Oprah Winfrey on old racist people: “And they just have to die”

Oprah gave a speech at the Golden Globes award show on Sunday night as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award.

Now every libtard is giddy with excitement, thinking that this was the platform for her 2020 presidential election run.

Back in 2014, Oprah gave an interview to the BBC in which she told the interviewer “that there needed to be some demographic pruning to stamp out racism more fully.“There are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, in that prejudice and racism, and they just have to die,” she said.”

So presidential!

