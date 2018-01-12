ICE raids 100 7-Eleven stores: Trump Admin says it’s just getting started

Works for me.
From Yahoo: Federal immigration agents stormed into nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide in an unprecedented search for undocumented workers illegal aliens under President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.
And Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it is only getting started.
“This is what we’re gearing up for this year and what you’re going to see more and more of is these large-scale compliance inspections, just for starters,” Derek Benner, acting executive associate director for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, told the AP. “It’s not going to be limited to large companies or any particular industry, big medium and small. It’s going to be inclusive of everything that we see out there.”
It is illegal for employers to knowingly hire unauthorized workers living in the United States illegally. The parent company of the raided convenience stores, the Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Stores Inc., did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.
Wednesday’s raids represent the largest single-operation by ICE against employers under President Donald Trump.
According to the AP, the 7-Eleven stores served on Wednesday “will be required to produce documents showing they required work authorization.”
Benner said these kinds of sweeps will become more common during the Trump presidency.
“We need to make sure that employers are on notice that we are going to come out and ensure that they’re being compliant,” Benner told the AP. “For those that don’t, we’re going to take some very aggressive steps in terms of criminal investigations to make sure that we address them and hold them accountable.”
The administration has drastically stepped-up immigration enforcement in the United States. ICE arrests of suspected undocumented illegal aliens are up 40 percent since Trump took office, federal stats show. The administration has also given federal immigration agencies the green light to arrest anyone suspected of being in this country illegally.
The raids came hours after U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco blocked a Trump administration move to end protections for children brought to the country illegaly by their parents. The University of California system, more than a dozen state attorneys general, and at least one participant in the so-called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are currently battling the Department of Homeland Security in court.
Bravo bravo, that will slow the flow.
Glenn47 . . . I believe that, as you said “. . .will slow the flow” of other illegals wanting to come to the land of milk and honey. I think another possible consequence is that the number of those who are “self deporting” may well increase. Hey, I don’t care so much what prompts them to return to their country of origin–I just want them to go. There are so many ways that this huge flood of illegals have been a detriment to our nation’s citizens . . . we pay extra to educate all their children, in many instances the cost to educate these non-English speaking children is much greater than educating our own children, increased costs which include furnishing school breakfast and lunch programs, increases in budgets for law enforcement agencies, increases in rents–as our citizens have had to vie for rental living accommodations, rents have responded to the heightened demand and the short supply by increasing rapidly–although wages have not kept pace in tandem with those increases. Yes, the libtards will tell you, “But, they pay into state and Federal taxes, and Social Security,” and even though that may be true–it does not offset what we, the American taxpayer has to throw at this problem. There is also the horrific consequences of the various criminal activities that have been perpetrated by illegal aliens. When it comes to our citizens suffering from the loss of a family member, or the damage to our citizens mental health and well being–there cannot be a price tag attached to the personal harm that has befallen vast numbers of our legal citizens.
I’ve never found an American working in a 7-11. Good going. I hope they keep it up.
filia.aurea . . . . Amen to that! Gosh! It’s just entertaining to just contemplate these raids being carried out.
My local 7-11 does not have any Hispanic employees, but it seems to be owned and staffed by Arabs. The head guy always struts around like he has a stick . . . . . . . . So, I quit going there and now go to the Plaid Pantry across the street. The manager there is a wonderful black gentleman, and he always makes me feel welcome, and I very much like their employees, who just seem to be regular every day people.
A ticket back to neverland, Send them back the same way they illegally came in, trainload, truckload, walking but NEVER NEVER on a plane ride!
Alma . . . . Bravo! That really is a wonderful idea. I certainly do agree, “Send them back the same way they illegally came in, trainload, truckload, walking, but NEVER NEVER on a plane ride! Although it just popped into my mind–if we were to send them on a bus for instance, they could well just get off the bus before it reached Mexico. Whereas, with a plane, it would be very inconvenient “to get off the plane before it reached its destination!”
So many of the illegals, particularly the unaccompanied “children” have lived like the princes and princesses of the land during their time in detention here in this land. These folks should be involved strictly in a “U turn” sort of operation. They arrive, are taken before a Judge (the immigration court should operate 24/7 and be staffed only by those who take seriously their Oath of Office, wherein they pledge to honor and obey the Constitution as it is written, not as they choose to interpret it.) Then the illegal is placed on whatever mode of transportation may be deemed best and is hustled back to their country of origin.
Yes’m.
How about a sweep of fields near Home Depots? Every time I pick up something from our local HD contractors side I get a bunch of Hispanics ambling over and using badly broken English to find out if I need help. I always ask, “are you licensed?” Haven’t had one yet say si.
Youghn . . . . I must admit, you have come up with the perfect comeback. Congratulations!
I have always wondered just how safe is it to bring these people back to one’s own home? I just don’t consider it to be a particularly safe practice . . . that is after reading about the crime rates among illegal aliens.
Youghn, pardon my expression, they look like flies perched on turd! And I myself witness a guy with pants down and doing a caca job, in broad daylight!
After looking at the picture of the young Hispanic male with the shirt which said, “They can’t deport us all,” I was reminded of a recent trip I made to the Mall. There was a Hispanic couple walking in front of me . . . the man had on a shirt that said, “Made in Oregon,” and the woman had on a shirt that had a huge American flag and was very patriotic. This couple was very, very non-American looking, which generated the thought . . . . I think they are trying very hard to portray themselves as being Americans. If you know what I mean. It just seemed rather odd.
They may also be genuine patriots. Not all Hispanics voted for Hillary. The Hispanic vote in 2016: 65% Hillary v. 29% Trump.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/2016/11/09/hispanic-vote-election-2016-donald-trump-hillary-clinton/93540772/
DCG . . . . . Great post! It rather brightens up the day. Congratulations to ICE, may they carry out these raids soon and often.
Hey ICE you need to come to Va. we have all sorts working here. Hampton, Newport News, Va. Beach, etc. Come on down..
