UK appoints “minister for loneliness” to help people cope with “sad reality” of modern life

From MSN: Britain appointed a “minister for loneliness” on Wednesday to tackle what Prime Minister Theresa May described as “the sad reality of modern life” affecting millions of people.
Tracey Crouch, a junior minister for sport and civil society, will take on the role as part of a broader strategy to combat loneliness in Britain. “For far too many people, loneliness is the sad reality of modern life,” May said.
“I want to confront this challenge for our society and for all of us to take action to address the loneliness endured by the elderly, by carers, by those who have lost loved ones — people who have no one to talk to or share their thoughts and experiences with,” the prime minister added.
More than nine million people say they are always or often lonely, out of a population of 65.6 million, according to the British Red Cross.
The charity describes loneliness and isolation as a “hidden epidemic” affecting people across all ages at various moments in their life, such as retirement, bereavement or separation.
The ministerial appointment follows a recommendation from a committee in memory of Jo Cox, a lawmaker for the opposition Labour party who was murdered by a far-right extremist.
“Jo experienced and witnessed loneliness throughout her life especially as a new student at Cambridge University and separated from her sister Kim for (the) first time,” the Jo Cox Foundation wrote on Twitter.
“She would be delighted by Tracey Crouch’s new job as minister for loneliness and would be saying ‘let’s get to work!'” the Foundation added.
The prime minister was to host a reception on Wednesday to celebrate the legacy left by Cox, whose killing just days ahead of the 2016 Brexit referendum shocked the nation.
Britain’s loneliness initiative will see a strategy published later this year, with input from national and local government, public services, the voluntary sector and businesses.
DCG
Progressive Europe, leading the way in personal fragility and government dependence…
Another government bureaucracy that will create more problems than it will solve. The antidote to loneliness:
(1) Get involved by volunteering.
(2) Go to church and do (1). Regular church attendance is consistently found to enhance physical and psychological well being.
(3) Stop being self-absorbed and narcissistic. It’s not always about me, me, me.
wen theres no hope for many ,they all get down,empties lives…but y wouldnt,this is the world we live in ,not even God can fill their lives,coz all godless
Another worthless, insane government program. Looks like Great Britain is just as bad as California.
These lonely people need a relationship with Jesus Christ. Then they will be lonely no more forever.
“These lonely people need a relationship with Jesus Christ. Then they will be lonely no more forever.”
Ditto! ditto! ditto!
Welcome to New Crazyland, or, the UC/United Caliphate. Meet your many new friends and don’t speak negatively of them in any way, accept all they say and do. They came all the way to the emerald islands to lead others into the delight of the happy lands they have left.
This is actually more devious than some would think. The main idea is to subconsciously associate any need or unhappiness with The State as the “go to” source of all problems.
Churches are being replaced by The State. The State is to be the ultimate source of all “rights” and “corrections”, as well as “knowledge”.
As usual, the Brits, enamored of the Queen as they are, recommend that a chair, thrown out a window, fall to the ground!
Yes, there IS a loneliness epidemic going on. It’s been going on since the Sexual Revolution. Lonely? Go get your kicks! On Route 66! Everyone jumped on the carnal bandwagon. And Guess What? Everyone got bored, smoked a cigarette and went home.
This is, AT THE ROOT, a SPIRITUAL problem. The reason why ANYONE is lonely (and this includes ME) is that we are separated from—drumroll—GOD. When one sins mortally, Jesus and His Holy Ghost say, “So you’re kicking us out again, eh? LATER!”
When the sinner goes back to God and repents, again, for the hundredth time, Jesus and His Holy Ghost come back. You or I may be alone PHYSICALLY, but spiritually, we ARE NOT alone.
Make No Mistake: This is a real world-wide problem. It is an existential threat. But, as usual, the Brits, DIM as they are, get it mirror-backwards (maybe that’s because they’re enamored of their own reflection!)
This is what my teachers, my parents, my confessors—hell, even my landlady who died two years ago—told me:
Each and every single human being has a job to do that ONLY HE can do: To pray to God for yourself. You have this job. I have this job.
I have this job. Others can pray for me (and I can pray for you, also). But ONLY I can pray for my own spiritual welfare. NO ONE ELSE can do this job for me.
What P.M. May is really admitting here is that no government can do this job. But here is the real political/ideological problem: The government, being Force that it is, is jealous of real religion. They won’t admit to it in open court, but they want the worship of the people as if they were a religion. This is because they worship Satan.
They want the power and the glory that belongs to GOD ALONE. Loneliness is the SYMPTOM: SIN is the Cause.
Instead of communism (and socialism), the people forced to live under such systems are dying slow, lonely deaths…sad really
Steve Broiles, thanks for your comment, but I’d wager they smoked a joint and went home. After all, a cigarette would be dangerous to their health.
DCG, you can’t make these things up. I don’t understand how Theresa May stayed in power after the vote of no confidence. She is selling out the Brits. to the Muslim and the New World Order big time. She’ll stop Brexit if she can, after all her stalling.
Maybe she proposed the services of this new ministry so that she can profit from them?
Excellent comments. I don’t understand it either. Of course, I don’t understand how any of them get “elected” based on their performance. The true wonder is how the manage not to get chased through the streets.
