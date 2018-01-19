Liberal tolerance: Billie Jean King calls for Aussie’s name to be removed from arena because of stance on homosexual marriage

Per proggie rules, no dissenting opinions allowed.
From Daily Mail: Margaret Court’s husband has hit back at Billie Jean King and others who called for her name to be taken off the Australian Open arena.
The former tennis champion was embroiled in controversy last year when she spoke out against marriage equality.
Her comments provoked calls to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena, in Melbourne, with Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova the latest tennis players to speak out in favour of the change.
‘I probably don’t think it’s appropriate to have her name. If I were playing today, I would not play on it,’ Ms King said. ‘I was fine until lately, she says so many derogatory things about my community.’
In an interview with Vision Christian Radio last year, Court said transgender tendencies were ‘all the devil’.
‘What confusion to a child. I get confused talking about it. You can think, ”I’m a boy”, and it affects your emotions and feelings and everything else. That’s all the devil,’ she said.
Speaking out on Saturday, Court’s husband Barrymore Court said ‘there should be no thought of changing the name’. He claimed his wife ‘never made the statement that transgender children being of the devil [sic]’.
‘I suggest Billie Jean first check her facts before making allegations against my wife,’ he told the Sydney Morning Herald. ‘We have reputable sources review all her press releases and interviews and cannot trace these remarks back to Margaret.’
Mr. Court went on to say his wife always shared an amiable relationship with King both on and off the court. ‘Margaret always admired Billie Jean as her number one opponent and often praised her ability,’ he said.
King, who is openly gay, previously said she hoped Margaret Court would attend the Australian Open so the pair could discuss the issue face-to-face. ‘I was looking forward to seeing her, we usually sit together… we usually have lunch,’ King said.
Court however says she will not attend event, telling organisers she would instead go ‘crabbing’ with her family.
King said she was one of the main ‘proponents’ of the court being named in honour of Court in the first place. ‘When Rocket, Rod Laver, got given the arena, I said ‘what are you going to do for Margaret?’ the 74-year-old said.
‘But I think it’s really important, if you’re going to have your name on anything, that you’re hospitable, inclusive, you’re opening arms to everyone that comes to a public facility. ‘If you were talking about indigenous people, Jews or any other people, I can’t imagine the public would want to have her name on something.’
She said she wouldn’t be openly encouraging others to boycott playing on the court, but asks they consider it. Ms. Navratilova recently told the New York Times she wouldn’t play on the court, but doubted current players would make the decision.
In May, Court remarked ‘tennis is full of lesbians’, claimed transgender children were the result of parents who ‘don’t care’ and related non-heterosexual thinking as the work of Nazis, communists and the Devil.
‘God’s got so much in there about the mind how it affects us, affects our emotions, our feelings, you can think ‘oh I’m a boy’ and it’ll affect your emotions and feelings, and everything else and so that’s all the Devil,’ she told the Daily Telegraph.
‘That’s what Hitler did, that’s what Communism did, got the mind of the children. And it’s a whole plot in our nation and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children.’
DCG
Sounds to me like Mrs. Court was speaking truth to evil. People no longer want to hear the truth. Or what is it that Oprah Winfrey says, it is “your truth” and no one else’s. In other words if my truth is “I want to kill you” that is my truth and no one else can interfere. What a mixed up world we live in . May the Lord have mercy.
How bout billy jean just build her own court. she can call it ‘lezbo court’ if she wants…and have it all [h]er way.
BJ King is quoted: ‘I was fine until lately, she says so many derogatory things about my community.’
Later BJ King is also quoted as follows: ‘If you were talking about indigenous people, Jews or any other people, I can’t imagine the public would want to have her name on something.’
BJ King seems to have taken on the mantle of many “communities”. How does she find the time to speak for all of them and know what all of them are thinking? She is one busy elderly lesbian!
(She forgot to mention whether or not she speaks for the elderly, or people who wear goofy colored glasses.)
I’m amazed that Billie Jean would turn on Margaret Court, that anyone could be such a lowlife POS and turn on a friend over something as unhygienic as what butches like Billie Jean put in their mouths, which is the bigger but unspeakable issue.
In ‘73 Bobby Riggs, the former Wimbledon champ who was a better golfer than tennis player, easily best Margaret Court in a tennis match, but later that year threw the hyped “Battle of the Sexes” match against Billie Jean. Saying so, which couldn’t have been more obvious to fans, may have been the trigger of modern PC condemnation. Overnight this predator of the women’s shower rooms became the star she never was. In Billie Jean’s last amateur match she was beaten by a Latvian girl and dentistry student, as I recall.
The thing is, Riggs was seriously addicted to gambling and had big debts wiped clean by throwing the match. At his golf club, Plandome CC, his black caddy was almost as good as he was, and Bobby and Lee would go out and practice chipping into waste receptacles or grind a ball down into the sand after hitting it into a certain bunker to sucker known heavy hitters with side bets practiced to near 100% perfect execution, he was so addicted to gambling.
As for that thrown match flaunting unmerited female advancement, Bobby Riggs was still nothing if not a gracious gentleman, superb athlete, and sportsman for the ages, who no doubt thought it was good for the girls and wouldn’t hurt financially, either. What a pity he hadn’t played Billie Jean in the earlier match as he would have beaten her a lot more handily than Margaret Court, but how could he have known back then what a vile pig and sexual predator that manly little dyke was.
“so the pair could discuss the issue face-to-face”
What’s to discuss. One of them is right and the other one is
bille recessive-jene king
Why would the world want to watch homos play anything? These are the people who will bring the wraith of God upon us just for permitting their existence among us!
Margaret Court is correct that the media’s and gays’ pushing transgenderism is Satanic. I think it’s great that Margaret’s husband–in his role as protector–spoke to defend his wife.
sixlittlerabbits . . . . I could not agree more. The promotion of “transgenderism” is very problematic among our youth. They are being seduced into believing something that in the long run will be damaging to them.
Truly, it is wonderful that Mrs Court’s husband is her knight in shining armor. It is just wonderful to see him speak out to defend his wife.
