Posted on January 8, 2018 by | 4 Comments

Some of readers have reported to this blog that they are experiencing two problems when they get on Fellowship of the Minds:

  • A pop-up warning saying that FOTM is a dangerous site.
  • Very slow uploading speed.

I don’t doubt that there is an effort to sabotage FOTM.

Our readers should know this:

Fellowship of the Minds is not a dangerous site. McAfee has examined FOTM and determined it to be safe. In fact, we have the best “threat assessment” rating that McAfee gives: A green-colored rating for “minimal risk”. Here’s a screenshot from McAfee (click to enlarge):

You can verify it for yourself by going here.

And so, if you get a pop-up “dangerous site” warning when you access FOTM, either ignore it or consider switching to a different browser.

To test this, I used three browsers — Firefox, Chrome, Opera — to access FOTM‘s front page, and the results are:

  • No pop-ups with all three browsers.
  • No slow speed with Firefox and Chrome.

Thank you for your patience and for being such loyal readers of FOTM.

God bless you!

~Eowyn

4 responses to “To our readers: FOTM has the safest rating from McAfee

  1. squirrelmistresssquirrelmistress | January 8, 2018 at 5:53 am | Reply

    sounds like someone’s trying to sabotage your site.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. traildustfotm | January 8, 2018 at 6:09 am | Reply

    I’m sure we are known by our enemies. Let us stand in the full armor of God, and turn our enemies’ knowledge of us into a dread of us.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. john namnik | January 8, 2018 at 6:55 am | Reply

    Indeed, this site is a danger to libtards everywhere, and should come with a pop-up flashing warning: “DANGER: THIS SITE CONTAINS FREE SPEECH”
    [No, I have not had any difficulty with it].

    Liked by 1 person

  4. kommonsentsjane | January 8, 2018 at 7:14 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    The problem is we have haters within word press who work against its own paying customers. If we publish a blog which is controversial they will not allow it to be seen by invoking a page that states, “PAGE CANNOT BE DISPLAYED” -which happened to me yesterday. We have to understand the tech companies have a lot of foreigners who are working for the dark government under the HB visas – that is our problem – plain and simple. No exaggeration here..

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

