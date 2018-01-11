Trump letter enables states to require Medicaid recipients to work

Medicaid is a 1960s-era Lyndon Johnson anti-poverty Great Society government program that provides free health insurance (as well as benefits not normally covered by Medicare, like nursing home care and personal care services) to low-income adults, their children, and people with disabilities, totaling 74 million recipients in 2017. Jointly funded by the state and federal governments, Medicaid is managed by the states, with each state currently having broad leeway to determine eligibility. Although states are not required to participate in the program, all have since 1982. Medicaid recipients must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.
The Affordable Care Act, i.e., Obamacare, significantly expanded both federal funding and eligibility for Medicaid, to include all U.S. citizens and legal residents with income up to 133% of the poverty line.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) determines the poverty thresholds, updated each year by the Census Bureau. For the 2017 poverty thresholds, go here. As an example, the poverty threshold for a family of four is $24,600. That means a family of four with an annual income of $32,718 (133% of $24,600) or lower is eligible for Medicaid.
Like Medicare and Social Security, the federal government’s spending on Medicaid has burgeoned since the 1990s. If nothing is done, Medicaid spending will balloon to $1½ trillion in 2022.
The Trump administration has signaled from the outset that it wanted to set a more conservative tone for Medicaid. On the day in March when she was sworn in as administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMMS), Seema Verma dispatched a letter to governors encouraging “innovations that build on the human dignity that comes with training, employment and independence.”
Currently, 10 states intend to impose work requirements on able-bodied adults who are receiving Medicaid, but they need federal permission to do so. The 10 states are Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Utah, and Wisconsin. Three other states are contemplating the work requirement — Alabama, Idaho, and South Dakota. (Washington Post)
Today, the Trump Administration issued a letter to state Medicaid directors which, for the first time in Medicaid’s half-century history, enables states to cut off Medicaid benefits to Americans unless they have a job, are in school, are a caregiver or participate in approved forms of community service — an idea that the Obama administration had consistently rejected.
To those who, predictably, will accuse President Trump of hard-heartedness, the letter specifies that:
“States must comply with federal civil rights laws, ensure that individuals with disabilities are not denied Medicaid for inability to meet these requirements, and have mechanisms in place to ensure that reasonable modifications are provided to people who need them.States must also create exemptions for individuals determined by the state to be medically frail and should also exempt from the requirements any individuals with acute medical conditions validated by a medical professional that would prevent them from complying with the requirements . . . . As many Medicaid beneficiaries live in areas of high unemployment, or are engaged as caregivers for young children or elderly family members, states should consider a variety of activities to meet the requirements for work and community engagement . . . . States will be required to describe strategies to assist beneficiaries in meeting work and community engagement requirements and to link individuals to additional resources for job training or other employment services, child care assistance, transportation, or other work supports to help beneficiaries prepare for work or increase their earnings.”
CMMS could approve the first Medicaid work requirement waiver — probably for Kentucky — as soon as tomorrow!
Please keep President Trump in your prayers.
Sounds good to me!
High five! M A G A
Lord, please grant wisdom to our President for every decision.
TD . . . . Amen to that! Every day we hear of yet another monumental decision that our POTUS has enacted. How can we possibly be worse off that we already are. I notice that commie-run Oregon is not among those who wish to institute this, nor the states considering such legislation. It hardly comes as a surprise.
For those who are able bodied, yet choose to sit out contributing to our society in some fashion . . . they should not be entitled to receive anything which is generated by the sweat of those who do work!
Get ready for the liberal nanny state to start screaming, “Trump is going to kill us all!” , in 3…2…1…
Everyone has already died from net neutrality and GOP tax reform 😄
DCG . . . . You do well to acknowledge that the repeal of all things Obummer are just going to bring the world to an end!
Maryaha . . . Pelosi has already denigrated the fact that some employers have offered wage and bonuses to their employees. She indicated that it was “ridiculous” or some such, and that this movement was not negligible in the grand scheme (I am strictly paraphrasing here, I could not remember her exact works–only their tone.) It is mystery that she doesn’t get a clue, and just retire to her vineyards.
“Recipients must be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents”?….One would think that would be one and the same.
Hope this weeds out the undeserving. 74 million seems extremely high. Back in 2012 Obama took people out of unemployment and put them into SSDI to make the unemployment numbers look good for the 2012 election.
I hope they check and see if those people are still in there. There are so many places where the previous admin stuck it to us.
Glenn47 . . . Bravo! You hit on something that is particularly significant . . . all those who entered the ranks of those who are disabled. This ballooning effect has threatened the viability of the fund remaining in place. This was really a horrible state of affairs. It was done to make Obummer look like he was doing such a stellar job!
I saw on youtube that Moochell (Michael) Obummer has signed the required documents that would include her among those running for the Presidency in 2020. Oh! My stars . . . just gag me! Didn’t she steal enough during the time she was FLOTUS?
For years, Obama opened the door to Medicaid and padded it with every Tom, Dick, and Jamie. It is time for people who can work should participate in the work load. That’s life.
What is wrong with people volunteering to help cities and schools if they are able and receive Medicaid.
kommonsntsjane
kommonsentsjane . . . . I’m behind that sentiment 100%. Those who are able bodies need for their own self esteem to be doing something that enhances our society. . . whether it be working in schools to help teachers, or students, cleaning up school yards, visiting and interacting with those who are in nursing homes and care facilities . . . the choices are endless. In the end, their labor would indeed add to the strengthening of our society as a whole.
Dr Eowyn . . . . God Bless you! This is a most noteworthy article. I just hope that more states will hop onboard before this train leaves the station.
