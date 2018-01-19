Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo!

Yesterday, January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.

According to ZeroHedge, the memo details the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in ordering a FISA wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Note: FISA or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 is a federal law that establishes procedures for the U.S. government’s physical and electronic surveillance of foreign powers and domestic (U.S.) agents of foreign powers suspected of espionage or terrorism. The Act created the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to oversee requests for surveillance warrants by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In 2016, the Obama Administration used the “Russian dossier” and its baseless claim of a Russian-Trump collusion as the pretext for a FISA court-approved surveillance on then-candidate Donald Trump and members of the Trump campaign, including phone- and wire-taps.

Members of the House of Representatives who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, including:

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Fox News: “ It is so alarming the American people have to see this. ” Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said: “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.” Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) tweeted : “Immediately # ReleaseTheMemo # FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth ! We wouldn’t be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn’t; only feds’ reliance on bad sources & methods.” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) tweeted : “The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth.” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), referring to DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr, said, “I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice” and that “ people will go to jail “. According to Sara Carter, a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the memo, said: “The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it. Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways. Some of these people should no longer be in government. ”

WikiLeaks is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the memo.

#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018

A source told Fox News that releasing the memo to the public requires a committee vote and as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days.

#ReleaseTheMemo !!!

Please contact your representative and demand that the FISA memo be released to the American people. Click here.

H/t FOTM reader Big Lug

~Eowyn

