2018 Golden Globes: Nothing like t*ts to protest sexual harassment

The 2018 Golden Globes Awards show was another exhibition of Hollywood’s tone-deaf hypocrisy and political self-righteousness.

It was a sea of black, as every actress in attendance, except for three, wore black as a #MeToo sign of protest against sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. (See DCG’s “Actresses will wear black at the Golden Globes to protest sexual harassment“)

Never mind that the casting couch has been a staple of Hollywood since its beginning; women and men willingly succumb to the “couch” for career advancement; and abusers like Harvey Weinstein are known by everyone — including the saintly Oprah Winfrey, said to be considering a run for the presidency in 2020.

Oprah more than knew about Weinstein’s abuses of women. Aspiring actress Kadian Noble said Harvey Weinstein used Oprah to dupe her into thinking he would help her with her career — only to use her for sex. (Daily Caller)

While some of the actresses at the Golden Globes clad themselves in uncharacteristically modest black gowns, others reveled in their feminist “right” to satanist Aleister Crowley’s “Do As You Will” credo — protest against sexual harassment while flaunting their Ts and As.

~Eowyn

Advertisements