Blame the NRA: Illinois AG candidate robbed at gunpoint during photo shoot

This candidate’s solution to gun violence, from his campaign web site:
“As Attorney General, I will stand up to the NRA and hold them and gun manufacturers accountable for their role in the flood of guns that are besieging our communities.”
From Fox News as reported by Brooke Singman: A Democratic candidate running for Illinois attorney general was robbed at gunpoint Thursday during a campaign photo shoot in Chicago.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Aaron Goldstein, 42, and members of his campaign team were approached by three men in their early 20s. One of the men had a handgun and demanded Goldstein and the campaign aides turn over the camera equipment and other personal belongings, including their cell phones, which they did.
According to the Tribune, law enforcement sources confirmed that they had no one in custody and did not release a description of the suspects.
Goldstein’s campaign manager Robert Murphy, who was not with the candidate at the time, explained that he was taking promotional campaign photos with an “in-the-neighborhood kind of” message, according to the Tribune. The incident took place in Albany Park.
Murphy, a Chicago committeeman, told the Tribune that no one was harmed during the robbery, and that the campaign was assured by the police that the robbery was not a targeted act.
Goldstein, Murphy and campaign spokespeople did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.
Goldstein’s campaign Facebook page posted a link to the Tribune article, with the comment: “Thank you all for your concern, well wishes, thoughts and prayers. My team and I are all good.”
Goldstein is running for attorney general to replace Lisa Madigan and is part of a crowded field of eight vying for the Democratic nomination.
DCG
Dang!…. Just no end to the things a politician will stage to get his name in to fake news.
“RED FLAG”! Just another campaign stunt. Let’s remember WHERE they are and WHO’s running that dump.?
Yeah, and those cops; they KNOW this wasn’t a “targeted attack” HOW? Awfully quick on their resolution, considering no one was caught, doncha think?
Heehee…a freaking publicity stunt!
Let’s see,
Sh!thole state – check ✔
Liberal Leftist Party – check ✔
Jewish Last Name – check ✔
Yep, it’s a hoax! 😁
Illinois – check
Rahm Immanuel – check
Sanctuary state – check
Feel free to add on, folks. I’m sure I’ve missed many…
Barack Obama ✔️; Jesse Jackson ✔️; Jesse Jackson Jr. ✔️
Bill Ayers ✔️; “Dick” Turban ✔️; “spaceman” Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Idiots ✔️
Bwahahahaha Far more than expected..lmfao! You go, girl!
Too clever by half, but good enough to dupe the Illinoisans in what used to be called The Sucker State during the 19th century.
Parsing this buffoon’s quote, Aaron Goldstein intends to hold the NRA and gun manufacturers accountable for the guns supplied to the streets of Chicago by Hasidic arms dealers. Taking his cue from Hasidic successes in Brooklyn, London, and Paris, the next thing you know he’ll be using that faked robbery to argue an exception for concealed carry should be granted to his kind.
Aaron Goldstein take note: You’ll win big time, at least in Chicago, by claiming the mass exodus of upper middle class taxpayers and their businesses means Illinois’ future couldn’t be brighter.
Well Dan, the hebes must be able to control their herd. Pretty soon you’ll have to get circumcised TWICE to live there.
Definitely off topic but worth a look:
https://www.rt.com/usa/415782-sandy-hook-report-integrity-evidence/
This is called expanding the limited hangout on SHES. Read this carefully. If you’re already aware of the problems with the official narrative this will put you over the top. It is total, utter B.S..
