BBC asks, “Is it discriminatory to refuse to date a trans women?”

From BBC: A reality television programme kicked off a debate about whether it’s discriminatory or transphobic to refuse to date a transsexual person.
The argument started on UK reality television show Celebrity Big Brother, where minor celebrities are locked into a studio made to look like a house, then filmed 24/7.
As might be expected in such a situation, tensions run high and conversations can be fractious. One of the housemates is India Willoughby, a TV journalist who had an established career as a man before transitioning to become a woman.
Willoughby asked her housemates about their dating preferences, and the resulting conversation kicked off a social media storm.
“Would you go out with a transsexual woman?” she queried. “I believe it’s your choice… I would choose not to,” replied the R’n’B singer Ginuwine. “That doesn’t make me scared.”
“You would go out with a woman?” Willoughby asked. “Yes.”
“But you wouldn’t go out with a transsexual woman?”
“No.”
The conversation rumbled on. When Willoughby suggested “Let’s have a kiss,” Ginuwine replied “no” and leaned away from her.
India was later seen telling another guest that “all this superficial stuff that you are a woman and all that sounds great and is the right thing to say. But it makes no difference if people don’t believe it – that’s the problem.”
While some housemates defended Ginuwine’s refusal to date a transsexual woman as a “preference”, the issue divided the audience on Twitter.
The debate has continued to reverberate inside the house. Viewers of the programme vote off guests one at a time until a winner is selected, and on Friday India Willoughby is one of two celebrities facing a vote and possible eviction.
Some viewers claimed Ginuwine rebuffing the notion of dating a trans woman was discrimination or transphobia – dislike or fear of transgender people.
But others backed the “preference” argument and said the singer was entitled to state his dating choices without being criticised.
The debate reverberated on other social networks and outside the UK as well. A video from New York radio DJ Charlamagne Tha God defending Ginuwine’s stance as a preference has since been viewed more than 350,000 times on YouTube.
Is it discrimination? Of course it is and it is a correct and just act. DISCRIMINATION means to make a rational choice. You discriminate against what is wrong or despised or unwanted.
Well said, Liberty!
How long before we see such thinking turn into law suits like what we saw against Christian bakers. But, Obama is not president, and the momentum is on the side of sanity again.
Surprised they don’t bring ‘race’ into the dispute also. There are still many that believe in dating and relationships with their own; and many who would call that racist.
What would be the sense in “dating” someone who’s transgender? Kind of like dating a steer. A transgender person has chosen to mutilate a perfectly healthy body simply because their minds are messed up!
Very jaded men seek sex with transgenders for thrills.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2015/07/11/the-dark-side-of-the-push-for-transgenderism-sex-with-she-males/
What’s wrong with people? What has happened to” boy meets girl, girl meets boy” and enjoy a healthy relationship and not the repugnance of boy on boy and girl on girl, -life’s values are diminishing so rapidly as is the family as a whole.
I agree with Liberty4awl. And I am also tired of being told by the elites how I should think, how I should feel, what I should do and how I should live my life.
The so-called Elites just don’t get it: My heterosexual identity IS NOT for sale. Dr. Henry Makow has pointed out the plans and designs of the Sabbateans to destroy our Christian heterosexual identity, and he is absolutely right. There has been a war against manhood for as long as I’ve been alive, and it has disrupted relations between the sexes. We see it in the declining numbers of marriages taking place and the increasing number of divorces occurring. And not only that, the number of abortions and incidents of STD’s has increased.
These elites have rendered Christian Western Civilization (otherwise known as Christendom) a Wasteland that T.S. Eliot warned us against. The body count—of the aborted, of those killed by the Pill, the dead from venereal diseases and all the rest—is in the BILLIONS.
And then they have the GALL to tell me I’m a bigot if I refuse to date a transgender (which is nothing but a mutilated man)?!?! You Know, I have to hand it to these organized criminal perverts: They never seem to run out of energy, and they never miss a beat. They never give up or relent. That is because they are of their Father, THE DEVIL.
Great Q, DCG! “What happened to being pro-choice?” These hypocritical, flea-brained Libtards don’t want us to have a choice any time our choices might be in opposition to their sick, twisted, demonic outlooks.
I so thank God that “this world” — the one ruled by satan — is all coming to an end soon. And I thank Christ Yeshua for coming to me in 1994 and taking the initiative to save me. Without Yeshua as my Sinless Savior, Holy King, and my Guiding Light… there would be bodies strewn all over the landscape. Only Yeshua could have saved me from my rage. (And I thank God for inventing humor, because without it, no one on this planet would like me at all… and I couldn’t blame ’em.)
Blog on, DCG, and the FOTM brother/sisterhood! Blog on!
~ D-FensDogG
Nothing exposes the sheer hypocrisy of these people than their definition of ‘choice’. One can chose to abort a baby but not chose with whom to associate. One must accept the gay lifestyle as normal but not deeply religious convictions as normal. You must obey gov’t mandates as absolute but refuse gov’t oversight as tyranny. Double minded is the best description.
they like pushing the boundaries:
‘we need “rights” too’
‘we are equal, just like you’
‘we deserve better protections than you’
‘bake us a “wedding” cake for our multiple partners to enjoy or hand over your business’
‘we will show your children how wonderful it is to be lgbtqrs…z’
‘we will teach your children how wonderful it is to be lgbtqrs…z’
‘we will make your children into lgbtqrs…z’
‘if you don’t applaud when we kiss, then you are homophobic or transphobic’
‘we deserve to donate blood just like anyone else’
‘date a trans person or be labeled “transphobic”‘
‘if you turn down a trans person who is hitting on you, then you are not only transphobic, but are practicing “discrimination” against trans people and therefore a lawsuit will be filed against you…be prepared to owe the trans person you “discriminated” against thousands of dollars.’ (I do see this scenario eventually playing out…if they can force people to be their “wedding” photographer or bake their “wedding” cake or share a restroom or even give them direct access to children, then why not force people to date them as well?).
‘since we believe we are trans-women, then we believe we can also become pregnant…thanks to scientists/satanists’
I imagine there are weak-minded males and females out there who would fall for this stuff…I pray for them.
I pray they turn to the Lord and let the Holy Spirit be their strength.
The tranny is lucky Ginuwine did not punch it in it’s face…. What sound minded non gay man is going to date another man? Discrimination is psychological healthy, what kind of silly question is the BBC asking.
So people have no expectation of free choice now? What utter B.S..
Gee I don’t know. Imagine the thrill of dating a trans sexual-it would be like dating Mooochelle.
