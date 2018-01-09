Oprah Winfrey on old racist people: “And they just have to die”

Oprah gave a speech at the Golden Globes award show on Sunday night as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille award.

Now every libtard is giddy with excitement, thinking that this was the platform for her 2020 presidential election run.

Back in 2014, Oprah gave an interview to the BBC in which she told the interviewer “that there needed to be some demographic pruning to stamp out racism more fully.“There are still generations of people, older people, who were born and bred and marinated in it, in that prejudice and racism, and they just have to die,” she said.”

So presidential!

DCG

9 responses to “Oprah Winfrey on old racist people: “And they just have to die”

  1. Dr. Eowyn | January 9, 2018 at 7:36 am | Reply

    Thank you, DCG, for this reminder.


    H/t Barry Soetoro

  2. Karen | January 9, 2018 at 7:37 am | Reply

    You first, Oprah!

  3. Karen | January 9, 2018 at 7:38 am | Reply

    A vote for Oprah Winfrey is a vote for Hollywood Pedophile Elites.

  4. christinewjc | January 9, 2018 at 7:38 am | Reply

    And we KNOW that she was just talking about old WHITE people!
    It’s amazing how the leftist MEANstream “media” mocks and disparages anything and everything that President Trump says, but I suspect we won’t hear a peep about Oprah’s “they just have to die” comment!

    • Auntie Lulu | January 9, 2018 at 8:36 am | Reply

      christinewjc . . . . How many rational people would vote for her after hearing that? What about blacks who are never going to give up their grievances over slavery, although they did not live under slavery . . . should those folks who have “marinated in the same kind of hatred against whites, die also . . . after all if you are going to stamp out racism . . .

  5. Alma | January 9, 2018 at 8:23 am | Reply

    Before she announces she’s running she’s already out of the race, she ain’t gonna put the sponsors money at play and she ain’t gonna waist her money either, and…..if she gets thrown in, the skeletons are going to scape from the crack in her closet, Mustafa Obama hugs and kisses on his b’day while Michael was “someplace else”, Weinstein, Meryl Streap, and the cavalcade of ass kissers looking for camera shots and the assholes believing she will be the first black woman president to make America better than President Trump. Oprah, you are better off giving it all at your shows!

  6. Dan | January 9, 2018 at 9:31 am | Reply

    Ironic since today, at least, most blacks are far more raciss than the vast majority of whites. It’s also ironic that this ignorant fatso, if I recall correctly, got her start playing Aunt Jemima to Chicago’s Jewish housewives who were employing the former type to clean their toilets while pretending to be soulmates and best friends.

