Alec Baldwin calls “renunciation” of Woody Allen “unfair and sad”

Apparently Alec didn’t receive the memo that “every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.”
From Hollywood Reporter: After actors Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall pledged to donate their salaries from their work on Woody Allen films to charity in light of the re-emergence of sexual abuse claims against Allen by adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter to say that he finds the public disapproval of Allen “unfair and sad.”
In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, Baldwin praised the director, stating that any charges made against Allen by Farrow were never filed. “Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career,” Baldwin wrote.
Chalamet and Hall’s decisions came after Farrow’s accusations resurfaced in wake of the #MeToo movement and Time’s Up initiative. In 2014, Farrow penned a letter to The New York Times, detailing her director father’s alleged abuse. Farrow wrote a similar op-ed for the Los Angeles Times last December, linking Allen to the #MeToo movement. Allen has repeatedly denied Farrow’s claim that he sexually assaulted her.
Baldwin argues that sexual abuse complaints should never be dismissed, but he says accusations should also be “treated carefully.” “Is it possible to support survivors of pedophilia and sexual assault/abuse and also believe that WA is innocent? I think so,” Baldwin tweeted. “The intention is not to dismiss or ignore such complaints. But accusing ppl of such crimes should be treated carefully. On behalf of the victims, as well.”
Last year, Baldwin quit using his personal Twitter account after receiving criticism for his opinions on the #MeToo movement. The actor expressed his sympathy for victims, admitting that his “goal is to do better in all things related to gender equality.”
Chalamet announced on Instagram Monday night that he will be donating his salary from his work on the upcoming Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN, an anti-sexual violence organization.
“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer … What I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary,” Chalamet said in his statement.
Chalamet’s co-star in Rainy Day, Rebecca Hall, also announced she would donate her salary from the film to Time’s Up last week.
Woody was marr to Mia Darrow and divorced her to marry her young daughter. That made her furious and she cut off all her hair in a rage. Woody has always been a pervert!!! And he will never change!!
Of course he is. Was there ever any doubt? But he’s tight with The Tribe. She’s at least half-Shiksa. They look at this like Muslims look at goats.
When there is a puff of smoke there are questions then facts but when its a raging inferno then there is fire and woody smells a lot like a camp fire.☻
I am NO FRIEND of Mr. McNasty, Alec Baldwin. Nor do I any longer follow Woody Allen, a master film-maker and director if there ever was one. His dialogue alone proves that he, at least at one time, knew how real people really talked.
Woody Allen has made many of us, including me, laugh, and, more importantly, think. Even “Interiors,” one of his truly awful works, does this.
One theme runs along Allen’s corpus of work, and that theme is the middle-aged man pursuing the adolescent female. On a more fundamental spiritual level, Brother Nathaniel Kapner, a convert from Judaism, has outlined how Allen wrought his Talmudic vengeance upon America in his movie, “Annie Hall,” and it is food for thought. (Br. Kapner has a You Tube Channel, at least for now).
These things being said, I do not believe Allen molested Dylan. I am ready, willing and able to admit I may be wrong. The simple facts are these: I was not present when this abuse was said to have taken place. I am not being flippant here: The news has given us a story that, frankly, has to be adjudicated in court to establish the facts. This has never been done. (Furthermore, the District Attorney in Connecticut was credibly accused of malfeasance or some other improper conduct in his handling of the case, thus possibly making a proper adjudication of the case impossible, at least in that State).
These things being said, Dylan believes she is telling the truth, and so does Ronan Farrow. Has Allen been credibly accused by anyone else?
Again, Alec Baldwin speaks a simple truth, as awful as he is. Ultimately, this is a problem that Dylan, et al., are going to have to deal with. Have they taken the problem to God? Ultimately, only they can do that, and no one else can do that for them.
Woody Allen has the same problem: He has to investigate the matter of God’s Existence for himself, and take the proper action, including conversion and prayer. Only HE can do that job, and NO ONE ELSE can do that for him.
My late Mother told me something throughout my childhood and even after I became an adult. She told me, “Bad things happen to EVERYONE, Steven, but you DWELL in them.”
Again, to all concerned: You have some bad thing in your life? STOP BUYING IT. You are in a problem that is real and is really annoying, and it even includes an Injustice? STOP DWELLING IN IT.
I know my post here will anger a number of people. But I will say this: If Maria Gorretti took the attitude the Farrows have taken, even if she were right about it, she NEVER would have become a Saint. Sainthood is what we MUST be after: Leave the vengeance to GOD.
You post doesn’t anger me, Steven. I think you’re right. I’m not a fan of Baldwin or Allen. I do see that this “#Metoo” thing is out of control (by design).
Growing up I had a few girl friends. Believe it or not, every one save one told me they had been molested by a relative or friend. That’s not an excuse, it is a fact. All of the ones I knew got over it. That’s not a statement condoning it, it is simply an expansion of what you said about “bad things happen to people”. They do.
I worked with several people who seemed to never get over anything, no matter how long ago it happened. I heard “I’m the daughter of alcoholic parents…..(What!) quite a few times. I used to say, “when you grow up do you think you’ll be able to get over it?”.
Frankly, I can’t say whether this happened to his daughter or not. Accusations are easy to make, especially when they are being encouraged and there doesn’t seem to be any consequences for them.
If it happened, I wish her the best. She should pray about it and move on in her life, not stagnate and keep reliving what she claims is a horrible memory. Based on my informal “survey” if every woman who claimed to have been molested came forward there wouldn’t be enough hours in the day to acknowledge them all.
As an addition-Some women who were abused in their youth virtually drown in the consequences of it,holding it up as their blanket excuse for everything in their life that was or is not wonderful;others may think they’ve put it behind them and moved on,but there are signs readily visible that it still has some effect on them,in the little quirks and habits they probably aren’t even aware of. A rare few have done their homework,been through counseling and worked at wiping the bad effects of the abuse out of their lives and minds,but keeping the lessons learned. These last ones are the ones I admire,because they don’t go out and “make statements” or form protests,they give to support groups,join Assistance Leagues and speak to people who have escaped,or WANT to escape abusive situations,to help them be successful in their efforts. Most of them don’t want the publicity or accolades,they just want to bring good results. I’ve dated a couple of Women who fit this last group,and one even refused to wear her name badge;she used to say,”My name isn’t important-what I DO is important.” The first group desperately NEEDS to meet the last group.
My sentiments precisely. For whatever reason, religious, cultural, etc., the reaction to it is what gets them. The “act” is long past. When something bad happens, if it needs a fix it should be immediate. Wallowing in self-pity for YEARS is not good for anyone. It should not be encouraged.
