2018 Golden Globes award show ratings down 11 percent in demo group

Guess the “protest” of wearing black didn’t cut it for some folks.

From Variety: The 2018 Golden Globes were down in the Nielsen ratings compared to last year.

The Golden Globes, airing on NBC, drew a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 19 million viewers. That is an approximate drop of approximately 11 percent in the demo and 5 percent in total viewers compared to 2017’s final numbers (5.6, 20 million). The 2016 Golden Globes finished out with a 5.5 and 18.7 million.

In addition, in metered market households, this year’s ceremony drew a 13.4 rating, up slightly from the 13.3 from last year’s ceremony.

Earlier on NBC, the Golden Globes red carpet arrivals drew a 2.2 and 10 million viewers.

On ABC, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (1.4, 6 million) hit a new season high in both measures, while the first of two new episodes of “Shark Tank” (1.3, 4.7 million) equaled that show’s season high. The second episode of “Shark Tank” drew a 1.1 and 3.8 million viewers.

Fox’s primetime lineup got a boost from an NFL overrun, meaning they will likely adjust down later today. “The Simpsons” is currently at a 3.4 and 9.1 million. “Ghosted” is at a 1.8 and 4.3 million. “Family Guy” is at a 1.6 and 3.5 million. “The Last Man on Earth” is at a 1.1 and 2.7 million.

CBS lineup was down from its last original lineup, though that was expected as that week saw an NFL boost. “60 Minutes” drew a 0.8 and 7.8 million. “Wisdom of the Crowd” is at a 0.7 and 5.8 million. “NCIS: Los Angeles” is at a 0.9 and 7.8 million. “Madam Secretary” is at a 0.6 and 6.1 million.

Fox won the night in the demo with a 4.2 but finished second in total viewers with 12.7 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 3.7 but first in total viewers with 14.5 million. ABC was third in the demo with a 1.2 but fourth in total viewers with 4.8 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 6.9 million.

DCG

