CBS’s “The Good Fight” to tackle Trump impeachment

From Hollywood Reporter: “Trump fatigue,” a common affliction for anyone who’s consumed popular culture or media at any point over the past two years, is becoming a problem for TV characters as well.
Christine Baranski’s character will struggle with her own political ennui in the second season of CBS All Access’ The Good Fight, per series creators Michelle and Robert King. On the bright side, the showrunners revealed that the No. 1 on their call sheet will also get a storyline about potentially impeaching the current U.S. president.
“The Democratic Committee is auditioning firms to take over impeachment hearings,” Robert King explained to reporters on Saturday morning at the TV critics press tour in Pasadena. “A lot of it is a debate about how Trump could be impeached.”
But this isn’t exactly speculative fiction. Hypothetical impeachment, fictionalized and real, largely hinges on a fruitful midterm for Democrats — so no presidential parody will actually have to face down Baranski’s Diane Lockhart during the upcoming run of the Good Wife spinoff. It will be in the conversation, though. Added King, “These are people who are really counting their chickens before they’re hatched.”
Like The Good Wife before it, The Good Fight aggressively leans into politics. The drama retooled its first episode in the wake of the 2016 presidential election and touched on the effects of Trump being in office throughout the freshman season. It is also approaching the issue from a decidedly progressive point of view, with its lead and supporting characters overwhelmingly liberal.
The Kings, speaking at a panel on politics and social issues alongside several other CBS showrunners, confirmed a few other hot-button issues that their series will be tackling in its return — including sexual harassment. The Good Fight will riff on Ronan Farrow’s struggle to get his Harvey Weinstein expose on the air at NBC News by focusing an episode on a journalist trying to expose a liberal star on their own broadcast network, a fact that doesn’t sit will with their bosses.
“We thought almost everything would have been torn apart on this issue,” Robert King copped, acknowledging that it’s been more enduring than they originally thought when they broke the story.
The Good Fight returns Mar. 8.
TDS: The longest running paranoid-delusional condition of the Left. It is a serious mental illness characterized by the inability to recognize and exist within reality.
The clowns on the left can keep trying to impeach, but it ain’t happening!
Just can not figure the liberal mind. I have yet to hear a reasoned liberal argument. Their every position is anti-U.S..
I believe that the Republicans are going to gain seats in both the House and Senate. All the Democrats offer is their hatred for Trump and his turning America back up to a healthy nation and finding more ways to take our money and freedom and make us their drone slaves. Not a platform that most American citizens want. Also, I’m sure they’re planning on ramping up the tactic of stealing as many seats as they can, but God’s in control now and by His grace, it won’t happen. We the People are too smart and aware for this group of puny little demons. They shall not pass!
Teflon Don! I dont believe I have ever seen any human in my life, take as much as DJT and still be standing. This must be the New York way, that he has definitely mastered in his 71 years. I pray for him and this country every night. The left will be in for one heck of a fight if something happens to him. As for hollywierd, I think they are doing themselves in….its just taking longer than I had hoped for them to implode and become a nothing industry. I am getting ready to cut my cable and comcast is offering me every deal under the sun, to stay! I know I will be making that cut soon. MAGA Trump #2020!
