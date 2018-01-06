Somali migrant in Italy tries to rape woman about to give birth in delivery room

Somalia is a country in the Horn of Africa, with a population of 14.3 million in 2016, 99.8% of whom are Muslim.

The ongoing civil war has led to the Somali diaspora — an exodus of Somali refugees and migrants primarily to the Arabian peninsula, Western Europe, North America, Southern Africa and Australia. An estimated 8,228 Somalis are in Italy.

Below is an account of a sex-crazed Somali “migrant” in Italy who befits the term “rapefugee”.

Libero Quotidiano reports that on December 31, 2017, a 38-year-old Somali citizen stole a green nursing uniform from a warehouse at the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome, Italy.

He then entered the delivery room and attempted to rape a 43-year-old woman in the throes of labor. He groped the woman and started to masturbate. The woman’s screams alerted nurses and a doctor who immediately summoned the police.

Police arrested the Somali on charges of sexual violence.

On January 2, 2018, the judges of the fifth penal section of Rome validated the arrest and ordered that the man be detained in prison, pending his trial on January 10.

The Somali has been in Italy for several years and has a criminal record. His defense is asking that the man undergo a psychiatric examination.

The average IQ score in Somalia is 68. A “moron” is defined as a person with an IQ score of 70 or below. That means the average Somali is a moron. (See “How smart or stupid is your country?“)

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, there were 135,266 Somalis in the United States. Below is a video of Somalis in the Mall of America, Minneapolis.

