We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 166th Caption Contest!

A total of 51 captions were submitted. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 166th Caption Contest, with three #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 14 points is . . .

D. T. Osborn!

Here’s his winning caption:

Ok. I did what you asked! Here’s the proof. Now release my family!

anon, two captions by Scott Merson, and Smokie are in 2nd place, each with 4 points. Here are their captions:

anon: “Gives new meaning to ‘Mark of the Beast’…..” (this caption received one #1 vote)

Scott Merson: “This answers the question of her book, What Happened? ‘I got sacked'” (this caption received one #1 vote)

scott merson: “Some gave bALL” (this caption received two #2 votes)

Smokie: “Enjoying all the pain we missed by electing Trump…” (this caption received one #1 vote)

Disgusted, Lou Minati, and MomOfIV are in 3rd place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Disgusted: “That’s a foul ball.”

Lou Minati: “I guess now some lucky women (or men) actually WILL get ‘screwed by Hillary’.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, D. T. Osborn!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our first Caption Contest of 2018!

~Éowyn

3 responses to “We have a winner!

  1. weezy | January 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Reply

    Ink in the sperm? Wonder what colors his kids could be. This guy is truly insane. How will he show off his new tat?

  2. traildustfotm | January 9, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Reply

    Congratulations to D. T. Osborn!!!

    And big thanks to all the extremely funny caption writers, especially
    anon, Scott Merson, Smokie, Disgusted, Lou Minati, and MomOfIV!!!

    dancingbanana Carrot Chilli Muffin PurpleBanana Pineapple Strawberry

  3. Alma | January 9, 2018 at 1:19 pm | Reply

    With all that’s going on I forgot about the contest,wow, Congrats to all the winners and the rest of Us because we contribute too!

