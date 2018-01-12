Friday Funnies!

Posted on January 12, 2018 by | 3 Comments

funniesfunnies1Hillary Clinton odor

Okay, that last one is more scary than funny.

So here’s one that is sure to put a smile on your face!

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Animals, Hillary Clinton, Humor, illegal immigration and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “Friday Funnies!

  1. josephbc69 | January 12, 2018 at 7:15 am | Reply

    While I’d normally suspect ANYTHING coming from John Podesta, on this point I’m sure he knows from his close association all-too-well of what he speaks. There can never be anything clean about Broom Hilda, for as Dr Tom OBrien told me, ‘If anything she’s even worse, far more evil than he is.’ End of transmission.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. kommonsentsjane | January 12, 2018 at 7:55 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Smile – you are on the Google WordPress site which is “trying to help you make it thru the FAKE NEWS MEDIA AND GIVE YOU JUST THE TRUTH which they oppose and want to suppress.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

  3. traildustfotm | January 12, 2018 at 7:56 am | Reply

    I love the last picture, with the hound dog treed by four dangerous kittens.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s