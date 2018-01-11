Rasmussen poll for 2020 POTUS: Oprah 48% Trump 38%

After Oprah Winfrey’s speech at last Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, chatter of her possible running for the presidency in 2020 reached feverish pitch, fueled by Fake News CNN’s report that two “close friends” of Oprah’s said she is “actively thinking” about a presidential run.

So Rasmussen Reports conducted a survey of 1,000 Likely Voters on January 8-9, 2018, with a 3% margin of sampling error. The results, released yesterday:

  • 48% would vote for Oprah in 2020.
  • 38% would vote for Trump.
  • 14% are undecided.

The Rasmussen poll also found that Oprah has a 55% general favorability, and 27% “very favorable” rating, which is consistent with a March 2017 Quinnipiac poll that found Oprah with a 52% favorability rating among Americans in general, and a massive 72% favorability rating with Democrats. However, 69% of those polled by Quinnipiac said she shouldn’t run for president.

H/t Breitbart

Friends, roll up your sleeves!

Our work for 2020 has already begun. Get the word out! – beginning with these:

(1) Oprah Winfrey is a racist:

(2) Oprah Winfrey is a friend of sexual predators and pedophiles:

See also:

~Eowyn

8 responses to “Rasmussen poll for 2020 POTUS: Oprah 48% Trump 38%

  1. Anonymous | January 11, 2018 at 6:20 am | Reply

    Harvey can be her VP pick…

  2. kommonsentsjane | January 11, 2018 at 6:32 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Certainly not surprised at the outcome of Rasmussen – a Muslim polling hole. Treat his group like I treat rattle snakes.

    kommonsentsjane

  3. Twinkletoes | January 11, 2018 at 6:34 am | Reply

    I do not trust any MSM type poll. Rasmussen is among the worst. They rig the polls to get whatever message they want across to the masses. It gets them to the first news report of the day for radio, TV, or the Internet and therefore, a sure topic for talk shows. Yes, we need to spread the word about Oprah, but we also need to keep talking about the extremely dishonest media and their “paid for” poll results.

  4. Pat Riot | January 11, 2018 at 6:38 am | Reply

    I was going to say, “They don’t give a fck!” but in fact, all they give is a fck, while most of the brain dead voting (puking?) libtards can’t even give one because they are all impotent, at all levels! Oprah for POTUS? Hell no!

  5. japoa | January 11, 2018 at 6:53 am | Reply

    I wonder who they actually called , 1000 residents from the S.S. of Chiraq ?

  6. Alma | January 11, 2018 at 8:22 am | Reply

    All these polls, surveys and annoying calls, hell my phone has not ever rang requesting my opinion, it only rings for charities, can you give for blah, blah, blah.?

  7. Alma | January 11, 2018 at 8:23 am | Reply

    That pic on the left……Oprah looks like she stepped out of the ghetto, who knew?

