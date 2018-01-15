Worker who “hit wrong button” (twice) about Hawaii’s missile threat feels terrible, will face counseling

I predicted this person would not be fired. Alas, he’s being “reassigned.”
It’s good to be a government employee.
From Fox News: After Hawaii emergency officials confirmed that an alert about an inbound ballistic missile was a mistake, they said the employee who pushed the wrong button feels awful about the panic-inducing incident.
Vern Miyagi, who oversees the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (EMA), said at a news conference late Saturday that the civil defense employee who pushed the wrong button regrets what took place.
“This guy feels bad, right. He’s not doing this on purpose – it was a mistake on his part and he feels terrible about it,” said Miyagi in a press conference Saturday afternoon.
Miyagi, a retired Army major general, said the employee would be “counseled and drilled so this never happens again,” but he did not say whether there would be disciplinary measures.
Rather than triggering a test of the system, it went into actual event mode. He confirmed that to trigger the alert, there is a two-step process involving only one employee — who both triggers the alarm, then also confirms it.
“There is a screen that says, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?'” Miyagi said. The employee confirmed the alert, inadvertently causing a panic in a state already on edge over saber-rattling missile threats from North Korea.
Hawaii Gov. David Ige said there wasn’t a process in place to send out a message stating “that this is a false alarm.”
“You know, we were not prepared for that, the fact that an alert was issued that was incorrect,” Ige said. “So we have that built now.”
DCG
yeah.. sure…. does the word ‘patsy’ come to mind? ‘fall guy’? is there a pool going on when this person will turn up dead after their ‘counseling”?
He was probably the patsy found dead on the runway. How coincidental that the Clintons, and Huma (staying at Alaweed Bin Talal resort)and possibly Obozo were in HI the exact same day? Did they really think the WH would fire missles at N.K. during the 38 minutes they left the population panicking? And all the stars, who were in HI, blaming Trump? There are no coincidences. The Clintons were with Rosie O’Donnel, and you know, these “stars” knew the drill and are being used as mouthpieces. Seems the American people are catching on to CIA false flags.
A little bit O/T: but Trumps executive order on Human Rights Abuse seems to be directed at “foreigners” that have property or interests in the US. Meaning: Alaweed bin Talal…who concidentally has lots of US interest and very close ties to the Clintons. Its been rumored he is behind 9/11 (with lots of other puppets), but like with Weinstein, a major dem donor,..you cut the head off the snake financing these operations. Alaweed is protesting turning over 6 billion in assets to the Saudi Kingdom, meaning his US assets will then be controlled by the Saudi Kingdom….and turned back over to the US. Can you imagine Jack Dorsey, realizing that the USA, basically Trump, is now in control of Twitter?…..Oh what a tangled web we weave! These snakes are screaming louder than they ever have, because they are all going to be exposed….soon.
I seriously don’t buy the “official story”!
Maryaha, I’m with U, I have NO TRUST WHATSOEVER in the goverment.
ditto!…there probably was no “employee” but someone in a high-level position claiming it was an “employee”…all of this as a move to scare people against Trump and north korea…pretty sad…they are all a bunch of liars who have no problems sacrificing people to accomplish their wicked goals.
This was done DELIBERATELY, and done to embarrass Trump. Period.
I’m beginning to believe that: A report from Sunday says that local police were aware that a missile attack warning for Hawaii was false only five minutes after it was sent, but it took a full 38 minutes for authorities to correct the inaccurate information.
Why should President Trump be embarrassed? Trump didn’t institute blue-state Hawaii’s incredibly stupid policy of having JUST ONE PERSON be sufficient to sound a catastrophic missile-attack alarm. But then Demonrats blame EVERYTHING on Trump, incl. their getting fat and no doubt their hemorrhoids too.
My guess is that they want people to think he’s provoked a situation with N. Korea that could have been avoided. They triggered the alarm to provide a platform to discuss that.
If Hawaii’s warning system is that idiotic, maybe they should fire the liberal nutjob who designed it.
Goldbug . . . . Amen to that! If this had happened in the private sector, this guy would be handed his walkin’ papers–no ifs, ands, or butts!
The very fact that those who are “civil servants” really are a danger to the rest of our society. I don’t know if they just hire the intellectually disabled, but after dealing with many of a government worker–that would seem to be the problem.
No way! Don’t believe in their excuses of why it happened, this is only the beginning to bring Trump down, the enemy is under every rock. Step on it!
Just look at everything that’s happened since Trump won. The Obongo-Soros, Jewish, “gay” Podesta-Brock organization has been doing psyops, non-stop.
Compare that to Obongo. He could do no wrong. These “news” channels are now all Trump-bashing, 24/7. In other words, someone is paying huge sums of money for propagandists to breathlessly read lying garbage day in and day out.
No matter what he does, or doesn’t do, it is criticized. They bring on gaggles of “experts” to say that he doesn’t know what he’s doing or that he’s insane. The simple truth is that the whole psyop is SO insane that nobody wants to believe it happening when it is.
You can recognize the shrill quality of it. The hand-wringing, hysterical, “we’re all doomed” undertone to all of it is disgusting. They say outrageous and provocative things and then act as if they had nothing to do with stirring up the phony controversy.
There’s no doubt in my mind that the alarm was a psyop every bit as much as that thing in Las Vegas or any of the others. These guys are soulless and shameless.
DCG . . . . Great article!
It is dumbfounding that it took 38 minutes from the time the warning had initially been put out to the public. Well, it’s great that the guy who did this . . . “feels very bad.” Who really cares what his feelings are, he is an incompetent state employee. His employment needs to be terminated! The supervisor who “reassigned him” and has ordered “counseling” appears to be incompetent also. This should make him/her eligible for dismissal also.
Can you imagine the profound fear and anxiety this stunt generated, particularly when you think about people with heart problems, or anxiety. I’ll just bet many of these people went into a nose dive. Can you imagine mother’s with young children who may not have been at home at the time of this instance . . . I would imagine that they were scared spit less.
Back in the 1950’s, everyone was terrified of “the Russians,” who were going to nuke us at any moment. We had drills at school in case a warning came. I lived a little over a block from this huge siren that went off each Monday at 12:00 PM for testing. I am sure that in addition to me many little children were very frightened by the impending doom that was to come any day. I always thought . . . “How will Daddy be able to find us after the bomb,” since he was at work. To a little child, it was agony to think about our impending doom. Thank heavens that stupid siren was torn down years ago–I hated to even look at it.
I have little doubt that the emotional trauma done to thousands and thousands of the people in Hawaii cannot even begin to be measured.
Or it could be a beta test:
I believe the truth is that something WAS headed this way..or that it was suspected.. but was stopped or prevented. I don’t believe this ‘stupid civil servant’ deal for a single minute and cannot for the life of me believe anyone else does,either. I do believe the furor over Trump’s ‘shithole’ comment was manufactured to distract from this incident, but don’t know why they bothered, when so many believe this cock and bull story presented by the government……
It could be worse, this guy could also count votes…….wait a minute he DOES also count votes
It was no accident when the employee had a two-step process to activate the system. Why are there not two employees to activate such a dire warning to prevent a false alert and assure a alert is real if warranted.
Question of the day…
What a real incoming ballistic missile would look like from North Korea’s Kim Jong-un –
“Major Kong (Kim Jong-un) Rides the Bomb.”
It might have been human error, but maybe the Lord had a hand in it. It could be a warning from the Lord that a missile or missiles from North Korea or China or Russia may level one or more cites in the United States because too many people love to thumb their noses at the Lord in this country (people who promote the sins of homosexuality, abortion, enviro-paganism, etc). I believe the Lord is moving people around in this country: some people will be in places of refuge and some people will be in cities marked for destruction.
