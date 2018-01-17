On his way out of office, Chris Christie signs law requiring gun owners to turn in their bump stocks

ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ
RINO Chris Christie is out as governor of New Jersey. On his last day, he signed a lot of bills including a bump stock ban. From NJ.com:
“New Jersey has now banned “bump stocks,” controversial firearm accessories allegedly used by the shooter in last year’s Las Vegas massacre. The devices can be affixed to semiautomatic riffles to allow them to fire bullets, mimicking automatic weapons.
But under the new law — which takes effect immediately — anyone who owns one has 90 days to surrender them to authorities. Retailers have 30 days.
Christie, a Republican, signed the law even though he has long opposed new gun-control measures in the state.
“We applaud Gov. Christie’s signing into law of a ban on bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to effectively turn his weapons into fully automatic machine guns, leading to the largest mass shooting in modern US history,” said The Rev. Robert Moore, executive director of the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action. “We are very pleased that partisan politics played no part in this move toward making the people of New Jersey safer from such mass shootings.”
For those unfamiliar with bump stocks, here’s an explanation of how they work:
“Bump stocks are simple pieces of equipment that replace the stock of a rifle and add a small “support step” in front of the trigger. The shooter rests his finger on this step and pulls forward on the barrel or forward grip to press the trigger against his finger. The recoil of the shot then propels the rifle backwards into a gap in stationary stock where the loose fit gives the rifle freedom to bounce forward. This, along with sustained forward pressure on the rifle, has the effect of ‘bumping’ the trigger back into the shooter’s unmoving finger. So long as a shooter maintains forward pressure, the rifle will continue to fire at a rate much faster than could be accomplished with even the quickest possible series of manual trigger pulls.”
The end result is “bump firing,” where your semiautomatic firearm shoots bullets much quicker, in a fashion similar to fully automatic mode.
Banning bump stocks will not stop anyone from bump firing. All you need to do this maneuver is your finger and belt loop. See a demonstration video here. It’s really quite simple – I’ve even tried it – although not as masterfully as the guy in the video.
So there’s Christie’s legacy: A ban that violates the Second Amendment and prevents no one, absolutely no one, from practicing bump fire. Good job, RINO.
DCG
We need a law to prevent legislators from introducing laws about things they know nothing about. What an idiot. A while back Feinstein tried to introduce a law that would require guns to “micro imprint” the serial number of the gun on every bullet fired.
RINO to the end.
He’s a RINO and Mustafa Obama’s ass kisser!
Yes, he is. Glad he didn’t get the GOP nomination.
He did himself in and……OUT!
Yes he did, long overdue. What a POS.
I’m gonna go with Humpty Dumpty on this one. If the same effect can be accomplished per the YouBoob video, selling such apparati only makes it easier (and possible for the flunkies) for those out there who refuse to research the idea. And those are the yahoos who are likely to be abusing such effects for criminal activity. Just saying. Dittto my thoughts on the magazines that hold over, say, 9-10 rounds each. The 2nd Amendment says nothing about the ability of lay-citizens to fire military-style weapons at will.
That kind of power is only going to serve you so long before a sniper takes you out, or a gang returns intent on finishing you off. Gotta be smarter.
(ducking & covering with my tin-foil helmet & Mylar sheet covering me)
Don’t tell left/libtards about this, they’ll want to ban nerf guns too:
I say “weapons”, whether firearms, knives, hammers, rocks, etc., are our business to decide. I do not need government permission. If I want a howitzer, I should be able to buy one.
I refuse to equivocate with these control freaks and I wish others would as well. It starts by saying “no” to ANY effort to regulate your ability to defend ourselves. It should be sacrosanct.
None of these bullshit efforts have ANYTHING to do with “crime”. They are about parasite control and their worry that the great unwashed might decide one day to hold them accountable. I say a worried government is a good government.
But New Jersey Democrats can virtue-signal how progressive they are!
LikeLiked by 2 people
DCG . . . Great article! Since I did not exactly understand how “bump stocks” actually work, I was most grateful to get to see the clip you added. Well in a pinch, I guess one could still engage in this rapid fire method. Chris Christie is RHINO * POS, he has certainly shown his true colors AGAIN! It is a travesty when leaders make laws when they don’t have the faintest idea what they are doing. I certainly hope that now Christie is free that Trump won’t try to install him in some federal position.
Why is it that these boneheads continue to think that they will reduce tragedy by curtailing the rights of free people. Would it not be more devastating for someone to use dynamite at the sight of a large gathering? Or, what if some madman were to inoculate the water supply with some biological. Here in Portland, our water comes from Bull Run, a large uncovered reservoir out in the sticks. Perhaps a man might be caught trying to get close to the reservoir, but now we have drones that can just as well deliver poison to where ever.
There is no Earthy way that every means of dealing death to people can be legislated away.
As a free people, we were far better off back in the 1940’s and 50’s where families were whole, they attended church, children were taught right from wrong. Now we live in a amoral society–where anything goes!
Oh, my! This picture again?! 😂
Here’s a thought: Rather than turn in “bump-stocks”, let’s turn in CRIMINALS. And instead of “gun control”, let’s try, for once, CRIME CONTROL; just for the hell of it.
Morons!
