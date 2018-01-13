Switzerland: No citizenship for refugees and welfare recipients until money is repaid

Although not part of the European Union, Switzerland partakes in “resettling” Syrian refugees. In 2016, the Swiss government announced they would take 3,000 asylum seekers from the war-torn country, as well as resettle up to 50,000 asylum seekers who had crossed the border into Switzerland, mostly from Italy.
Unlike the other European countries and the United States, however, Switzerland isn’t stupid in being charitable.
Joseph Curl reports for the Daily Wire, Jan. 10, 2018, that Switzerland, where the average annual GDP per capita is nearly $80,000, recently enacted a new law that prevents residents who receive welfare benefits from becoming citizens until they pay back the money they took.
The new regulations that took effect January 1 specify that:
- Asylum seekers and refugees who received handouts in the previous three years can’t become permanent residents — and thus, on the road to becoming full citizens — without first paying back the government.
- Refugees must prove they are making efforts to integrate into society in order to win citizenship by showing they have “cultivated contacts” with a number of Swiss people.
- There are also new language requirements, which vary depending on the canton they live in.
What Switzerland is doing is tough love.
Being charitable doesn’t mean one has to be a sap, a doormat. Nor should an open door policy to refugees and migrants be only one-way, where the host country gives and gives, but receives little or nothing in return. Human nature being what it is, such a policy simply leads to the welfare-recipient feeling “entitled” and even contemptuous of the giver. Refugees and migrants have a responsibility to repay charity with hard work and a willingness to assimilate to become responsible citizens.
Why can’t the U.S. be more like Switzerland?
~Eowyn
Some one in Sweden is dreaming.
I would like to how it is working out. What happens to migrants when they don’t assimilate. What are the stats of th project?
The law was enacted on Jan. 1. Too soon for results.
Instead of bringing these people into every other country, how about they stay in their country and the rest of world can support them in making positive changes in their country. Reality is these people are very aggressive, demanding and abusive and are completely capable of overturning their corrupt government. If they truly don’t want what they have, then they are more capable of doing this than we are. Tell them to just do it. This is absolutely ridiculous, and I believe this refugee crisis is fake and has been made up by the global elites. They are using this totally disfunctional, destructive people in order to take down the world so the elites can bring in their one world of evilness and mankinds complete annihilation into death and hell (socialism/communism). Socialism/communism creates welfare state of consciousness people and a society that becomes the elites’ robotic slaves. Everyone must see the reality and stand up for themselves and say “NO MORE – WE’VE HAD ENOUGH!” The global elites are completely insane! Wake up world-get out of the matrix!
M, This is a real war of good vs evil, God vs satan. Satan plans on taking as many to hell as he possibly can. And because satan hates God he wants to destroy everything and anything God created. Satan knows his time is very short now and is in a hurry up mode. God is using islamics for punishment to people to turn back to God. We must show who’s side we stand for. God will fight our enemies for us but the people must turn back to God first.
Wow , this is an awesome idea ! The only thing I don’t understand is this ; where are all the cries of Switzerland being mean to the ” poor, downtrodden ” refugees from the libs ?
Thirty seven years ago, I had a high school friend move to Switzerland. She was anti-vaxxer too. I am embarrassed to say, but we all thought she was a “little off”. Now? I am wondering where she got her crystal ball.
The pictures and videos I see of ‘Refugees’ are mainly men. Cowardly and craven specimens who desert their women, children and elderly for self serving purposes. This ‘fleeing’ is too highly organized to be anything but an attempt at covert invasion, preying upon the lax, foolish and ignorant policies of leftist regimes. It will not end well for any country in Europe.
Those Swiss Govn’t Liberals are leaving out the One Truth it’s Citizens need to hear: ie = “We will let in & support all these thousands of so-called “war-torn refugees” and make our current citizens pay their bills for them..”
Why can’t America be more like America?
IMO Switzerland is the World’s money laundry, and exists for the convenience of the International NWO Criminal Enterprise
