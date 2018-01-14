Sealed indictment unsealed! Uranium One business executive Mark Lambert indicted on 11 counts

In the last two months of 2017, from October 30 to December 22, a record 9,294 sealed indictments were filed in districts across the United States. Contrast that to 2006, when there were only 1,077 sealed indictments for the entire year.
An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. A sealed indictment is an indictment that stays non-public until an arrest is made. Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.
See “9,294 sealed indictments and the last time Hillary, Podesta and Soros were on Twitter“
At least one of 9,294 sealed indictments has just been unsealed.
Two days ago, on January 12, 2018, the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally indicted Mark Lambert, a business executive, for fraud, foreign bribery and money laundering in the Obama-Hillary corruption scandal known as Uranium One.
Mark Lambert is the former co-president of a Maryland-based company (dubbed “Transportation Corporation A” by the DOJ) which transported nuclear material, including uranium.
As early as 2009, the Obama administration’s FBI and DOJ had known about a multi-million dollar bribe, estimated to be $167 million, which the Russian government “routed” to the Clinton Foundation while Hillary was secretary of state. In 2010, the State Department approved a controversial deal giving Moscow control of as much as 20% of U.S. uranium.
See “The real U.S.-Russian conspiracy: Russia gave multi-million $ bribe to Clinton Foundation for 2010 uranium deal“
The press release from the DOJ’s Office of Public Affairs begins with this:
An indictment against a former co-president of a Maryland-based transportation company that provides services for the transportation of nuclear materials to customers in the United States and abroad, was unsealed today for his alleged role in a scheme that involved the bribery of an official at a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation.
The press release continues:
Mark Lambert, 54, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was charged in an 11-count indictment with one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and to commit wire fraud, seven counts of violating the FCPA, two counts of wire fraud and one count of international promotion money laundering. The charges stem from an alleged scheme to bribe Vadim Mikerin, a Russian official at JSC Techsnabexport (TENEX), a subsidiary of Russia’s State Atomic Energy Corporation and the sole supplier and exporter of Russian Federation uranium and uranium enrichment services to nuclear power companies worldwide, in order to secure contracts with TENEX.
The case against Lambert is assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Theodore D. Chuang of the District of Maryland.
According to the indictment, beginning at least as early as 2009 and continuing until October 2014, Lambert conspired with others at “Transportation Corporation A” to make corrupt and fraudulent bribery and kickback payments to offshore bank accounts associated with shell companies, at the direction of, and for the benefit of, a Russian official, Vadim Mikerin, in order to secure improper business advantages and obtain and retain business with TENEX. In order to effectuate and conceal the corrupt and fraudulent bribe payments, Lambert and others allegedly caused fake invoices to be prepared, purportedly from TENEX to Transportation Corporation A, that described services that were never provided, and then Lambert and others caused Transportation Corporation A to wire the corrupt payments for those purported services to shell companies in Latvia, Cyprus and Switzerland. Lambert and others also allegedly used code words like “lucky figures,” “LF,” “lucky numbers,” and “cake” to describe the payments in emails to the Russian official at his personal email account. The indictment also alleges that Lambert and others caused Transportation Corporation A to overbill TENEX by building the cost of the corrupt payments into their invoices, and TENEX thus overpaid for Transportation Corporation A’s services.
In June 2015, Lambert’s former co-president, Daren Condrey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the FCPA and commit wire fraud, and Vadim Mikerin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering involving violations of the FCPA. Mikerin is currently serving a sentence of 48 months in prison and Condrey is awaiting sentencing. The indictment includes allegations against Lambert based on his role in effectuating the criminal scheme with Condrey, Mikerin, and others.
The charges in the indictment are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
~Eowyn
Sacrificial lamb
It all sounds sooooo good but, is it ALL going to materialize?
How many will be hauled in before the whole Clinton/Obama house of cards falls?
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
For your information.
kommonsentsjane
Hopefully, this will lead to the indictment of Hillary Clinton at the very least.
Hillary Clinton did more than just bribe, intimidate, kill and lead a life of (white collar) crime: She effectively set up a parallel State Dept. in her pay-to-play schemes. Not only did she conspire and collude, she very well may have violated the espionage act. Also recall that the Rosenbergs were electrocuted for less: They supplied PLANS for an atomic bomb, NOT the fissile material itself. And lest Mrs. Clinton wail that Vladimir Putin is not an “enemy,” the actions of our own Deep State could, regrettably, change that overnight.
I have been patiently waiting for many years, as have we all, for the ABSOLUTE END to this woman’s public career and mere presence on the public stage, and it cannot happen soon enough.
He’ll be found in the trunk of a car abandoned in the woods out in Suffolk County in five years. He’ll never make it in to testif against The DC HillBillies
Everybody BUT the central figures here will fall. Nobody will ever prosecute the hildabeast or the mongrel muslim. The best we can hope for is that they would be forced to live in exile.
I am going to go out on a limb and say that I believe even the Clintons and the rest of the crooks who have committed high crimes and gotten away with it for so long are going to be indicted. Call me crazy…I don’t care…I believe.
Had any other candidate won the presidency, I would never have believed what I just said, but that’s because all of them are dyed-in-the-wool professional political players. Had any of them won, they would have covered for each other. President Trump was their worst nightmare, and they have turned our country upside down and torn it apart to stop him. Their unbelievable actions show just how scared they are of him.
Here’s what I see: For President Trump, it’s personal, not just political. He and his family and business have been under constant attack for almost two years now. Oh yeah, it’s personal! If someone broke into a house down the street and robbed them, it would certainly concern me and I would hope that the culprit is caught and put in jail. If someone broke into my house, then it’s personal, and I’m going to work myself to make sure he or she is caught, arrested, locked up, and I want back what was stolen from me. Whatever it takes, that’s what I’m going to do…because it’s personal now. Big difference.
Here’s an excellent article that includes a video and the transcript of a speech that then candidate Donald Trump made on October 13, 2016. He lays out the whole ugly mess of what has been done to us and what he will do to them. I trust him, I believe him, and I believe the Lord miraculously put him in office for such a time as this.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/13/pandoras-moab-president-donald-john-trump/
Pray for President Trump every day.
Much left open to speculation, but it is an accepted and understood strategy to work from the bottom up to gain all the evidence to take out the top ring leaders.
To begin at the top may only leave an organization with an opening at the top.
I want to eat my words but, I’ll believe it when I see it. My guess is that they’ll indict a few low-level patsies and spin it to try to show “Russian Involvement”, etc.. They won’t touch Hillary, or even Pedestal for that matter.
If they do I’ll GLADLY admit my error. Right now it doesn’t look good. Trump can’t even seem to reverse Obongo’s EO on DACA? Explain that one.
My trust in trump degraded significantly the moment I learned he invited the Clintons to the meal after his swearing in. Something was horribly, horribly wrong with that. And ,as we se, nothing seems to have happened. Just keep praying. Maybe Trump is waiting to explain all this during the State of the Union address. That would be a dramatic and appropriate platform to explain the truth.
Befriend your Enemy, – but keep your eyes & ears open, your sword sharpened, – your daggar unsheathed, – and your pistol loaded & ready..
The Clinton’s KNOW how to involve all the right people between Her and the Crime she wants commited.. A lot of smaller criminals must fall before they EVER get close to the well-guarded Clinton Crime Syndicate.. When you ask Criminals to investigate other Criminals, all you will ever get is lack of incriminating evidence..
