The Going to Hell Caption Contest

This is the 167th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: Madonna Louise Ciccone, who will be 60 years old this August, is hawking a line of MDNA skin care that includes a 1.7 oz. tube of Chrome Clay Mask for $120.
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
For once, Madonna is dressed appropriately. Where she’s going is flaming, sizzling hot.
~Eowyn
For the small amount of $120, you too can look like this.
