Homeless cat would only accept kibbles in a plastic bag

Every day, a kind woman in South Korea feeds street cats with kibble dry food.
She named one of the cats, a yellow female, Donzi.
Although Donzi clearly was starving, she refused to eat the kibbles that the woman offered her in a bowl. So the woman tried to entice Donzi with wet canned food.
Still Donzi refused to eat the food.
Finally, the woman put the kibbles in a plastic baggie. This time Donzi accepted the food. She took the baggie in her mouth, but would not eat the food inside.
Watch what happens next.
Get the tissue ready . . . .
~Eowyn
True dedication on those caregivers, bless them. I am happy the cats have a happy ending to their story.
♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥
😻😽
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
Nothing wrong with being pecunious is there? Smart kitty!
kommonsentsjane
Good story!
Good story!