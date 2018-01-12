ICE raids 100 7-Eleven stores: Trump Admin says it’s just getting started

Works for me.

From Yahoo: Federal immigration agents stormed into nearly 100 7-Eleven stores nationwide in an unprecedented search for undocumented workers illegal aliens under President Donald Trump, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

And Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it is only getting started.

“This is what we’re gearing up for this year and what you’re going to see more and more of is these large-scale compliance inspections, just for starters,” Derek Benner, acting executive associate director for ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations, told the AP. “It’s not going to be limited to large companies or any particular industry, big medium and small. It’s going to be inclusive of everything that we see out there.”

It is illegal for employers to knowingly hire unauthorized workers living in the United States illegally. The parent company of the raided convenience stores, the Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Stores Inc., did not immediately respond to Newsweek’s request for comment.

Wednesday’s raids represent the largest single-operation by ICE against employers under President Donald Trump.

According to the AP, the 7-Eleven stores served on Wednesday “will be required to produce documents showing they required work authorization.”

Benner said these kinds of sweeps will become more common during the Trump presidency.

“We need to make sure that employers are on notice that we are going to come out and ensure that they’re being compliant,” Benner told the AP. “For those that don’t, we’re going to take some very aggressive steps in terms of criminal investigations to make sure that we address them and hold them accountable.”

The administration has drastically stepped-up immigration enforcement in the United States. ICE arrests of suspected undocumented illegal aliens are up 40 percent since Trump took office, federal stats show. The administration has also given federal immigration agencies the green light to arrest anyone suspected of being in this country illegally.

The raids came hours after U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco blocked a Trump administration move to end protections for children brought to the country illegaly by their parents. The University of California system, more than a dozen state attorneys general, and at least one participant in the so-called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are currently battling the Department of Homeland Security in court.

DCG

