9,292 sealed indictments and the last time Hillary, Podesta and Soros were on Twitter

An indictment is a formal accusation that a person has committed a crime. A sealed indictment is an indictment that stays non-public until an arrest is made. Sealed indictments are typically used in prosecuting individuals or criminal networks in cases where revealing names could lead individuals to flee or destroy evidence.

In 2006, there were only 1,077 sealed indictments for the entire year, according to a 2009 Federal Judicial Center report. Those sealed indictments made up about 0.96% of all criminal cases that year.

Contrast that to 2017. In less than two months (October 30 to December 22, 2017), 9,294 sealed indictments have been filed in districts across the United States, according to data collected by researchers and gathered from the Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) service of the federal judiciary.

According to Marc Ruskin, a former FBI undercover agent and author of The Pretender: My Life Undercover for the FBI, the large number of sealed indictments is something he’d never seen in his 27 years as an agent. Ruskin said this may explain the relatively low profile maintained by Attorney General Jeff Sessions because “If he’s been occupied with an initiative that is sort of under wraps and being conducted covertly, it would explain why he hasn’t had a prominent position in the media as of late—because these are things he can’t talk about.” (The Epoch Times)

When unsealed, all those indictments will require prosecutors. And so it makes sense that on Jan. 3, 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed 17 current and former federal prosecutors as interim U.S. attorneys. (Washington Post)

The extraordinarily large number of sealed indictments has sparked speculations and rumors that the Trump Department of Justice is going after Hillary Clinton and pedophiles (pizzagate):

According to a January 4, 2018 report by John Solomon for The Hill , law enforcement officials and a witness said that the Justice Department has launched a new inquiry into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged in any pay-to-play politics or other illegal activities while Hillary Clinton was as secretary of State.

The rumors are fueled by cryptic “bread crumbs” made by an apparent Trump White House insider who has been posting on the 4chan and 8chan message boards as “Q Anonymous”. Among his tantalizing “bread crumbs” are the following:

(1) On December 11, 2017, Q Anon posted on 8chan: “We have a special place picked out for GS. Really special.” Six days later on December 17, 2017, President Trump tweeted: “Wonderful weekend at Camp David. A very special place. A lot of very important work done.” That led to speculations that George Soros had been captured and confined in Camp David.

That same day, December 17, 2017, Atlanta International Airport had a major power blackout that lasted 11 hours. Q Anon asks: “why did they have to shut the whole airport / time to get one person out / who was the person”.

Flight logs show that, whereas planes were grounded and more than 1,000 flights were canceled, a cargo plane operated by Israeli CAL Cargo Airlines was allowed to fly from the airport. CAL Cargo Airlines boasts a Customs Clearance status — “the ability to load and unload trucks without the presence of a customs agent”. The plane’s records show that it made a stop at its hub in Liege, in Larnaca, Cyprus, and then landed in Tel Aviv, Israel. (The Free Thought Project)

(2) On December 19, 2017, Q Anon posted the message that “We won’t telegraph our moves to the ENEMY. We will however light a FIRE to flush them out.” On January 3, 2018, a fire broke out in a cottage occupied by the Secret Service on Bill and Hillary Clinton’s property in Chappaqua, New York. The Clintons were not home at the time.

One clue for whether some of the key players have been arrested is their Twitter feeds. They can’t tweet if they’re arrested, although there are also other reasons why someone stops tweeting. This is what I found:

7/6/2016: Huma Abedin’s (@HumaAbedin) last tweet. (Note: There is a pic of Abedin taken on Dec. 29, 2017, in which a strange wrinkle on her right pant leg suggests an ankle monitor.)

6/16/2017: Tony Podesta’s (@realTonyPodesta) last tweet. In early November, it was rumored that he’d been indicted and arrested.

9/9/2017: Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s (@JackieSpeier) last tweet. Speier’s other, official Twitter account’s @RepSpeier last tweet, however, was today, 1/9/2018. (Speier has been seen wearing an orthopedic boot.)

10/25/2017: Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s (@JackieWalorski) last tweet. Walorski’s other, official Twitter account’s (@RepWalorski) last tweet was today, January 9, 2018. (Walorski was photographed on November 2, 2017, wearing a medical boot.)

11/26/2017: George Soros’s (@georgesoros) last tweet.

12/17/2017: Atlanta International Airport blackout.

12/17/2017: John Podesta’s (@johnpodesta) last tweet.

12/21/2017: President Trump issues the Global Magnitsky Act executive order “blocking the property of persons involved in serious human rights abuse or corruption”.

12/29/2017: Barack Obama’s (@BarackObama) last tweet.

1/2/2018: Hillary Clinton’s (@HillaryClinton) last tweet. (Hillary was photographed on December 14, 2017, wearing a medical boot.)

1/3/2018: Clinton house fire.

1/9/2018: John McCain’s (@SenJohnMcCain) last tweet. (McCain also wears a medical boot.)



Some observations:

Tony Podesta has not tweeted for nearly 7 months , since last June. But then he hardly ever tweeted.

, since last June. But then he hardly ever tweeted. George Soros has not tweeted for 1½ months , since November 26. But then he is 87 years old. Last October, almost as if he had anticipated Trump’s executive order blocking the property of human rights abusers, Soros craftily transferred the bulk (78% or $18 billion) of his net worth into his Open Society Foundation.

, since November 26. But then he is 87 years old. Last October, almost as if he had anticipated Trump’s executive order blocking the property of human rights abusers, Soros craftily transferred the bulk (78% or $18 billion) of his net worth into his Open Society Foundation. John Podesta has not tweeted for 23 days , since December 17.

, since December 17. Given the recent dates of Hillary’s and McCain’s last tweets, it sure doesn’t look like either has been arrested.

~Eowyn

