Tuesday all-cats Funnies!

Posted on January 16, 2018 by | 8 Comments

Cats Rule!

H/t josephbc69 and Kelleigh

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, God's creation and tagged . Bookmark the permalink.

8 responses to “Tuesday all-cats Funnies!

  1. filia.aurea | January 16, 2018 at 6:28 am | Reply

    Kitty made me laugh so hard….she would have played dead all day I think! It may have been my computer, but an ear-piercing noise erupted before I could leave a comment. Now that I’ve restarted, thanks for the laughs.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. kommonsentsjane | January 16, 2018 at 6:38 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Etiquette always rules – gentlemen always seats the woman before he is seated.

    As you can see, “There are no “bitches and hoes” in this household.

    kommonsentsjane

    Like

  3. Hadenoughalready | January 16, 2018 at 7:39 am | Reply

    Too funny! Thanks for the laughs!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Alma | January 16, 2018 at 8:09 am | Reply

    I had to stop watching it before running to change my undies, that funny! Thanks, sent to a bunch of cat lovers.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Lana | January 16, 2018 at 9:07 am | Reply

    Oh my, that one had me laughing to the point of tears.
    Cats and leashes don’t mix. I tried it one with two of my cats to disastrous results- not the passive kind like kitty above. No cat is going to be told what to do or when.

    Liked by 1 person

  6. DCG | January 16, 2018 at 11:31 am | Reply

    Cat playing dead, hilarious!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Auntie Lulu | January 16, 2018 at 11:55 am | Reply

    That truly was wonderful! I loved the cat who played dead. How quickly he was resurrected one the leash was removed. That’s one mighty determined cat.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s