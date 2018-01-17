On his way out of office, Chris Christie signs law requiring gun owners to turn in their bump stocks

ΜΟΛΩΝ ΛΑΒΕ

RINO Chris Christie is out as governor of New Jersey. On his last day, he signed a lot of bills including a bump stock ban. From NJ.com:

“New Jersey has now banned “bump stocks,” controversial firearm accessories allegedly used by the shooter in last year’s Las Vegas massacre. The devices can be affixed to semiautomatic riffles to allow them to fire bullets, mimicking automatic weapons.

But under the new law — which takes effect immediately — anyone who owns one has 90 days to surrender them to authorities. Retailers have 30 days.

Christie, a Republican, signed the law even though he has long opposed new gun-control measures in the state.

“We applaud Gov. Christie’s signing into law of a ban on bump stocks, the device used by the Las Vegas mass shooter to effectively turn his weapons into fully automatic machine guns, leading to the largest mass shooting in modern US history,” said The Rev. Robert Moore, executive director of the Princeton-based Coalition for Peace Action. “We are very pleased that partisan politics played no part in this move toward making the people of New Jersey safer from such mass shootings.”

For those unfamiliar with bump stocks, here’s an explanation of how they work:

“Bump stocks are simple pieces of equipment that replace the stock of a rifle and add a small “support step” in front of the trigger. The shooter rests his finger on this step and pulls forward on the barrel or forward grip to press the trigger against his finger. The recoil of the shot then propels the rifle backwards into a gap in stationary stock where the loose fit gives the rifle freedom to bounce forward. This, along with sustained forward pressure on the rifle, has the effect of ‘bumping’ the trigger back into the shooter’s unmoving finger. So long as a shooter maintains forward pressure, the rifle will continue to fire at a rate much faster than could be accomplished with even the quickest possible series of manual trigger pulls.”

The end result is “bump firing,” where your semiautomatic firearm shoots bullets much quicker, in a fashion similar to fully automatic mode.

Banning bump stocks will not stop anyone from bump firing. All you need to do this maneuver is your finger and belt loop. See a demonstration video here. It’s really quite simple – I’ve even tried it – although not as masterfully as the guy in the video.

So there’s Christie’s legacy: A ban that violates the Second Amendment and prevents no one, absolutely no one, from practicing bump fire. Good job, RINO.

