Jim Carrey & Jamie Lee Curtis blame Pres. Trump for Hawaii’s missile false alarm

Last Saturday morning, January 13, residents of Hawaii went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency pressed the wrong button on his computer, sending a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile, and advising citizens to “seek shelter”.
Desperate parents even tried to shield their children by putting them in storm drains.
Hawaiians had to endure 38 minutes of terror before they were told it was a false alarm.
See DCG’s “Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling“.
Hollyweirdos, being morally corrupt, spiritually blind, and IQ-challenged, blame — you guessed it — President Trump!
Jim Carrey, 55, a high school dropout who is sued by the family of his former girlfriend, the late Cathriona White, for giving her STDs (herpes, chlamydia, hepatitis A) and illegally-obtained prescription drugs, tweeted:
“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\”
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 59, a college dropout after just one semester, who is best known for her role in the 1978 horror flick Halloween, tweeted:
Being IQ- and education-challenged, both Carey and Curtis conveniently ignore the fact that it was President Bill Clinton who created the monster of a nuclear North Korea.
So if anyone is to be blamed for Hawaii’s missile false alarm, it’s Democrat Bill Clinton and blue-state Hawaiians who voted for Hillary Clinton 66.22% (vs. 30.03% for Trump) in 2016.
~Eowyn
The stupidity of these two individuals is really over the top. How could any rational person think that Trump is directly responsible for this situation. As I see it, for far to long each of the Presidents starting with Clinton has tried to placate North Korea. This has caused them to become emboldened. Now that a POTUS is actually “calling them on their stuff” they are as upset as wet hornets. The push against North Korea should have begun long, long ago. but, NO it was far easier to kick the can down the road–to force someone else to deal with it. So now Trump is dealing with it. When you have psychotic tyrants doing whatever they will, the sooner to face them, the better off everyone will be.
Well said, Auntie Lulu!
True! One cannot reason with certain kinds of people: fascists/socialists/communists, liberals, tyrants of any political color, etc. Loose cannon Kim will only be put in his place by force. Hopefully, North Koreans will one day cut his head off and put an end to his evil family dynasty, and join South Korea.
Great article! I have not added Jamie Lee Curtis to my “No Watch List,” Carrey has been on that list almost forever.
Priceless video!!! And BULLSHIT to the MSM and all the mentally challenged holliweirdos who can’t even smell it, so used they are of eating it three times daily.
Dumb and Dumber.
I’ll betcha’ President Trump called up that dude in Hawaii and told him to press the button so that CNN, MSNBC and the other lefty blabbers would have something new to talk about other than “sh*tholes,” and it worked. Yes, they switched and wailed endlessly about the false alarm 24/7 for two days. They are now torn between which Trump horror story to feature each and every minute of their loathsome days. LOL.
They don’t know…Trump’s button sends real missiles?
Mark Dice: Celebrities Are Here to Help
