Hawaii Emergency Management Agency put its password on a Post-It sticky

Posted on January 16, 2018 by | 14 Comments

On Saturday morning, January 13, residents of blue-state Hawaii (66.22% voted for Hillary in the 2016 presidential election) went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as described by Hawaii Gov. David Ige, “pushed the wrong button” on his computer and sent a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile.

See DCG’s “Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling“.

After the EMA sent the emergency alert, it took the agency 38 minutes before it assured Hawaiians that the alert was a false alarm.

A photo from July recently resurfaced on Twitter, showing the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to be a Mickey Mouse operation.

The photo was taken on Friday, July 21, 2017, of Jeffrey Wong, current operations officer of EMA, standing in front of a bank of computer screens monitoring hazards at the agency’s headquarters in Honolulu. (Business Insider)

Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency operations officer Jeffrey Wong

At the bottom of a computer screen next to Wong is a yellow Post-It sticky with a password scribbled on it, helpfully labeled “Password”.

Hawaii Emergency Management Agency password

You can’t make this stuff up.

But Democrats, like Hollywood brainiacs Jim Carrey and Jamie Lee Curtis, are blaming President Trump for the false alarm. Go figure.

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Idiots, Liberals/Democrats/Left, North Korea, Trump Derangement Syndrome, Uncategorized, US Presidents and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

14 responses to “Hawaii Emergency Management Agency put its password on a Post-It sticky

  2. MomOfIV | January 16, 2018 at 2:50 pm | Reply

    graduate from a common core institution

    Liked by 1 person

  4. Hadenoughalready | January 16, 2018 at 2:55 pm | Reply

    Simple solution: Leave military threats to the military and let the civilians take care of weather-related and natural threats.

    Liked by 3 people

    • Auntie Lulu | January 16, 2018 at 7:37 pm | Reply

      Hadenoughalready . . . . I would say that is the very best idea. It is rather obvious that the morons who work for the State of Hawaii just cannot cut it. The only counseling the actual state workers who hit the button twice . . . is counseling from the unemployment office, with seeking other employment.

      Liked by 2 people

  5. truckjunkie | January 16, 2018 at 2:59 pm | Reply

    There are certain procedures on Commercial airliners that are critical enough that they’re shared between the pilot and the co-pilot. BOTH have to participate for the operation to be completed. This prevents mistakes.
    There is also a kind of switch that has a red metal or plastic cover that must be opened to activate the switch. This prevents mistakes.
    In many Banks,the vault cannot be opened by o9ne person-it takes TWO bank officials,each with their own key,working together for the vault to be opened. This prevents unauthorized opening of the vault.
    THESE methods make it nearly impossible to “ACCIDENTALLY” perform the action. How hard can it possibly be to make it impossible to accidentally sound an actual alarm? Even I could do it!! (Apparently,making it IDIOT-PROOF wasn’t enough….)

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Nailbanger | January 16, 2018 at 3:05 pm | Reply

    Thats why i was sorta disappointed itvwas a false alarm,
    Anything that gets rid of liberals in bulk cant be all bad!

    Liked by 2 people

  7. Goldbug | January 16, 2018 at 3:15 pm | Reply

    The Hawaiian Post-It note password isn’t as bad as some major airline security, where they write the passcode for the security door on the ceiling above the keypad. That way, their friends (and enemies) can board other airlines with “parcels” containing who knows what, without going through any security check. Comforting, eh?

    Liked by 3 people

  8. Alma | January 16, 2018 at 3:20 pm | Reply

    Well if it is a Mickey Mouse operation they need a trap and get rid of the rat controlling the agency, once the rat is “gone” there won’t be anymore false alarms, and when it becomes real it will all be ready to “strike, you are out”!

    Liked by 3 people

  9. Dan | January 16, 2018 at 4:29 pm | Reply

    How could such a mistake happen unless Hawaii EMA had its own early warning system, which seems very unlikely? Wouldn’t Hawaii EMA have had no possible reason whatsoever and especially no authority whatsoever to issue such a warning without notification and authorization from NORAD? As stupid as Mr Wong and Hawaii EMA workers are, wouldn’t NORAD have procedures factoring this in as a given? What am I missing? As I see it, the probability that the official scenario is what actually happened might as well be zero, it’s so utterly absurd. Add to that the highly suspicious nature of why Hawaii out of 50 states and why now, and it smells like an act of treason.

    Liked by 3 people

  10. Glenn47 | January 16, 2018 at 5:28 pm | Reply

    I can’t stress enough how lacidaisial some people take their responsibiities in the state’s employ. Until something happens is when they finally do something.

    Liked by 3 people

  11. Jackie Puppet | January 16, 2018 at 6:18 pm | Reply

    I think Mr. Button Pusher should’ve gotten KUDOS instead of universal condemnation.

    After all, Hawai’i has just gone through the most realistic simulation of what to expect in the event an actual missile is inbound. No drill, when announced/simulated, will get that kind of reaction.

    Now Hawai’i can take lessons learned, and find out just how woefully inadequate their preparations are.

    Liked by 3 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s