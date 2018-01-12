Robert de Niro calls President Trump “the jerk-off-in-chief” and “f*cking fool” while presenting award to Streep

Remember, #LoveTrumpsHate!
From Daily Mail: Robert de Niro called President Trump a ‘f***ing fool’ in a foul-mouthed rant as he presented Meryl Streep with a best actress award on Tuesday night.
Introducing Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York – which is not broadcast on TV – De Niro took time out to call the President a ‘f***ing idiot’ and compare his presidency to the fairytale of the Emperor’s New Clothes.
The Oscar-winner also branded Trump the ‘baby-in-chief’ and ‘jerk-off-in-chief’ while discussing Streep’s new film The Post, which is about the publication of the Pentagon Papers into the Vietnam War.
De Niro said: ‘It was fascinating to watch The Post. That story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels with today obviously. At the time of the story Donald Trump was suffering with “bone spurs”. Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.
‘This fing idiot is the President. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fing fool.
‘The publication of the Pentagon Papers was a proud moment for American journalism. The Times and the Post challenged the government over critical First Amendment issues. And the press prevailed.
‘Our government today, with the propping [up] of our baby-in-chief – the jerkoff-in-chief I call him – has put the press under siege, trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies.’
‘And again just like 1971 the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism.
‘The movie gave us glimpses of President Nixon as delusional, narcissistic, petty, vindictive, nasty and bats*** f***ing crazy. Ah the good old days.’
De Niro has long been a vocal critic of Trump, saying during the presidential campaign that he would ‘like to punch him in the face.’
Since then he has used many public speaking opportunities to trash the President, calling him a ‘blatant racist’, a ‘bozo’ and a ‘motherf***er’.
DCG
Oh the mental capacity of Hollywood’s fantasy class. Those that promoted, bowed down to yet never new the Weinstein’s or typesas they prostuted themselves for material things over honesty and moral responsibilities.
A really sick group of not normal people. To bad, so sad.
Really??? A “F”CKING FOOL? Does that sound better than a “shit hole”. UN-BELIEABLE!!!
It’s being “authentic” or something when left/libtards do it…
DCG, pls keep posting Oprah’s pics, what a great contribution! If you know what I mean.
Definitely.
Said the pot to the kettle.
Were the Raging A-Hole to punch the pres, I’d lay odds that Trump could force DeNiro to fellate himself, to actually bend him in half.
What films has Bobbie boy done recently? Oh yes, that wonderful “Meet the Fockers” mocumentary or whatever. Way to cap off a flailing career of looserdom. The last film of significance he did? Taxi Driver, where he pursued a teen prostitute… played by Jodi Foster. It may have been what turned her lesbian.
cogitoergosumantra . . . . Congratulations! I could not agree more. It is very interesting to note that he may have done some good work as a young man, but he’s been on a downhill slide for quite some time now. I love the idea you brought up relative to Jodi Foster becoming a lesbian. That could very well be!
Yeah, how right You are!
It is so sad for a man with so many accolades and worldwide recognition to descend so low by his and language.
Robert De Niro has good reason to fear Pres. Trump.
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2017/06/08/robert-de-niro-was-a-client-of-international-prostitution-ring-with-underage-girls/
I was certainly taken aback when I read that this joker made the comment, “And just as in 1971 the press is distinguishing itself with brave, exacting journalism” . . .. pray tell, exactly what planet is he living on? Perhaps back in 1971 our press did engage in brave, exacting journalism, but that has not been true for several decades now. When situations do come up in today’s world, if the event does not meet with their progressive slant on things–they completely shut it down, and refuse to report it.
Case in point, for any who have followed the travesty that befell the Bundy family in Nevada, nothing was ever covered about the horrific manner the BLM attempted to oust them from their land. Land which had been in the Bundy family for over a hundred years. It was not until the judge in the case declared a mistrial due to prosecutorial malfeasance, in that on numerous occasions they had failed to turn over to the defense various reports that viewed the Bundys in a favorable light. Thank goodness the case was thrown out with prejudice, which means the Feds cannot attempt to go to trial. It was only when this happened this last week that it was covered by main stream media. Cliven Bundy has now instigated a suit being brought against the BLM (and other’s relative to his treatment) to the tune of 50 million dollars . . . so probably the lame stream media will not cover anything pertinent to this until its resolution.
The BLM had acted so egregiously towards other ranchers who lived nearby the Bundys, that many of them just gave up and transferred their family lands to the government. In one case at least, the actions against this rancher were so horrific that he committed suicide. If this isn’t R-E-A-L * N-E-W-S then I don’t know what it. This situation is applicable to each and every citizen of this land who feels that private property laws should be obeyed.
It galls me that people who live in a pretend world, who are severely over-paid for their efforts, actually have the nerve to throw stones at someone else, who is living in reality, and doing a damn fine job of it. Every time I see deNiro, I think of a dissipated, old drunk who has zero class. Shut up and just go away, already! As opposed to every time I see President Trump, I see that he has taken yet another step to put this nation on better footing. Of these two men, it is a no-brainer who does and has made the greater contribution to our society.
Other than being a flunky, what kind of education does deNiro actually have that makes him suitable to come out with all these foul mouthed edicts relative to our President? I’m sure it must be stellar! {sarc}
High school dropout…
