album cover shows a dead Trump“

The latest in Snoop’s continuing Trump Derangement Syndrome is his threat to move to the African country of Uganda because of Trump’s alleged “shit-hole” comment, allegedly made in a meeting on January 11 with members of Congress. In the meeting, President Trump argued for a merit- and achievement-based immigration policy and questioned why Democrats insist on an open-door policy inviting immigrants from low-achievement countries like Haiti and El Salvador.

The sole source of Trump’s alleged “shit-hole” comment is Senate Minority Whip Richard “Dick” Durbin (D-Illinois).

On CBS’ “Face the Nation” on January 14, 2018, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), who was present in the January 11 meeting, said Durbin is spreading a false story. Cotton said:

“I certainly didn’t hear what Sen. Durbin has said repeatedly. Sen. Durbin has a history of misrepresenting what happens in White House meetings, though, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by that.”

Cotton was referring to Durbin’s account of a 2013 meeting in which he claimed then-House Republican leader Eric Cantor told Obama, “I cannot even stand to look at you.” But the Obama administration, in the person of White House press secretary Jay Carney, denied Cantor had ever said that.

Going back to Snoop’s threat to move to Uganda.

The average IQ of Uganda is 84, which is one standard deviation below the average IQ of human beings of 100.

By that measure, half of Uganda’s population have an IQ below 84, which means many Ugandans are morons — defined as those with an IQ of 51 to 70.

See “How smart or stupid is your country?“

With the addition of Snoop Dogg to their population, the average IQ of Uganda is sure to plummet further.

46-year-old Snoop Dogg has an estimated net worth of $135 million.

H/t FOTM‘s MCA

~Eowyn

Advertisements