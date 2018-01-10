Satanism is now a cool thing in California, esp. Hollywood

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he doesn’t exist.” -Charles Baudelaire

Back in April 2016, I did a post on Satanism having become a new political movement in America, as the light of Christ dims in America, exacerbated by 8 years of Obama in the White House. Indeed, a 2015 study by the Pew Research Center found that, although the U.S. population continues to grow, mainline Christianity and Catholicism have fallen 3.4% and 3.1%, respectively.

As if Californians can get even more lost, August Brown reports for the Los Angeles Times, Jan. 5, 2018, that a new generation of Californians are turning to Satanism “in service of radical politics, feminist aesthetics and community unity in the divisive time of Trump.”

Last November, a group of Satanists gathered for a candlelit ceremony in the basement of Alexandra and Zachary James‘ Los Angeles home.

As Alexandra proclaimed before an altar with a bleached human skull, “On this altar we consecrate swords to direct the fire of our unholy will. A human skull, symbol of death. The great mother Lilith created us all, and will destroy us all,” the group chanted “Hail Satan! Hail Satan! Hail Satan!”.

For his part, echoing community organizer Saul Alinsky’s book dedication, Zachary James explains that “In these times, a lot of people want to not feel helpless. And Lucifer was the original rebel angel.”

See “Obama’s Mentor, Saul Alinsky, was a Luciferian

Anna Biller, director of the 2017 film The Love Witch, said that “the aesthetics of the occult” is everywhere you look and that satanism is appealing to feminists:

“There are so many young women especially who use occult imagery to define their identity. What I’m trying to do is to transform the witch from a figure of male fear and fantasy into a figure of female power and sexuality. For some women it represents healing, for others, raw power, for others, the freedom to be unorthodox or to find their own spirituality outside of the family system. It’s important for women to try to reclaim our images for ourselves.”

On Halloween, Zachary and Alexandra James’ group of satanists gathered in the basement of the Hollywood bar Black Rabbit Rose. At the witching hour, the young film director Kansas Bowling was anti-baptized as their new cover-mate. As described by L. A. Times:

“Blood-smeared and stripped down to nearly ‘sky-clad’ . . . Bowling was offered up in service to the goddess Lilith as an avenging angel for crimes against women.

‘Some of these men, like Harvey Weinstein, are finally being held accountable for their crimes,’ Alexandra yelled at the crowd. ‘What do you think, shall we burn him at the stake? Or shall we drown him and see if he floats?’ The crowd erupted in cheers for both.”

Though not a Californian, Stuart Jeffries — a subeditor and correspondent of the UK newspaper The Guardian — is clearly a satanist enthusiast. Referring to Chelsea Clinton’s “Happy New Year” tweet to the Church of Satan, Jeffries writes:

“Disappointingly, Chelsea Clinton has denied she and her husband practise satanism…. One hopes that, like her father’s denial of having had ‘sexual relations with that woman’, Chelsea’s disclaimer isn’t for real. Doesn’t she realise that the radical power of Satan is having a moment unparalleled since Milton unwittingly made him the badass rebel hero of Paradise Lost? . . . .

Satanism’s latest mutation is . . . a contrarian uprising against a patriarchal world order that deserves its comeuppance.

How inspiring to find that in 2018 satanists are more progressive than the Great Beast even now tweeting diabolically from the Oval Office.”

For an example of a young anti-Trump Californian satanist, go here.

See also:

H/t FOTM reader Big Lug

~Eowyn

11 responses to “Satanism is now a cool thing in California, esp. Hollywood

  1. Carly | January 10, 2018 at 11:23 am | Reply

    I live in Cali. Not a day goes by that I don’t pray and ask for the Lord Jesus. We are ruled by satanic psychopaths.

    • MomOfIV | January 10, 2018 at 11:26 am | Reply

      it’s easier to mess up the minds and bodies of children when God-fearing Christian parents have been removed from the picture…one of the reasons foster care in commiefornia (and elsewhere) is so big.

  2. MomOfIV | January 10, 2018 at 11:23 am | Reply

    we all have a choice to make….not everyone will go to Heaven….these people are choosing hell.
    I pray for these ignorant people and their damned souls.

  3. stevenbroiles | January 10, 2018 at 11:49 am | Reply

    Kansas Bowling, Eh?
    How about Baked Alaska. As in baked when you go to HELL, Girl!

    Well, this is just like anything else: The world is a marketplace. If you want something to go away, STOP BUYING IT. Problem is, the public keeps buying enough of it to keep the ball rolling.

    When I consider everything that has been going on, it is clear that the world IS going insane. The question is, How Fast is it going insane? And then I ask myself, WHAT is the Problem # 1 that is the absolute worst, that has greased the skids to every other problem?
    I answer that contraception and abortion are the Root Problem # 1. Once the Sex Horse is out of the gate, one cannot even shoot that horse. People have demonstrated—as did Nietzsche—that they ARE willing to DIE for sex. Therefor, it only makes logical sense that they are willing to KILL for sex. After all, if we’re both promiscuous, and I fornicate with you and become infected, what better revenge than to spread that infection?
    People may not reason like this in a conscious manner: That doesn’t matter! THE SEX INSTINCT DOES, and THAT is what matters.
    It is for this (and other) reasons that God DEMANDS purity of every single person. Celibacy may not be the most pleasant thing going, but it never killed anyone.
    These Satanists want “sex, drugs and rock & roll.” Or it’s sex, power and pleasure. And it unleashes an unhealthy and unholy self-consciousness in a person that will take confession—or even an exorcism—to cure.

    Well, we might as well prepare ourselves: We are living in the Age of Satanism Rising. St, Michael the Archangel Defend Us in Battle!

  4. DCG | January 10, 2018 at 11:51 am | Reply

    How appropriate that an industry which supports Satan supports Oprah for president.

    • stan-in-usa | January 10, 2018 at 2:21 pm | Reply

      If you watch an archive of an Oprah Winfield episode, she clearly opposes Christianity, saying that Jesus isn’t the only way to heaven. So sad. Oprah grew up in a God fearing Baptist family. If I’m correct, both Oprah as a young girl, along with her mother were even members of the church choir.

  5. Anonymous | January 10, 2018 at 1:21 pm | Reply

    Well, as we knew… those Clintons:

  6. noreen cerino | January 10, 2018 at 1:43 pm | Reply

    This is not new. People are just becoming open about Satanism, and promoting it as cool. Who is more patriarchal than Satan, you stupid feminists?

  7. Dan | January 10, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Reply

    The “leaders” of Satanism say they’re promoting sexual libertinism, feminism, abortion, trans, drugs, ad nauseam, which amounts to their promoting the impossibility of nihilism as the basis of social order, which in turn suggests a likely psy op funded by Soros, his ilk, or maybe the CIA, and more than simple derangement. Another tip off it’s being funded and promoted like Pussy Riot to undermine civil order and destroy Western Civilization is the obviously scripted exhibitionism that’s so risibly obtuse–like those buffoons or crisis actors in unused black robes above–such that any and all media exposure virtually guarantees collusion. Oy vey, what will be next?

    How about that woman Biller saying women are going to “reclaim” themselves through Satanism? You can’t make this sort of farce up since, if anything, women under widespread nihilism will be reduced to slave status in a blink of an eye. But of course nobody knows this better than Soros and the Deep State.

    Steven mentions Nietzsche’s take on things, which was my first reaction as well after reading these Satanists’ scripted nonsense, and I’d just add that Nietzsche feared that the civilizational greatness of the age of Christian faith wouldn’t be superseded by greater aesthetic or intellectual achievement, but descend into this sort of primitive nihilism of apes worshiping their own genital excreta and other body waste as sacramental, in the manner of Crowleyism.

