Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling

I predicted this person would not be fired. Alas, he’s being “reassigned.”

It’s good to be a government employee.

From Fox News: After Hawaii emergency officials confirmed that an alert about an inbound ballistic missile was a mistake, they said the employee who pushed the wrong button feels awful about the panic-inducing incident.

Vern Miyagi, who oversees the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said at a news conference late Saturday that the civil defense employee who pushed the wrong button regrets what took place.

“This guy feels bad, right. He’s not doing this on purpose – it was a mistake on his part and he feels terrible about it,” said Miyagi in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Miyagi, a retired Army major general, said the employee would be “counseled and drilled so this never happens again,” but he did not say whether there would be disciplinary measures.

Rather than triggering a test of the system, it went into actual event mode. He confirmed that to trigger the alert, there is a two-step process involving only one employee — who both triggers the alarm, then also confirms it.

“There is a screen that says, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?'” Miyagi said. The employee confirmed the alert, inadvertently causing a panic in a state already on edge over saber-rattling missile threats from North Korea.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said there wasn’t a process in place to send out a message stating “that this is a false alarm.”

“You know, we were not prepared for that, the fact that an alert was issued that was incorrect,” Ige said. “So we have that built now.”

DCG

