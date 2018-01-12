Robert de Niro calls President Trump “the jerk-off-in-chief” and “f*cking fool” while presenting award to Streep

Remember, #LoveTrumpsHate!

From Daily Mail: Robert de Niro called President Trump a ‘f***ing fool’ in a foul-mouthed rant as he presented Meryl Streep with a best actress award on Tuesday night.

Introducing Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York – which is not broadcast on TV – De Niro took time out to call the President a ‘f***ing idiot’ and compare his presidency to the fairytale of the Emperor’s New Clothes.

The Oscar-winner also branded Trump the ‘baby-in-chief’ and ‘jerk-off-in-chief’ while discussing Streep’s new film The Post, which is about the publication of the Pentagon Papers into the Vietnam War.

De Niro said: ‘It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels with today obviously. At the time of the story Donald Trump was suffering with “bone spurs”. Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.

‘This fing idiot is the President. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fing fool.

‘The publication of the Pentagon Papers was a proud moment for American journalism. The Times and the Post challenged the government over critical First Amendment issues. And the press prevailed.

‘Our government today, with the propping [up] of our baby-in-chief – the jerkoff-in-chief I call him – has put the press under siege, trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.’

‘And again just like 1971 the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism.

‘The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats*** f***ing crazy. Ah the good old days.’

De Niro has long been a vocal critic of Trump, saying during the presidential campaign that he would ‘like to punch him in the face.’

Since then he has used many public speaking opportunities to trash the President, calling him a ‘blatant racist’, a ‘bozo’ and a ‘motherf***er’.

DCG

