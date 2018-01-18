Red Robin eliminates all busboys because of minimum wage hike

A mark of irrationality is the refusal to conform one’s belief and behavior according to compelling evidence.
I’m reminded of my faux-socialist friend erstwhile Stephanie’s immortal words, uttered in a fit of frustration when I proffered evidence contrary to her stance:
“I’ve made up my mind! Don’t confuse me with facts!”
Democrats champion mandatory minimum-wage hikes in the name of “social justice” and the well being of minimum-wage workers, against the market forces of supply and demand. In so doing, they ignore that pesky thing — empirical evidence that minimum-wage hikes actually hurt minimum-wage workers because employers inevitably resort to cost-cutting measures by firing those same minimum-wage workers.
The latest example is the casual-dining Red Robin chain restaurants.
The New York Post reports that as minimum wage hikes hit across the country this year, restaurant busboys, hoping for a bigger paycheck, are instead losing their jobs as chains look to cut costs.
One chain axing jobs is Colorado-based Red Robin, located mostly in Western states where the minimum wage has risen more quickly.
On Jan. 8, 2018, Red Robin announced it hopes to save about $8 million this year by eliminating busboys at each of its 570 restaurants. Citing labor cost (i.e., minimal wage) increases, Red Robin’s chief financial officer Guy Constant told attendees at the ICR retail conference in New York, “We need to do that to address the labor increases we’ve seen.”
Remaining staff are expected to pick up the slack once the busboys are eliminated. Restaurant consultant John Gordon points out that while costs will definitely be pared, the problem with slashing busboy jobs is that it cuts into customer service.
Michael Saltsman, director of the Employment Policies Institute (EPI), told FOX Business:
“I read that as minimum wage. Somebody like Red Robin, which has a lot of exposure in western states [where the minimum wage is rising faster] … this is sort of a burger and beer chain. If they can’t pass those increases off in higher prices … they have to find a way to do more with less. I think the loss, as the minimum wage goes up … [is the] hollowing out of entry-level opportunities.”
851Franchise.com editor-in-chief Nick Powills observed:
“From a business standpoint, [Red Robin made a] very smart move. From an employee standpoint, you just cut out $8 million worth of labor. The interesting thing about the minimum wage hike is that those that made the decisions to do it, did it on behalf of the employee … when intentions are good, and you can’t appease everybody, someone is going to eventually be on the short [end of the] stick.”
Last year, Red Robin already eliminated “expediters” — restaurant employees who take the food from the cooks and place it on plates for the servers — resulting in a cost savings of nearly $10 million.
According to the Daily Wire, a study conducted by EPI, analyzing employment trends from 1990 through 2017, found that each 10% increase in the minimum wage in California has resulted in a corresponding 2% decline in employment for affected employees. The impact was larger, 5%, for lower-paid workers.”
See also:
- Guess what Starbucks did after raising workers’ minimum wage
- Surprise! (not) Minimum wage hike hurts Oakland, CA’s economy
- Minimum wage hikes hasten replacement of human workers by robots
- Why Americans don’t work: Welfare pays better than minimum-wage
~Eowyn
Since when do any restaurants pay decent wages to bus boys? Waiters, waitresses and busboys generally are paid below minimum wage and receive most of their pay as tips. Waiters/waitresses share their tips with bus boys.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some people have not made it anywhere near Economics 99, let alone 101. Minimum wages set too high will increase the prices of meals and loss of customers, loss of restaurants, and no employment, or the use of robots. The problem is going to get much greater than this because robots don’t eat and don’t have much in the way of basic requirements for existence that human beings have, so where will this go? Transhumanism, then a world of soulless machines? Stay tuned! Wait, don’t bother, none of us will be here.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks, Democrats!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I argue that the politicians intentions were not good as they reacted with a feel-good policy that wasn’t completely analyzed. Shocker, not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
minimum wage-mini slaves
LikeLike
I figured that would happen. I noticed that at Walmart….even though they have about 20 check-out stations,you’re lucky if 3 are open, most times they want you to go to the self-checkout, which I don’t mind if I only have a few items and you don’t mine waiting, because one is broken, one only takes cash, and one only takes cards.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Every time someone uses their “self-checkout” it makes them less likely to hire someone. Further, it makes the user a non-paid employee. I categorically refuse to use those, any place. I always tell them why. I have been successful in steering people out of the self-checkout line many times.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I refuse to use them, too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree…. Every time they tried it get me to go to one… I say do I get a discount for checking myself out! I get a weird look, after a long pause I get… Oh no!! That’s when I say…. well I might as well stay here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Business has a responsibility to society just like employees have a responsibility to their employers. Employees are not slaves. Everyone is entitled to a fair wage. If the business chooses to cut employees and ends up reducing service they should go out of business and make room for someone who understands that dynamic.
I have owned a few businesses. I always paid my employees well. I took a certain amount for myself and shared any windfalls. When a business starts gaming labor laws and running scams on their employees the employees rightfully begin to hate their employers and everyone suffers.
The respect that a business man gets is dependent on how he or she run their businesses. Profiting at the expense of employees is a bad deal, always.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats JUST. DON’T. GET. IT: They have destroyed the sexual morality and moral fiber of America, and now they’re out to destroy every last job we’ve got left!
But the Republicans just don’t get it, either: The decision to de-industrialize this Nation was made during the Eisenhower Administration. Beginning in 1961, we began to get rid of manufacturing: The electronics industry was the first to make the move out, over to Japan.
But here is the Big Picture now: The decision to Cloward & Piven us to death has already been made. They will bankrupt every corporation they can get their hands on—and the corporations will gladly comply, because their CEO’s will already have their golden parachutes! A.I., Artificial Intelligence and robotics, will eliminate over two thirds of all the jobs. And everyone will get a government check.
Then they will come for us and begin the Extinction Level Event they’ve already published in their books, journals and white papers.
The answer IS NOT to get rid of “capitalism”—a derisive term coigned by Karl Marx himself to condemn any private enterprise his crew could not control. The answer is to get rid of the CRONY CAPITALISM perfected by the Presidents Bush and Clinton to establish their Big Club Death Star whereby they can money up (and escape to Paraguay, if need be!) The answer is to break the spine of this Crony Establishment. But that can only be done by hanging the banksters. But even that won’t get the results we really need, namely, TO ESTABLISH SOUND MONEY.
What Red Robin and every other chain is up against—what we’re ALL up against—is not a minimum wage law. This is a distraction! We are up against AN ANTI-CHRIST SYSTEM, led by evil, wicked men who play Divide-and-Conquer for centuries while they gobble up the wealth, pollute our soil, air, water and even our own bodies with their EXTINCTION PROTOCOLS.
Their Engine of Death has begun to build up some steam here. Ronald Reagan did nothing to stop it. Donald Trump can do nothing to stop it—but all he can do is to buy us some time. This is because the Devil himself is gearing up for his Final Battle.
I believe this Final Battle WILL begin within the next 20 years. In a way, this Red Robin story informs us it’s already begun.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I guess they can always offer better/higher quality food as well, not impressed with the bland slop they serve…
LikeLike
Not trying to be rude, but it should have been rather obvious that the battle started before now. You most certainly didn’t need to hear about it because busboys are getting fired. 😛
LikeLike
$15 minimum wage to cost California 400K jobs: Study
http://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/2017/12/15/15-minimum-wage-to-cost-california-400k-jobs-study.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
The whole minimum wage hike (actually the whole concept of minimum wage) does nothing to benefit anyone. Other prices rise accordingly, and those who had any ‘raises’ previously are now back at the bottom of the barrel. This is a Zionist freemason trick which they had meetings about….before 1901. Read the “Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OT: not sure where to post this.
This is a very dangerous next few weeks for PDJT and his family. Just thought ppl might want to ask for protection from our Gaurdian Angles
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/18/president-trump-prepares-to-exit-nafta-corrupt-gope-fight-to-retain/
LikeLike