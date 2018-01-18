Alec Baldwin calls “renunciation” of Woody Allen “unfair and sad”

Apparently Alec didn’t receive the memo that “every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.”

From Hollywood Reporter: After actors Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from their work on Woody Allen films to charity in light of the re-emergence of sexual abuse claims against Allen by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to say that he finds the public disapproval of Allen “unfair and sad.”

In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, Baldwin praised the director, stating that any charges made against Allen by Farrow were never filed. “Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” Baldwin wrote.

Chalamet and Hall’s decisions came after Farrow’s accusations resurfaced in wake of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative. In 2014, Farrow penned a letter to The New York Times, detailing her director father’s alleged abuse. Farrow wrote a similar op-ed for the Los Angeles Times last December, linking Allen to the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied Farrow’s claim that he sexually assaulted her.

Baldwin argues that sexual abuse complaints should never be dismissed, but he says accusations should also be “treated carefully.” “Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so,” Baldwin tweeted. “The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”

Last year, Baldwin quit using his personal Twitter account after receiving criticism for his opinions on the #MeToo movement. The actor expressed his sympathy for victims, admitting that his “goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality.”

Chalamet announced on Instagram Monday night that he will be donating his salary from his work on the upcoming Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer … What I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary,” Chalamet said in his statement.

Chalamet’s co-star in Rainy Day, Rebecca Hall, also announced she would donate her salary from the film to Time’s Up last week.

DCG

