Invoking the name of Jesus Christ repels alien abduction

According to a 1992 Roper Poll of a representative sample of 6,000 U.S. adults, with a sampling error of plus (+) or minus (-) 1.4%:

2% of the adult population in the United States (one out of 50 Americans, totaling 33 million ) had experienced being abducted by aliens.

(one out of 50 Americans, totaling ) 18% or 33.3 million Americans said they had awakened paralyzed, with a sense of a strange “presence” in the room.

The most interesting facet of the alien abduction phenomenon are accounts of abductees who succeeded in repelling the “alien” or demon by invoking the name of Jesus Christ. CE4 Research Group has a website with first person testimonies of those encounters. Below is a sample that I culled from a fifth of the testimonies:

Carel Luck:

“In 1973 my husband Coleman and I and our two baby boys lived in Virginia. Coleman was working for Christianity Today as the advertising manager and I was a stay-at-home mom doing some freelance artwork. One night I awoke with a start. My eyes flew open like a close-up in a horror movie when the dead person comes back to life. I was totally awake with the sense that something was very wrong. That sense moved very quickly to terror. I was paralyzed, unable to move anything except my eyes. To my left, over my husband’s sleeping body, I could see three figures gliding into the room…. I tried to scream at Coleman to wake up but I couldn’t. My vocal cords were paralyzed. Then I began to pray. I tried to call out, ‘JESUS.’ Again nothing would come out of my mouth other than grunts. Once more I tried to say ‘JESUS.’ More grunts. Finally a garbled ‘Jesus’ came out. At the name of Jesus the beings dissipated into the air into little triangles just like a visual effect…. Then over twenty years later Coleman was writing a pilot script for a television series that was supposed to be about all sorts of strange phenomena. He gave me a book on alien abduction and asked me to read it and see if there might be any story ideas in it that he could use. As I read the book it struck me how similar these people’s experiences were to mine. Then I came across a drawing of one person’s alien abductor. It was eerie. He had drawn the same beings that had come into my room.”

Lindsey:

“It began five years ago with strange things happening in my house. I had…been involved with Tarot on a high level and ALWAYS could predict events for people…. I didn’t believe in anything really. Flashlights would fall off the table, my dog would growl at nothing, I had bad dreams. Things were scary. Then one night it all came down on me. I ‘awoke’ in bed without being able to move at all, not even an eyebrow. Some ‘thing’ was in my room with me…. Then it began to come toward me…then the thing jumped at my chest, but not before I screamed in my mind, ‘Jesus help me, God help me!’ And the ‘thing’ was thrown back in utterly agonizing pain and the sound it made was as close to hell as any human ears could ever hear…”

Mark:

“I am the adult Sunday school teacher at Christian Lighthouse Church in Mount Clemons Michigan and I recently taught on ‘spiritual warfare’ on Sunday morning January 24th, 2004. I cited many scriptures on the power of Jesus’ name on controlling and defeating demonic activity…. After my lesson, a newer member of our congregation came up to me and related that she had awoke one night to find herself paralyzed and even unable to talk. She felt something applying pressure to her upper torso as if some invisible ‘thing or person’ was sitting on her chest. She called out to Jesus in her mind and immediately found herself free. She then began to pray out loud in Jesus name. This just seems to me to be further confirmation that this is a wide spread problem and that only true Christian believers have the power, through Jesus name, to combat these attacks.”

Nicole:

“I am thinking it was May or June I started experiencing ‘seeing things move out of the corner of my eyes’ again one night. And I realized I might soon have to deal with another abduction experience, even though I knew what it was… I knew it was evil spirits… so I got on the AR and then your CE4 website right then and read the guide to self-deliverance on there, and verbally rebuked outloud in the name and authority of Jesus Christ. Just what is written in the guide to self-deliverance, ‘The Lord Jesus Christ Rebuke You, The Lord Adonai Rebuke You! …’ And I stopped seeing things move out of the corner of my eyes. I haven’t had an abduction experience since, that was May/June of 2007.”

Kelly:

“I read in Genesis that there really were beings called the Nephilim, and what they really are. And then one night I saw an alien, (and it seemed as if I knew him), at the side of my bed and I said, ‘I know what you are! Go away! Jesus is my Lord!’ And it got angry and it was as if it was being suctioned out of my room right through the wall. I never saw it again.“

Nick:

“What sounded like thousands of voices that would come to me almost every night. At that time I was probably about 10, and figured I must be crazy. My parents told me it was my imagination. These experiences happened a long time ago. I am now 21 and a devout Christian and have had no experiences since. I don’t really remember when I first started hearing the voices and when they finally left me. I remember I used to call for Jesus to help me. The voices would slowly fade whenever I did. I now recognize this as most likely a demonic attack.”

Joel:

“I am from the Island nation of Trinidad and Tobago and am a preacher’s kid. So I’ve grown up in the church and seen a fare share of demonic attacks and the power of God at work against the forces of darkness…. One night while in bed, I had a major break though. I finally realized who I was in Christ and that no evil spirit should ever be bothering me like this…. That night I had another visit and this time I was able to muster up enough strength to move my lips and say ‘by the blood of Jesus I rebuke you’ and instantly they left me and to this day they never returned.“

Michael Crane:

“…experiences I did have as a young Christian in my early 20’s and over the past 10 years all of the signs and symptoms were there. The fear, the paralyzing feeling, the feeling of a presence in the room, it was all there. I just didn’t think of it as an abduction experience. To me it was a demon attack. As I called out in the name of Jesus and rebuked the spirit, the fear, the paralyzing feeling and the feeling of the presence left. I realized that what I did experience was in fact demon attacks. I learned early about demon attacks and how they would try to pull me away from my JESUS. It is only now that I see and understand that the alien abduction phenomena is one more way that Satan is trying to gain a foothold in this world.”

Krystal:

“When I fell back asleep this time the UFO came again hovering in the same corner. This time I saw a an evil spirit materialize next to my bed even though I could not perceive its shape. Before I was able to speak it tried to physically attack me by probing my neck and I was paralyzed a moment and could not speak. So I lifted my pinky up in the air and spelt out “Jesus help”. Immediately the evil spirit released its grip and I yelled “leave in the name of Jesus and do not come back again”. The evil spirit left and was gone. “

These accounts, of course, imply that the alien abductors are not interstellar UFO space travelers, but are demons.

~Eowyn

