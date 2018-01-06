Washington, DC is replete with Masonic-Illuminati symbols

Takeaway quote: “Masonry is Judaism for Gentiles“.
Notes:
(1) The Scottish Rite Temple is located at 1733, 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, near the White House.
(2) The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, commonly known simply as the Scottish Rite, is one of several Rites of Freemasonry. A Rite is a progressive series of degrees conferred by various Masonic organizations or bodies, each of which operates under the control of its own central authority. In the Scottish Rite the central authority is called a Supreme Council.
In the United States of America there are two Supreme Councils: one in Washington, D.C. (which controls the Southern Jurisdiction), and one in Lexington, Massachusetts (which controls the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction). In the Southern Jurisdiction of the United States, the Supreme Council consists of no more than 33 members and is presided over by a Grand Commander, Ronald A. Seale, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana attorney.
(3) Did you know there is a tiny owl hidden in the U.S. dollar bill?
(4) Did you know there is a hexagon — a 6-sided cloud pattern — in the north pole of the planet Saturn?
The sides of the Saturn’s hexagon are about 8,600 mi long, more than the 7,900-mi diameter of Earth. Saturn’s hexagon rotates with a period of 10h 39m 24s, the same period as the planet’s radio emissions from its interior. There is a vortex inside the hexagon.
Saturn’s hexagon was first discovered by Voyager in 1981 and revisited by Cassini-Huygens in 2006. During the Cassini mission, the hexagon changed from a mostly blue color to more of a golden color. Various explanations for the hexagonal cloud pattern have been offered.
H/t Big Lug
~Eowyn
What does all this mean..?? We have yet to discover the many Simple things of Earth itself.. No-one has yet to describe or yet explain the powerful dynamic action that the Moon’s gravitational pull has on the inner, more mallable mantle of the earth.. I won’t explain the physics or the dynamism of it here, – because those “smart-ass-know-it-all” dummies over at Harvard should have already figured this out Yeeaarrszz ago..
LikeLike
I remember seeing a while back, a video showing the pole of Saturn with the circular swirling clouds around the hexagon. It was compared to a an aerial view of Muslim “pilgrims” circling the Kaaba stone in Mecca. The appearance was identical. I wish I could remember where I saw it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, look at a picture of the Baphomet and then a picture of the ancient god Saturn. They are eerily similar. Saturn was also known for being an old man that devoured children. Just like the real thing. There are deep connections between evil doctrine and the concept of time travel. Literally, going back and doing things over again, etc. Obviously, since the Heavenly Father has decreed that Man shall live but once. We don’t get second do-overs in the literal sense, no matter how desperately we may wish it.
This info is old news, frankly, and nothing is more frightening than that well-hidden image of a double-headed serpent wrapping around a cross… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3YY30UqzLU
This video above, and its prequel, are must-watch for this topic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It also leads into the concept that the hexagram is the most unholy demonic symbol, so I’m told. It also depicts a black cube in three dimensions. And the Black Cube is the most ancient of satanic symbols, dating back to Egypt, or at least according to a google-dive I did back in November. I know I randomly encountered a abhorrent satanic artist who had done photographs of this black cube wandering around. There is a real connection there, as well as the tendency to reference it in horror movies and the like.
And again, a hexagram is detailing a cube in three dimensions, surrounded by what appears to be rays of light… We humans didn’t confirm there was a hexagonal storm atop planet Saturn, but others did, I guess.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regardless of the hidden mysteries we are here to fulfill a mission, when complete we will be the dust particles sped off into space to other dimensions, and other universes yet unknown.
LikeLiked by 1 person