Dog figures out how to sled downhill, again and again

Let no so-called scientist ever tell you that animals act only on “instinct,” but not by intent and deliberation.
This dog figured out how to have fun by himself sliding downhill on a sled, again and again.
H/t FOTM‘s CP.
~Eowyn
Advertisements
Let no so-called scientist ever tell you that animals act only on “instinct,” but not by intent and deliberation.
This dog figured out how to have fun by himself sliding downhill on a sled, again and again.
H/t FOTM‘s CP.
~Eowyn
|daveyone1 on BBC asks, “Is it discrim…
|daveyone1 on Sunday Devotional: Speak, Your…
|cogitoergosumantra on Dog figures out how to sled do…
|Anonymous on Manning files to run for Maryl…
|Tim Shey on Worker who “hit wrong bu…
|lophatt on Openly gay Olympic figure skat…
|daveyone1 on Sealed indictment unsealed! Ur…
|daveyone1 on Manning files to run for Maryl…
|Teri on Invoking the name of Jesus Chr…
|MomOfIV on Worker who “hit wrong bu…
|DCG on Worker who “hit wrong bu…
|dkolb2010 on Worker who “hit wrong bu…
|Alan on Invoking the name of Jesus Chr…
|MomOfIV on Openly gay Olympic figure skat…
|Youghn on Openly gay Olympic figure skat…
A Border Collie,of course! No surprise there!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are so smart! Looks like a Shelty, and they are smart cookies…what fun!
LikeLiked by 2 people
very beautiful…they r smart ,n faithfull,n honestlyi love them friendship like a mans one ,i have 4 sharpeis,their mom died on nov.3rd,2016,n it still hurt me so bad!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Most remarkable, but not surprising to me. Breeds differ in aptitudes and spirit, but this Aussie collie looks true to both high spirit and intelligence. And doesn’t s/he look to be the same epitome of youthful strength as we all once had, if it wasn’t stomped down by mean-spirited parents? I think this is why I’ve so much enjoyed having younger students and employees, just so I can share in that spirit with them as they discover new ways of being and flex newly acquired mental muscles and skills!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joseph . . . . . I certainly agree there is much to be admired in both animals and humans who display “both high spirit and intelligence.”
I thought it was wonderful to see that this dog could on their own provide for themselves a fun, playful experience. It makes me wonder if someone taught them to use the sled, or did this pooch figure this out all by themselves. What a good dog.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A new meaning for the term ‘dogsledding!’
LikeLiked by 2 people
vistabee1 . . . . that was very clever, you made me laugh!
LikeLiked by 3 people
❤️
LikeLike
Dr Eowyn . . . thank you for bringing us such a sweet story to start the week!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I watched this nearly a dozen times, laughing all the while. Who said dogs are stupid???
To the dog’s “master”, please tie a short piece of rope to that sled so the dog doesn’t have to “man-handle” it…lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
❤️
LikeLike
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
This is just so cute. I can appreciate this so much because when we had our puppy – we never referred to him as a dog – it was amazing at the way he came across as so human in thought and deed.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve seen this on facebook several times over the past week and can’t help watching it each time I come across it. To watch the exuberance and fun this sweet dog is having sure does a heart good!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Smart dog, lousy photographer
LikeLike
He’s having fun!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That doggie works hard to have some fun! Saint Francis is the Patron Saint of all the four legged “angels” that OWN us. My Barney is my master, take note I am not a b…….. tch! 🤨bahaha.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good stuff! I was a young pup once, full of energy… enjoying the snow.
LikeLike