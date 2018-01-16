“Transgender” sex robots could be coming to a bedroom near you

When technology meets transgenderism meets a machine. Reality is no longer an authentic – or desired – truth.

From The Sun: Transgender sex robots could be a new and exotic way to spice things up in your bedroom. The Sun has learned that the Californian start-up responsible for the female Harmony sex droid is now considering a trans version too.

Realbotix has been constantly in the news in recent months thanks to its revolutionary robot sexual companions. Powered by artificial intelligence software, the lifelike bots have their own personalities, and can even have a conversation with you.

The female Harmony model was launched last year, and a male version was recently announced to be in development.

But a senior Realbotix director has told The Sun that a “transgender” model could be the company’s next big project. “We do believe there is a market not only for transgender, but for any other sexual preferences of gender,” said Guile Lindroth, who heads up AI at Realbotix.

Lindroth said a trans robot is “not out of our plans” once the male robot is in production later this year. He also told The Sun that it’s “not difficult” to re-design the physical robot design for a mixed-sex version.

The AI whiz explains that Realdoll, the company that started Realbotix, “already offers the option of transgender” sex dolls – without robotic functionality, of course.

Realdoll currently offers penis attachments for female sex dolls. And the company offers to create custom-built “trans” dolls for anyone willing to pay.

The challenge, Lindroth admits, is adapting the actual robot software to be compatible with “variations” of Realbotix dolls. “So we are starting with female and male before going further.”

Realbotix recently revealed a new male version of its flagship Harmony sex robot, promising “bionic penises” that would be “better than a vibrator”.

The company is constantly developing its robotics and AI software to make its products more lifelike. Latest models feature a mechanical articulated neck, lip-sync mechanisms for speech, and work with a dedicated app for your smartphone.

Realbotix says its software delivers “the most enjoyable conversation and interaction you can have with a machine”.

But trans activists have doubts about whether so-called “transgender” robots would be a good thing for the LGBT community.

Christine Burns MBE, a trans rights activist for nearly 30 years, told The Sun that a sex droid might just promote “the porn industry’s idea of a ‘she male'”.

She says this is a “creation which some kinds of men get aroused over”, but which bears “no resemblance to everyday trans people”.

“This kind of exploitative fantasy creation simply reinforces the idea that trans women are sexual objects.”

Burns says some men see trans women as “something to be aroused by, but harbouring a surprise package between their legs when undressed. The idea of ‘chicks with dicks’ is a representation created by men to exploit a market.”

“I don’t begrudge people getting their thrills in what private way takes their fancy, this is in no way any kind of advancement or ‘acceptance’ for trans people. They spend their lives striving to live an authentic existence.”

Speaking to The Sun, Stephanie Davies-Arai, spokesperson at Transgender Trend, added that making a connection between trans people and “so-called ‘chicks with d***s’ pornography” could be harmful. “This of course damages the new carefully-constructed image of transgender as having nothing to do with sexuality or fetish.”

No development work has begun on “transgender” sex robots yet, but male models are due to launch in 2018.

DCG

