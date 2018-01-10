Sanctuary in California: Illegal alien on the run after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl

Illegal Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias

Illegal alien Cubias roaming free in sanctuary state California

Remember, illegal aliens are “all welcome in California.”

From CBS Los Angeles: An undocumented immigrant illegal alien from El Salvador suspected of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in Fullerton was on the run Wednesday, police said.

Rigoberto Arevalo Cubias, 30, was identified as a suspect in what Fullerton police say was a “possible sexual assault” after officers responded to an “out of area” hospital back on Dec. 21.

Investigators later said Cubias – who is undocumented illegal may be in possession of a fraudulent California driver’s license – was suspected of engaging in sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child under the age of 10 years old.

Cubias has an outstanding $50,000 arrest warrant for a DUI from 2014 under the name “Jose Cubias” and police say he uses multiple aliases, including Jose Cubias, Jose Cubias Arevalo, Jose Riberto Cubias, and Jose Alfonso Cubias Arevalo.

Detectives say they believe that Cubias now knows he is wanted by police and is on the run from law enforcement. Cubias is believed to have ditched his car and cell phone in an attempt to elude authorities, according to police.

He’s described as a male Hispanic, approximately 5’7”, 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Cubias is asked to call Fullerton PD Detective Carin Wright at (714) 738-6754 or anonymously call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS. They may also visit the OC Crime Stoppers website.

DCG

3 responses to “Sanctuary in California: Illegal alien on the run after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl

  1. MomOfIV | January 10, 2018 at 10:50 am | Reply

    that poor child!
    I pray for her recovery.
    commiefornia lawmakers should serve his sentence along with him

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | January 10, 2018 at 11:26 am | Reply

    The girl’s parents should sue Gov. Brown and the State of California.

    Liked by 1 person

