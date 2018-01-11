Rasmussen poll for 2020 POTUS: Oprah 48% Trump 38%

After Oprah Winfrey’s speech at last Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, chatter of her possible running for the presidency in 2020 reached feverish pitch, fueled by Fake News CNN’s report that two “close friends” of Oprah’s said she is “actively thinking” about a presidential run.

So Rasmussen Reports conducted a survey of 1,000 Likely Voters on January 8-9, 2018, with a 3% margin of sampling error. The results, released yesterday:

48% would vote for Oprah in 2020.

would vote for in 2020. 38% would vote for Trump .

would vote for . 14% are undecided .

The Rasmussen poll also found that Oprah has a 55% general favorability, and 27% “very favorable” rating, which is consistent with a March 2017 Quinnipiac poll that found Oprah with a 52% favorability rating among Americans in general, and a massive 72% favorability rating with Democrats. However, 69% of those polled by Quinnipiac said she shouldn’t run for president.

H/t Breitbart

Friends, roll up your sleeves!

Our work for 2020 has already begun. Get the word out! – beginning with these:

(1) Oprah Winfrey is a racist:

(2) Oprah Winfrey is a friend of sexual predators and pedophiles:

See also:

~Eowyn

Advertisements