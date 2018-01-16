Hawaii Emergency Management Agency put its password on a Post-It sticky

On Saturday morning, January 13, residents of blue-state Hawaii (66.22% voted for Hillary in the 2016 presidential election) went into a panic when one very incompetent and unnamed employee at Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), as described by Hawaii Gov. David Ige, “pushed the wrong button” on his computer and sent a “this is not a drill” emergency notification of an incoming ballistic missile.
See DCG’s “Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling“.
After the EMA sent the emergency alert, it took the agency 38 minutes before it assured Hawaiians that the alert was a false alarm.
A photo from July recently resurfaced on Twitter, showing the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to be a Mickey Mouse operation.
The photo was taken on Friday, July 21, 2017, of
At the bottom of a computer screen next to Wong is a yellow Post-It sticky with a password scribbled on it, helpfully labeled “Password”.
You can’t make this stuff up.
But Democrats, like Hollywood brainiacs Jim Carrey and Jamie Lee Curtis, are blaming President Trump for the false alarm. Go figure.
~Eowyn
Obamaland.
~ D-FensDogG
Would You Like To… See ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ Come To Life?
LikeLiked by 1 person
graduate from a common core institution
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, they are! Must be Democrats!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Simple solution: Leave military threats to the military and let the civilians take care of weather-related and natural threats.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hadenoughalready . . . . I would say that is the very best idea. It is rather obvious that the morons who work for the State of Hawaii just cannot cut it. The only counseling the actual state workers who hit the button twice . . . is counseling from the unemployment office, with seeking other employment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are certain procedures on Commercial airliners that are critical enough that they’re shared between the pilot and the co-pilot. BOTH have to participate for the operation to be completed. This prevents mistakes.
There is also a kind of switch that has a red metal or plastic cover that must be opened to activate the switch. This prevents mistakes.
In many Banks,the vault cannot be opened by o9ne person-it takes TWO bank officials,each with their own key,working together for the vault to be opened. This prevents unauthorized opening of the vault.
THESE methods make it nearly impossible to “ACCIDENTALLY” perform the action. How hard can it possibly be to make it impossible to accidentally sound an actual alarm? Even I could do it!! (Apparently,making it IDIOT-PROOF wasn’t enough….)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Truck . . . That is an even better idea, go ahead and have two people in order to issue an imminent warning!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thats why i was sorta disappointed itvwas a false alarm,
Anything that gets rid of liberals in bulk cant be all bad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Hawaiian Post-It note password isn’t as bad as some major airline security, where they write the passcode for the security door on the ceiling above the keypad. That way, their friends (and enemies) can board other airlines with “parcels” containing who knows what, without going through any security check. Comforting, eh?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well if it is a Mickey Mouse operation they need a trap and get rid of the rat controlling the agency, once the rat is “gone” there won’t be anymore false alarms, and when it becomes real it will all be ready to “strike, you are out”!
LikeLiked by 3 people
How could such a mistake happen unless Hawaii EMA had its own early warning system, which seems very unlikely? Wouldn’t Hawaii EMA have had no possible reason whatsoever and especially no authority whatsoever to issue such a warning without notification and authorization from NORAD? As stupid as Mr Wong and Hawaii EMA workers are, wouldn’t NORAD have procedures factoring this in as a given? What am I missing? As I see it, the probability that the official scenario is what actually happened might as well be zero, it’s so utterly absurd. Add to that the highly suspicious nature of why Hawaii out of 50 states and why now, and it smells like an act of treason.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can’t stress enough how lacidaisial some people take their responsibiities in the state’s employ. Until something happens is when they finally do something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think Mr. Button Pusher should’ve gotten KUDOS instead of universal condemnation.
After all, Hawai’i has just gone through the most realistic simulation of what to expect in the event an actual missile is inbound. No drill, when announced/simulated, will get that kind of reaction.
Now Hawai’i can take lessons learned, and find out just how woefully inadequate their preparations are.
LikeLiked by 3 people