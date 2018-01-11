Homeless cat would only accept kibbles in a plastic bag

Every day, a kind woman in South Korea feeds street cats with kibble dry food.

She named one of the cats, a yellow female, Donzi.

Although Donzi clearly was starving, she refused to eat the kibbles that the woman offered her in a bowl. So the woman tried to entice Donzi with wet canned food.

Still Donzi refused to eat the food.

Finally, the woman put the kibbles in a plastic baggie. This time Donzi accepted the food. She took the baggie in her mouth, but would not eat the food inside.

Watch what happens next.

Get the tissue ready . . . .

~Eowyn

Advertisements