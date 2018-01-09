2018 Golden Globes: Nothing like t*ts to protest sexual harassment

The 2018 Golden Globes Awards show was another exhibition of Hollywood’s tone-deaf hypocrisy and political self-righteousness.
It was a sea of black, as every actress in attendance, except for three, wore black as a #MeToo sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. (See DCG’s “Actresses will wear black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment“)
Never mind that the casting couch has been a staple of Hollywood since its beginning; women and men willingly succumb to the “couch” for career advancement; and abusers like Harvey Weinstein are known by everyone — including the saintly Oprah Winfrey, said to be considering a run for the presidency in 2020.
Oprah more than knew about Weinstein’s abuses of women. Aspiring actress Kadian Noble said Harvey Weinstein used Oprah to dupe her into thinking he would help her with her career — only to use her for sex. (Daily Caller)
While some of the actresses at the Golden Globes clad themselves in uncharacteristically modest black gowns, others reveled in their feminist “right” to satanist Aleister Crowley’s “Do As You Will” credo — protest against sexual harassment while flaunting their Ts and As.
~Eowyn
These more than half naked women have no morals or self respect. The will lure men then destroy them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yet they complain about the objectification of women!
LikeLiked by 2 people
……and to think they OWE IT ALL TO WEINSTEIN! He made a name for them and helped them become millionaires, backstavers, instead you betrayed him and denounced what was known to everybody, you kept the “secret” until it was made public and threw him under the bus, that is low, but, until a new character emerges (nothing new) the abuse will continue in a more subtle way and ALL OF YOU will continue to turn your face the other way and be part of it. Enjoy your award, put it where it really belongs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen, Alma!
LikeLike
It fries me that the very women who bought into and participated in selling themselves off to the Hollywood star makers as a means of generating a lucrative career as a movie star . . . have now decided that they want everyone’s sympathy. I don’t feel particularly sympathetic towards these women who have all their bits n pieces on display. Frankly, all of these gals look very similar to the prostitutes here in Portland that walk up and down 82nd Avenue in South Portland. It almost seems like a scam where they wish to generate all this public interest in their pitiful lives and have everyone focusing on how grievously they have been treated, even though they paraded about half naked. This is quite difficult to understand!
LikeLiked by 2 people
they are a bunch of opportunistic hypocrites
LikeLike
Auntie Lulu, your ladyship shines! 👏😔
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wouldn’t be surprised if the MSM pushed it’s “darling” oprah for potus2020, that the “#metoo” suddenly disappears…she is the swamp and I’ve also noticed that michelle obama has the exact mannerisms as oprah.
I wonder if oprah tutored michael for flotus, just like harry lennix tutored barack for potus…
coincidentally, all 4 are from chicago.
LikeLike