We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 166th Caption Contest!

A total of 51 captions were submitted. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 166th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points is . . .

Here’s his winning caption:

anon, two captions by Scott Merson, and Smokie are in 2nd place, each with 4 points. Here are their captions:

anon: “Gives new meaning to ‘Mark of the Beast’…..” (this caption received one #1 vote) Scott Merson: “This answers the question of her book, What Happened? ‘I got sacked'” (this caption received one #1 vote) scott merson: “Some gave bALL” (this caption received two #2 votes) Smokie: “Enjoying all the pain we missed by electing Trump…” (this caption received one #1 vote)

Disgusted, Lou Minati, and MomOfIV are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Disgusted: “That’s a foul ball.” Lou Minati: “I guess now some lucky women (or men) actually WILL get ‘screwed by Hillary’.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, D. T. Osborn!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

~Éowyn

