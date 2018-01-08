Only in La-La Land: Actress at the Golden Globe Awards wears “Poverty is Sexist” t-shirt that costs $380

Last night at the Golden Globes Awards show the Hollyweird libtards were out in force, wearing black to show “solidarity” for victims of sexual abuse and every other social justice warrior issue they proclaimed to support via virtue signaling.

Case in point: Some actress, Connie Britton, wore a t-shirt proclaiming, “Poverty is sexist” that retails for approximately $380.

She’s worth a cool $8 million. Way to represent the “small towns” with a “custom” t-shirt.

Via Refinery29: We called it: When you’re restricted to wearing just one color, creativity forces your hand. But on Sunday evening, Hollywood rose to the occasion, making black their own — and in Connie Britton’s case, taking things one step further and wearing a literal statement sweater.

On Sunday evening, the Nashville actress walked the red carpet wearing a black long-sleeve Lingua Franca top embroidered with the words “Poverty is sexist.” She styled it with a black Max Mara skirt. Britton shared her look on Instagram, captioning the photo: “My sweater says “Poverty is sexist” and we dressed in black to acknowledge that it is time for all of us, men and women, to empower ourselves with equality.” She explained the inspiration for the look, saying during the red carpet: “My hope is that this movement will now reach the grass roots, the small towns, the villages near and far, where women have been silenced, without resources, in the face of gender disparity. We are all stronger when we work together with respect and understanding. Strong women equal strong families, economies, and communities. Everywhere. So let’s get this show on the road.”

Lingua Franca created the custom sweater for Britton and shared her awards show look on their Instagram account, writing: “@conniebritton stuns in custom… us!!!!!! Omg so amazing to see our sweater on the red carpet!” While $100 from each of Britton’s sweater sold benefits one campaign, an organization working to fight poverty and prevent diseases, particularly in Africa, Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, the designer behind the New York-based label, also created a black sweater with “Time’s Up” written across the chest in white. It retails for $380, and $100 of each of those sweaters sold will benefit the Time’s Up legal fund. You can buy yours here.

DCG

Advertisements