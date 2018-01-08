Only in La-La Land: Actress at the Golden Globe Awards wears “Poverty is Sexist” t-shirt that costs $380

Posted on January 8, 2018 by | 7 Comments
connie britton

A “cool” t-shirt…if you can afford it

Last night at the Golden Globes Awards show the Hollyweird libtards were out in force, wearing black to show “solidarity” for victims of sexual abuse and every other social justice warrior issue they proclaimed to support via virtue signaling.

Case in point: Some actress, Connie Britton, wore a t-shirt proclaiming, “Poverty is sexist” that retails for approximately $380.

She’s worth a cool $8 million. Way to represent the “small towns” with a “custom” t-shirt.

Via Refinery29: We called it: When you’re restricted to wearing just one color, creativity forces your hand. But on Sunday evening, Hollywood rose to the occasion, making black their own — and in Connie Britton’s case, taking things one step further and wearing a literal statement sweater.

On Sunday evening, the Nashville actress walked the red carpet wearing a black long-sleeve Lingua Franca top embroidered with the words “Poverty is sexist.” She styled it with a black Max Mara skirt. Britton shared her look on Instagram, captioning the photo: “My sweater says “Poverty is sexist” and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality.” She explained the inspiration for the look, saying during the red carpet: “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.”

Lingua Franca created the custom sweater for Britton and shared her awards show look on their Instagram account, writing: @conniebritton stuns in custom… us!!!!!! Omg so amazing to see our sweater on the red carpet!” While $100 from each of Britton’s sweater sold benefits one campaign, an organization working to fight poverty and prevent diseases, particularly in Africa, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, the designer behind the New York-based label, also created a black sweater with “Time’s Up” written across the chest in white. It retails for $380, and $100 of each of those sweaters sold will benefit the Time’s Up legal fund. You can buy yours here.

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Culture War, Economy, Hollywood liberals, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Media, Sexgate, social justice warriors/SJW, social media, Trump Derangement Syndrome, United States and tagged , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

7 responses to “Only in La-La Land: Actress at the Golden Globe Awards wears “Poverty is Sexist” t-shirt that costs $380

  1. Glenn47 | January 8, 2018 at 4:37 am | Reply

    Do these nuttos even realize just how ignorant they sound? Poverty is sexists, please pray, do tell.
    Since she left her show, Nashville, I have to say she is looking quite frumpy.

    Liked by 2 people

  2. vheewhy | January 8, 2018 at 4:47 am | Reply

    Poverty is sexist? How so? How this is a statement, let alone helping any ‘movement’ is beyond me.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | January 8, 2018 at 4:50 am | Reply

    Connie Britton? Never heard of her. But then I make it a point to shun American TV shows.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. chemtrailssuck | January 8, 2018 at 5:03 am | Reply

    Looks like a muslim flag to me.

    Liked by 1 person

  5. YouKnowWho | January 8, 2018 at 5:15 am | Reply

    She’s really triggering me. Oh crap. I just had a liberal thought. Must….Not…Let.. Stupid. People. Bother. Me.

    Liked by 2 people

  6. MeThePeople | January 8, 2018 at 7:52 am | Reply

    I blinked and missed her career.
    Oh well

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Alma | January 8, 2018 at 7:59 am | Reply

    Mockery at its best. Just a show of the survivors of the defunct and a mastery of hypocrisy at its best. And the winner is, OPRAH WINFREY and the caravan of liberal progressives to empower(?) women? Smart way to see if a black woman OW can occupy the White House but, why not, she’s been there and done it all! And notably missing none other than Mustafa Obama and his “wife” Michael, they didn’t need be there, as it would “obscure” the female empowerment movement. The future of the awards is in decline, leave it to the “liberal” arts.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s