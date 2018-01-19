Tell Congress to release the ‘explosive’ FISA memo!

Yesterday, January 18, members of the House of Representatives were given a four-page memo, described by journalist Sara Carter as so “shocking” and “explosive”, it could lead to the removal of senior officials in the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the end of Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation.
According to ZeroHedge, the memo details the Obama Administration’s abuse of power in ordering a FISA wire-tapping of then-candidate Donald Trump, as well as the administration’s extensive and illegal collusion with the FBI, the DOJ and the Clinton Campaign against Donald Trump during and after the 2016 presidential election.
Note: FISA or the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 is a federal law that establishes procedures for the U.S. government’s physical and electronic surveillance of foreign powers and domestic (U.S.) agents of foreign powers suspected of espionage or terrorism. The Act created the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to oversee requests for surveillance warrants by federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.
In 2016, the Obama Administration used the “Russian dossier” and its baseless claim of a Russian-Trump collusion as the pretext for a FISA court-approved surveillance on then-candidate Donald Trump and members of the Trump campaign, including phone- and wire-taps.
Members of the House of Representatives who have seen the memo are calling for its immediate release, including:
- Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told Fox News: “It is so alarming the American people have to see this.”
- Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said: “Part of me wishes that I didn’t read it because I don’t want to believe that those kinds of things could be happening in this country that I call home and love so much.”
- Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) tweeted: “Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn’t be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn’t; only feds’ reliance on bad sources & methods.”
- Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) tweeted: “The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth.”
- Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), referring to DOJ officials Rod Rosenstein and Bruce Ohr, said, “I believe the consequence of its release will be major changes in people currently working at the FBI and the Department of Justice” and that “people will go to jail“.
- According to Sara Carter, a senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the memo, said: “The document shows a troubling course of conduct and we need to make the document available, so the public can see it. Once the public sees it, we can hold the people involved accountable in a number of ways. Some of these people should no longer be in government.”
WikiLeaks is offering a reward of up to $1 million for the memo.
A source told Fox News that releasing the memo to the public requires a committee vote and as long as there are no objections from the White House within five days.
#ReleaseTheMemo !!!
Please contact your representative and demand that the FISA memo be released to the American people. Click here.
H/t FOTM reader Big Lug
~Eowyn
Hannity has been doing a bang up job on this this week. Lots of great guests.
Glenn47 . . . . I heard him yesterday on the radio. He has been a point man on all this illegal garbage for some time now. Even though he has taken heat for it. I am so glad that we have some true patriots in the news industry who wish the American people to be informed as to what kinds of crimes are being committed against you and I . . . . all in the name of saving the country!
It is forever shameful that none of the other news outlets have breathed a word of this criminal activity, or any criminal activity on the part of those in the shadow government. People need to turn their backs on CNN, (shoot me, I cannot remember the initials of all the news organizations, because I NEVER watch, or listen to them) but I think you get the idea!
I emailed the head of the committee that first read this email yesterday. Now I have emailed Earl Blummenauer (I’m not so sure how much goo it will do, since he is nothing short of an avowed communist.)
Thank you, Dr Eowyn, for bringing this to the attention of the American people. Now it is their time to step up and demand to have first hand knowledge of the criminality being perpetrated by some of the very top people in not only the DOJ, but the FBI. It goes without saying, this is the most grievous matter to come along in our lifetimes.
I will be sending this particular article far and wide, and just hope that others will see how urgent it is to demand transparency of our leaders.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
Just noted the million dollar reward WikiLeaks has offered for the memo on your excellent report. That’s how much Larry Flynnt, Hustler Magazine paid for a sex video with Oprah years ago and they wouldn’t tell who was all in it.
I hope it gets released. Truth needs to come to light.
Why is it that they haven’t?…too many of them implicated, rotten to the very core. Swishy Lindsey Graham, Jeff the Flake, and God knows how many more turds are involved
Depends on what their Khazarian minders tell them to do.
An American citizen, not US subject.
SUNLIGHT is the oxygen of Democracy. “nuff” said.
Has anyone ever heard of the new series presented by the Epoch Times, entitled The Ultimate Goal of Communism? If not, here’s the link to the preface: https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-epoch-times-exclusive-series-the-ultimate-goal-of-communism_2366899.html
And now, a gem from the preface:
“After losing their culture, humanity will lose their standards for how to be human. In the eyes of gods, people will become mere animals covered in human skin—incapable of restraining themselves through morality—leading to their rapid descent toward depravity. They will be rendered unable to understand the heavenly message the Creator will reveal to save people. Consequently, people will lose their chance of being saved when calamity strikes. This is the biggest cataclysm awaiting all lives—to be forever destroyed—and the communist specter’s ultimate goal.”
