Openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon says he won’t visit White House

Be careful what you say, Mr. “First Openly Gay Figure Skater.” Remember what happened to skier Lindsey Vonn after proclaimed she wouldn’t attend the White House?
From Yahoo: In these tumultuous political times, many famous athletes have begun using their platforms for political messages. Over the past year, those actions have taken the form of declined invitations to the White House.
In February of 2017, for example, six members of the New England Patriots turned down the requisite White House visit after their Super Bowl win. Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, Chris Long, Dont’a Hightower, La Garrette Blount, and Alan Branch made public statements about their disapproval of Donald Trump with their decisions.
Further, in September of 2017, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry said he wouldn’t go to the White House after winning the 2017 NBA Championship title. And in November, the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team declined their invitation as well. The latest athlete adding to that legacy is Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon.
Adam Rippon will be competing in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. He is the first openly gay man to compete for the United States at the Winter Olympics. And regardless of his performance on the ice, don’t expect him to visit the White House anytime soon. Not while Trump is there, at least.
Typically, the president hosts members of the U.S. Olympic team after the games. But in a recent interview with the BBC, Rippon declined his potential future White House invitation, saying he would not go meet Trump in Washington, D.C.
“I won’t go to the White House. And I won’t go because I don’t think somebody like me would be welcome there,” Rippon told the BBC. “I know what it’s like to go into a room and feel like you’re not wanted there.”
Rippon also mentioned that if he said some of things Trump has said, his mom would “kick [his] ass.”
“Athletes are given a really special platform. It’s our duty as athletes to be role models,” he continued. “Given this platform of being an Olympic athlete, I think it’s really important that we stand up for what we believe in, and we speak out against things that we think are wrong and unjust.”
DCG
Well,guess what-I’M openly Hetero,and I couldn’t care LESS if he goes to the White House. I’m quite sure I speak for a large majority of the Moral Majority.
Besides-before you can DECLINE an invitation,don’t you FIRST have to BE INVITED?
LikeLiked by 7 people
truck . . . . Bravo! You really nailed that! It is only the very pompous who declare their refusal to attend something when they haven’t even received the invitation, just as you wrote.
LikeLiked by 4 people
spot on truckjunkie!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only way he’d get an invite from me is if he registered as a deviant.
LikeLiked by 1 person
i care less about a gay feelings,they dont give a damn about mines,thats y they dont care about anything but their agenda to destroy the natural family …between a man and a woman! this is not a news ,simple put i dont care about him
LikeLiked by 4 people
How ignorant of him to know know the things the President has done for gay people. I consider him just young and dumb opening his mouth before he knows the facts.
He doesn’t want to go, good, let someone that will cherish the experience go in his stead. It will be no loss.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Glenn47 . . . . What I find to be really interesting is that has already “judged our President” as being someone . . . who would not want someone like me there.” He is projecting his own feelings onto other people . . . is this not an instance of prejudice in itself?
I certainly agree . . . “let someone that will cherish the experience go in his stead.” With his set of prejudices, this would indeed be a wasted experience on him.
How ignorant do you have to be to pass on this kind of honor? Does he actually think that or President is going to single him out of the group to disrespect him? I think this lad needs to get a grip!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Will anyone miss him? Does anyone really need him? I survived 61 years without meeting rump rangers who dance around on ice and it hasn’t effected me. I’m sure the Republic will go on without him showing up for a meaningless ceremony.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Youghn . . . Bravo! I can only second that emotion! I am sure that his team mates, and those people in the White House will not give a nano second’s thought about him not being there. Unless their thought is . . . what a jackass!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would have gone if invited by Obama. Not that I do anything to get invited to the White House but I also think it’s a matter of good manners. Something this guy totally lacks! Besides, my life doesn’t revolve around politics.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you are stupid enough to think you shouldn’t accept the invitation, don’t let the door knob stick you in the butt!
LikeLiked by 3 people
obama would’a welcomed him….with open arms..and pants down. But then, that’s only one of the many things that disgusts people bout him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Rippon also mentioned that if he said some of things Trump has said, his mom would ‘kick [his] ass.’” What he probably means is she’d take away his dolls and girls’ clothing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His mother should have been more concerned about what goes into his mouth, (and where ever else) instead of what came out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He never said what Trump said that screwed his thinking. The olympian is a socialist communist. He doesn’t have any idea what communism is, period.
LikeLiked by 2 people
weezy . . . . I think your comment . . . “The olympian is a socialist communist,” is right on the money. He has no doubt come out of the public school system and has fallen hook, line and sinker for the socialist/communist line. What a profound pity, that this form of government has been touted as being better than our system. Under communist, all the little people get to share the misery.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good, it will save us the cost of having the White House fumigated after his visit!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maryaha, you are a very clever lady, just think how much bleach was used after Mustafa and his tribe left the “White” House.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pingback: Openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon says he won’t visit White House — Fellowship of the Minds – NZ Conservative Coalition
Hahaha, if Chelsea Manning makes it to the Senate, this queer may want to run for President, the only way he’ll visit the White House! All aboard!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Given this platform of being an Olympic athlete, I think it’s really important that we stand up for what we believe in, and we speak out against things that we think are wrong and unjust.”
ummm, whatever happened to just being an athlete and showing respect for your country?
who cares that you’re a homosexual. who cares that you don’t like Trump.
and, no, I don’t think that being an athlete means everyone needs to know your political or social stances.
you are only given a platform if you win and then, your only response should be:
“Thank you and God bless America”
LikeLiked by 2 people