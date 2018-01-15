This is Chiraq: 16 people wounded in MLK Day weekend shootings

This was the stat when I scheduled this post on Sunday afternoon. Don’t be surprised if the number is higher on Monday morning.

From MyFoxChicago: At least 16 people have been wounded by gunfire across Chicago since the start of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The most recent shooting happened early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Two men, ages 19 and 23, were sitting in a parked car about 12:40 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 21st Street when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was struck in his left forearm, and the older man suffered a gunshot wound that penetrated through his shoulder to his chest, police said. Another person in the car drove them to Saint Anthony Hospital, where the older man was listed in serious condition and the younger man’s condition was stabilized, police said. The older man was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Nearly 4 hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood. The boy was sitting in his vehicle at 8:24 p.m. in the 6700 block of North Hermitage when an unknown male approached and fired shots, police said. The boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

Two people were shot about 20 minutes earlier during an altercation in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 29-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were at a gathering in the 5300 block of West North Avenue when the altercation broke out, and someone took out a gun and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said. The woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a graze wound to her head. She was in good condition. The shooting ended a stretch of almost 16 hours on Saturday in which nobody was shot.

At 4:39 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot at a Back of the Yards restaurant drive-thru on the South Side. The man was sitting in the drive-thru lane in the 1400 block of West 47th Street when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left armpit, and his condition stabilized.

Three people were shot just after 4 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Someone fired shots at a party in the 3900 block of West Arthington, striking three people, police said. An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital. A 37-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. The third person, a male whose age was not immediately known, was shot in the chest and back and was also taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Madison and Kilbourn, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was in good condition.

At least six other people have been wounded in shootings across the city since 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Last year, 39 people were shot — 10 of them fatally — during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

