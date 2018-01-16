Jim Carrey & Jamie Lee Curtis blame Pres. Trump for Hawaii’s missile false alarm

Last Saturday morning, January 13, residents of Hawaii went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency pressed the wrong button on his computer, sending a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile, and advising citizens to “seek shelter”.

Desperate parents even tried to shield their children by putting them in storm drains.

Hawaiians had to endure 38 minutes of terror before they were told it was a false alarm.

See DCG’s “Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling“.

Hollyweirdos, being morally corrupt, spiritually blind, and IQ-challenged, blame — you guessed it — President Trump!

Jim Carrey, 55, a high school dropout who is sued by the family of his former girlfriend, the late Cathriona White, for giving her STDs (herpes, chlamydia, hepatitis A) and illegally-obtained prescription drugs, tweeted:

“I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\”

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 59, a college dropout after just one semester, who is best known for her role in the 1978 horror flick Halloween, tweeted:

Being IQ- and education-challenged, both Carey and Curtis conveniently ignore the fact that it was President Bill Clinton who created the monster of a nuclear North Korea.

So if anyone is to be blamed for Hawaii’s missile false alarm, it’s Democrat Bill Clinton and blue-state Hawaiians who voted for Hillary Clinton 66.22% (vs. 30.03% for Trump) in 2016.

~Eowyn

Advertisements