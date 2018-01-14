Manning files to run for Maryland Senate seat

Posted on January 14, 2018 by | 12 Comments
bradley manning

Manning: A convicted traitor

Just what we need in DC, another traitor to the American people.

From Fox News: Chelsea Manning, a transgender former Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking classified documents, has filed to run for the U.S. Senate.

The Washington Post first reported Saturday that Manning has filed to run in Maryland for the seat of Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin.

The Federal Election Commission website shows a Jan. 11 filing for “Chelsea Manning for U.S. Senate” with the party affiliation registered as Democrat — suggesting a primary challenge for Cardin.

Manning, then known as Bradley Manning, was arrested in 2010 and convicted in 2013 of leaking a trove of sensitive documents to WikiLeaks. Manning’s sentence was controversially commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017 after Manning had served seven years of a 35-year sentence.

Since leaving prison, Manning has become known for controversial tweets, often accompanied with a series of emojis and the hashtag #WeGotThis. Last week, Manning tweeted out the message “f—k the police” on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, along with the hashtag #DisarmThePolice.

Manning has also referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement as “literally the new gestapo.”

12 responses to “Manning files to run for Maryland Senate seat

  1. EddieBG.. | January 14, 2018 at 9:13 am | Reply

    The Northern Eskimo’s had the “common sense” to put such morphidites & human deformities back out on the Ice Flows for natural recycling..

  2. True George | January 14, 2018 at 9:16 am | Reply

    As it stands the LGBTQ movement has got a lot of people brainwashed and this person who gave away military secrets have the support of misguided people may have a chance to get a seat in Congress……

  3. MomOfIV | January 14, 2018 at 9:22 am | Reply

    ugh….dude needs help

  4. Dr. Eowyn | January 14, 2018 at 9:32 am | Reply

    The Democrat Party’s new mascot: convicted traitor and transvestite eunuch with a fake vagina that’s really his penis turned inside out and stuffed into a surgical cavity.

  5. lophatt | January 14, 2018 at 9:35 am | Reply

    What better example of what they’re about is there? Maybe he (she?) can take up cannibalism before the election.

  6. TheRon | January 14, 2018 at 9:46 am | Reply

    When he, oh, I mean, she, tweets “disarm the police” does that include the FBI, BATF, DEA, DHS, and other Fed agents? Does it include private security hired by wealthy elites? I’m sure she would probably be in leftist lockstep to disarm the people. I just wonder if she would be for “the equal protection of the laws” to include everyone?

  7. Waco Bob | January 14, 2018 at 10:50 am | Reply

    Sounds about right for Maryland. Now I expect the demorats to put Manson up for Gov. of California with the slogan “you can keep a good demorat down and he represents our cemetary voters.

  8. Anonymous | January 14, 2018 at 11:36 am | Reply

    Democrats need a suitable replacement for Al Franken…

