Illegal alien, previously deported, hijacks Greyhound bus in Wisconsin & threatens to kill riders

From Fox32Chicago: The man accused of threatening to kill passengers on a Greyhound bus is a Chicago resident in the country illegally, law enforcement officials said Saturday.

Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 33, is accused of threatening to kill the other 36 people on the bus from Milwaukee to Chicago on Friday night. The situation led police to chase the bus, and then stop it with spike strips on the Illinois side of the state line.

The Racine County sheriff said on Saturday that Vargas-Rosas is an illegal immigrant who has been deported before.

No one was injured in the incident, which ended at the Illinois/Wisconsin state line when police laid out spike strips.

More details from WISN ABC News:

“A man who threatened to kill other passengers on a Greyhound bus Friday night was in the country illegally and has been previously deported.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Margarito Vargas-Rosas, 33, lives in Chicago but works at a restaurant in Milwaukee.

The incident started around 9:40 p.m. Friday when authorities received reports of an armed subject on board a bus from Milwaukee to Chicago. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said a caller said a man on the bus claimed to have a gun and made threats to kill people. Officials chased the bus from Racine County into Lake County, Illinois.

Passengers said that people were yelling at the bus driver to stop, but he kept going. Schmaling said the driver though it was a training exercise.”

