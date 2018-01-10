The Going to Hell Caption Contest

January 10, 2018

This is the 167th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: Madonna Louise Ciccone, who will be 60 years old this August, is hawking a line of MDNA skin care that includes a 1.7 oz. tube of Chrome Clay Mask for $120.

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 16, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

For once, Madonna is dressed appropriately. Where she’s going is flaming, sizzling hot.

~Eowyn

One response to “The Going to Hell Caption Contest

  1. Glenn47 | January 10, 2018 at 4:33 am | Reply

    For the small amount of $120, you too can look like this.

    Like

