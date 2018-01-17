Rooster waits for school bus bringing his human home

Dogs, and even cats, are known to wait for their humans to come home.
Betcha you didn’t know that chickens also do that.
Every afternoon, a rooster named Frog runs to the school bus when his human, Savannah, comes home.
~Eowyn
This is so sweet.
My son had a goose like that. That goose wouldn’t leave his side and anyone that came close got chased away. Too funny!
Sadly, the coyotes got it and left my son devastated. We all felt his loss even though that damned goose bit every one of us.
It’s weird how critters can make “pets” of us…lol
I love it. Chicken really are smart if given a chance. We had three pet roosters when growing up. They were the best watch dogs. We had to train them to let the bread man and milkman to enter the yard, everyone else, not so much.
Awwwww, what a good rooster.
We mostly had good roosters that would call their wives over to new treats. Then we had a Cochin who was beautiful but wasn’t a good husband at all. He was replaced by Phineas, a light Brahma who placed himself between the cat and the hen and chicks. Good husband.
