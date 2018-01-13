Switzerland: No citizenship for refugees and welfare recipients until money is repaid

Although not part of the European Union, Switzerland partakes in “resettling” Syrian refugees. In 2016, the Swiss government announced they would take 3,000 asylum seekers from the war-torn country, as well as resettle up to 50,000 asylum seekers who had crossed the border into Switzerland, mostly from Italy.

Unlike the other European countries and the United States, however, Switzerland isn’t stupid in being charitable.

Joseph Curl reports for the Daily Wire, Jan. 10, 2018, that Switzerland, where the average annual GDP per capita is nearly $80,000, recently enacted a new law that prevents residents who receive welfare benefits from becoming citizens until they pay back the money they took.

The new regulations that took effect January 1 specify that: Asylum seekers and refugees who received handouts in the previous three years can’t become permanent residents — and thus, on the road to becoming full citizens — without first paying back the government. Refugees must prove they are making efforts to integrate into society in order to win citizenship by showing they have “cultivated contacts” with a number of Swiss people. There are also new language requirements, which vary depending on the canton they live in. What Switzerland is doing is tough love. Being charitable doesn’t mean one has to be a sap, a doormat. Nor should an open door policy to refugees and migrants be only one-way, where the host country gives and gives, but receives little or nothing in return. Human nature being what it is, such a policy simply leads to the welfare-recipient feeling “entitled” and even contemptuous of the giver. Refugees and migrants have a responsibility to repay charity with hard work and a willingness to assimilate to become responsible citizens. Why can’t the U.S. be more like Switzerland? ~Eowyn

