Hawaii Emergency Management Agency put its password on a Post-It sticky

On Saturday morning, January 13, residents of blue-state Hawaii (66.22% voted for Hillary in the 2016 presidential election) went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as described by Hawaii Gov. David Ige, “pushed the wrong button” on his computer and sent a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile.

After the EMA sent the emergency alert, it took the agency 38 minutes before it assured Hawaiians that the alert was a false alarm.

A photo from July recently resurfaced on Twitter, showing the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to be a Mickey Mouse operation.

The photo was taken on Friday, July 21, 2017, of

At the bottom of a computer screen next to Wong is a yellow Post-It sticky with a password scribbled on it, helpfully labeled “Password”.

You can’t make this stuff up.

But Democrats, like Hollywood brainiacs Jim Carrey and Jamie Lee Curtis, are blaming President Trump for the false alarm.



