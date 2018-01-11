Homeless cat would only accept kibbles in a plastic bag

Every day, a kind woman in South Korea feeds street cats with kibble dry food.

She named one of the cats, a yellow female, Donzi.

Although Donzi clearly was starving, she refused to eat the kibbles that the woman offered her in a bowl. So the woman tried to entice Donzi with wet canned food.

Still Donzi refused to eat the food.

Finally, the woman put the kibbles in a plastic baggie. This time Donzi accepted the food. She took the baggie in her mouth, but would not eat the food inside.

Watch what happens next.

Get the tissue ready . . . .

~Eowyn

  1. Glenn47 | January 11, 2018 at 4:37 am | Reply

    True dedication on those caregivers, bless them. I am happy the cats have a happy ending to their story.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. traildustfotm | January 11, 2018 at 7:59 am | Reply

    ♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥♥

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Alma | January 11, 2018 at 8:15 am | Reply

    😻😽

    Liked by 1 person

  4. kommonsentsjane | January 11, 2018 at 8:44 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Nothing wrong with being pecunious is there? Smart kitty!

    kommonsentsjane

    Like

