NFL TV ratings drop 10 percent, networks see revenue decline

From Yahoo: NFL ratings dropped almost 10 percent in 2017 from the previous year according to Nielsen data released on Thursday, a further decline in the decreased TV viewership from 2016 that saw an 8 percent drop.
The average number of games watched by viewers throughout the season dropped from 18.8 in 2015 to 16.5 in 2017.
Several factors appear to have influenced the decreased interest from fans in watching games, with a Los Angeles Times report pointing to evidence that suggests controversy over players kneeling for the national anthem played a role early in the season.
The L.A. Times spoke with Fox Sports executive Mike Mulvihill, who shared some numbers from the network. Fox’s Sunday package saw an 8 percent decline in Weeks 2 through 10 when the anthem controversy was at its peak, spurred on by commentary from President Donald Trump.
During Weeks 11 through 17, the drop in viewership shrunk to 2 percent for the network.
Viewers upset with players kneeling and others not satisfied with the NFL’s handling of the Colin Kaepernick situation that saw the quarterback miss the entire season appear to have tuned out.
A more compelling slate of national games and better quality of play as the season wore on and the playoff picture cleared up likely played a factor in the late-season shift as well.
Mulvihill also pointed to a changing demographic that consumes its entertainment in non-traditional media, most notably YouTube, in this case. “The audience for NFL highlights on YouTube have become pretty substantial,” Mulvihill said. “Those highlights can be eight, nine or 10 minutes long, and I do worry they can be serving as a disincentive from watching the live game.”
Mulvihill is clearly concerned about a younger audience less interested in sitting down for three-plus hours to watch a single game play out. He also theorized that more people are watching the news on Sundays with the volatile political climate being a big television draw, piggybacking on the wide-held belief that the election last year played a role in the declining 2016 numbers.
Despite the declining numbers, NFL viewership is still king on broadcast TV, by a wide margin. AdAge analysis shows that NFL broadcasts accounted for 37 of the 50 most watched broadcasts in 2017. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” remained No. 1 prime-time show on TV.
But that doesn’t mean network heads aren’t concerned. With CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN each paying at least $1 billion for broadcasts rights, the stakes are high. And, according to an anonymous network executive who spoke with the L.A. Times, each of those networks “made a lot less money than they expected” in 2017.
DCG
From seeing so many empty bleachers, I am thinking these numbers are under reported.
We stopped watching when things turned political. We switched to college, but now we have some smart aleck players voicing their ignorant statements.
We actually tried watching and figuring out the game Cricket last week and after an hour, I was still confused. This make take awhile to learn.
Only 10%? That means 90% don’t really give a fig about patriotism and the flag. 😦
I predict that in less than a year, NFL ratings will be back to “normal,” Americans having notoriously short memories.
You are spot on Doc we have seen it before over and over no matter what they do now I will never go back to many of my family have died for that flag and I will not stand for the disrespect in my own home so nope they lost me for good. The people in this country need to wake up to the growing descent in the general population that is about to explode and this garbage just brings it a little closer to the edge this great Nations is about to fall off of.
I hope not! If they do return their love for the country is shortlived and the NFL their flag.
I never could understand the nature of humans and their insatiable need to watch the destructive ravages of primitive savages pushing & shoving & slugging it out on the turf – hoping for broken bones & blood.. Then I recalled the ancient Roman times.. Let loose the Lions, – the Crowd still wants to see the blood flowing..
