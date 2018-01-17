Why does actress Morena Baccarin have an Adam’s apple?

I know there are more important things for me to post about, but this is one of those trivia that nags and bugs.

From Wikipedia:

The Adam’s apple, or laryngeal prominence, is a feature of the human neck, and is the lump or protrusion that is formed by the angle of the thyroid cartilage surrounding the larynx. The structure of the Adam’s apple forms a bump under the skin. It is typically larger in adult males, in whom it is usually clearly visible and palpable. In females, the bump is much less visible and is hardly perceived on the upper edge of the thyroid cartilage. […] An Adam’s apple is solely a characteristic feature of adult males, because its size tends to increase considerably during puberty. Its development is considered a secondary sexual characteristic of males that appears as a result of hormonal activity. Its level of development varies among individuals and the widening of that area in the larynx can occur very suddenly and quickly…. During adolescence, the thyroid cartilage grows together with the larynx. Consequently, the laryngeal prominence grows in size mainly in men. Together, a larger soundboard is made up in phonation apparatus and, as a result, the man gets a deeper voice note.

Here’s a pic of a man’s Adam’s apple:

Some time ago, I rented from Netflix Showtime’s Homeland TV series. A character in the first two seasons was Jessica Brody, the wife of Marine sergeant Nicholas Brody. The actress who played the wife is Morena Baccarin — a Brazil-born, attractive, feminine-looking woman, albeit with a preternaturally long neck.

Watching Baccarin, however, was disconcerting because of her prominent Adam’s apple.

Wikipedia says Morena Baccarin has a son with her first husband, and a daughter with her second husband. Below is a pic I found of a heavily pregnant Baccarin at an Emmy party on September 22, 2013:

Baccarin is said to have undergone plastic surgery for breast implants and a nose job. So why didn’t she shave her Adam’s apple?

Among the women I’ve known, I’ve never seen one with an Adam’s apple. Have you?

~Eowyn

