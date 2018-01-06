Washington, DC is replete with Masonic-Illuminati symbols

Takeaway quote: “Masonry is Judaism for Gentiles“.

(1) The Scottish Rite Temple is located at 1733, 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, near the White House.

(2) The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, commonly known simply as the Scottish Rite, is one of several Rites of Freemasonry. A Rite is a progressive series of degrees conferred by various Masonic organizations or bodies, each of which operates under the control of its own central authority. In the Scottish Rite the central authority is called a Supreme Council.

In the United States of America there are two Supreme Councils: one in Washington, D.C. (which controls the Southern Jurisdiction), and one in Lexington, Massachusetts (which controls the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction). In the Southern Jurisdiction of the United States, the Supreme Council consists of no more than 33 members and is presided over by a Grand Commander, Ronald A. Seale, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana attorney.

(3) Did you know there is a tiny owl hidden in the U.S. dollar bill?

(4) Did you know there is a hexagon — a 6-sided cloud pattern — in the north pole of the planet Saturn?

The sides of the Saturn’s hexagon are about 8,600 mi long, more than the 7,900-mi diameter of Earth. Saturn’s hexagon rotates with a period of 10h 39m 24s, the same period as the planet’s radio emissions from its interior. There is a vortex inside the hexagon.

Saturn’s hexagon was first discovered by Voyager in 1981 and revisited by Cassini-Huygens in 2006. During the Cassini mission, the hexagon changed from a mostly blue color to more of a golden color. Various explanations for the hexagonal cloud pattern have been offered.

