To our readers: FOTM has the safest rating from McAfee

Some of readers have reported to this blog that they are experiencing two problems when they get on Fellowship of the Minds:
- A pop-up warning saying that FOTM is a dangerous site.
- Very slow uploading speed.
I don’t doubt that there is an effort to sabotage FOTM.
Our readers should know this:
Fellowship of the Minds is not a dangerous site. McAfee has examined FOTM and determined it to be safe. In fact, we have the best “threat assessment” rating that McAfee gives: A green-colored rating for “minimal risk”. Here’s a screenshot from McAfee (click to enlarge):
You can verify it for yourself by going here.
And so, if you get a pop-up “dangerous site” warning when you access FOTM, either ignore it or consider switching to a different browser.
To test this, I used three browsers — Firefox, Chrome, Opera — to access FOTM‘s front page, and the results are:
- No pop-ups with all three browsers.
- No slow speed with Firefox and Chrome.
Thank you for your patience and for being such loyal readers of FOTM.
God bless you!
~Eowyn
sounds like someone’s trying to sabotage your site.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sure we are known by our enemies. Let us stand in the full armor of God, and turn our enemies’ knowledge of us into a dread of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed, this site is a danger to libtards everywhere, and should come with a pop-up flashing warning: “DANGER: THIS SITE CONTAINS FREE SPEECH”
[No, I have not had any difficulty with it].
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
The problem is we have haters within word press who work against its own paying customers. If we publish a blog which is controversial they will not allow it to be seen by invoking a page that states, “PAGE CANNOT BE DISPLAYED” -which happened to me yesterday. We have to understand the tech companies have a lot of foreigners who are working for the dark government under the HB visas – that is our problem – plain and simple. No exaggeration here..
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 1 person