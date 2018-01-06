Somali migrant in Italy tries to rape woman about to give birth in delivery room

Somalia is a country in the Horn of Africa, with a population of 14.3 million in 2016, 99.8% of whom are Muslim.
The ongoing civil war has led to the Somali diaspora — an exodus of Somali refugees and migrants primarily to the Arabian peninsula, Western Europe, North America, Southern Africa and Australia. An estimated 8,228 Somalis are in Italy.
Below is an account of a sex-crazed Somali “migrant” in Italy who befits the term “rapefugee”.
Libero Quotidiano reports that on December 31, 2017, a 38-year-old Somali citizen stole a green nursing uniform from a warehouse at the Sant’Eugenio hospital in Rome, Italy.
He then entered the delivery room and attempted to rape a 43-year-old woman in the throes of labor. He groped the woman and started to masturbate. The woman’s screams alerted nurses and a doctor who immediately summoned the police.
Police arrested the Somali on charges of sexual violence.
On January 2, 2018, the judges of the fifth penal section of Rome validated the arrest and ordered that the man be detained in prison, pending his trial on January 10.
The Somali has been in Italy for several years and has a criminal record. His defense is asking that the man undergo a psychiatric examination.
The average IQ score in Somalia is 68. A “moron” is defined as a person with an IQ score of 70 or below. That means the average Somali is a moron. (See “How smart or stupid is your country?“)
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, there were 135,266 Somalis in the United States. Below is a video of Somalis in the Mall of America, Minneapolis.
See also:
- President Trump pulls U.S. out of UN global pact on migration
- Cucked Italy: African refugees assault politician and TV crew
- Muslim washes his anus at public drinking fountain in Italy
- Town hall in Italy removed Christmas tree to not offend Muslims
- Is Italy still Italy if the inhabitants are black Muslim migrants from Africa?
- Europe commits suicide with ‘in situ’ political-asylum agreement with Africa
- Europe commits suicide: Explosive increase in rapes and HIV from Muslim migrants
- After pushing for Muslim immigration into Europe, Jews now say Jews should leave Europe
- Pope Francis says refugees’ wellbeing trumps national security
H/t Defend Europa and FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
These disgusting Somalis are the lowest form of scum, in the pecking order of muzzies they are truly at the bottom. They are extremely low IQ, have no empathy, and are very narcissistic, not 1 should be allowed in the USA and the ones here already need to be shipped back asap.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed, the average IQ in Somalia is 68, which means the average Somali is a moron (definition of moron: IQ of 70 or below).
https://fellowshipoftheminds.com/2014/10/11/how-smart-or-stupid-is-your-country/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Koko the Gorilla” probably has a higher IQ than that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Muslim, non-English-speaking, subliterate and ultra-low IQ Somalis must be about the least assimilable people on the planet, and yet these people could not have been brought in (almost by definition) to destroy our culture while simultaneously providing slave labor without funding authorization by the Republican establishment under Ryan.
Somalis have had chattel value in kosher meatpacking plants like Agriprocessors and have figured in Tyson meatpacking labor abuses. And how about Trump’s first presidential pardon going to kosher meatpacking’s uber mobster, Shlomo Rabashkin. Rabashkin’s a Hasidic rabbi, devouted husband and father, so his 27-year sentence had to be motivated by blind hatred, right?
Anyway, this is as good a glimpse behind closed doors as we’re going to get of Ryan wiping his chin off with the American flag, and, connecting the dots with Italy, who owns all our politicians as completely as if they were Somalis working in a meatpacking plant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good points Dan. Both Dems and Repoops are responsible for this mess. Those poor folks who live in some of these more rural places where these plants like Chobani or the Kosher butchers’ plant are in close proximity really get the brunt of having these neanderthals in their communities. I saw that article on Trump pardoning Rubashkin too. Absolutely sickening. The whole thing is sickening. I honestly cannot say how we are going to survive this when the ruling elite punish us for every minor infraction, not to mention saying the wrong thing, while the likes of these Morlochs are allowed every privilege imaginable. I can handle almost anything, but this replacement of our people and our culture by savages while our hands our tied behind our backs drives me out of my mind, and sickens my being.
For those who don’t know what Dan refers to as regards The man who Trump pardoned, I include the link below. I guess it’s safe to say we all know who pulls his strings.
https://www.henrymakow.com/jews_must_confront_dark_side_o.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, what isn’t being said is that “WE” are the new “Somalis”. The filthy owners of Obongo and Company continue through their agents to operate a “soft coup” in the name of the Jews. I suppose the “nice” thing about it is that it makes it very easy to assess blame. Pick an evil and it ALWAYS traces back to “The Source”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome to The Mall of America
William Shockley, was the physicist who invented semiconductors.
His ‘views’ got him into major trouble, although his views were based on scientific observation.
IMO the following statement by him went a long way towards getting him labelled as a racist and ruined his career and reputation:
“My research leads me inescapably to the opinion that the major cause of the American Negro’s intellectual and social deficits is hereditary and racially genetic in origin and, thus, not remediable to a major degree by practical improvements in the environment.”
What he said is consistent with what was in this post.
The Nazis made Eugenics a forbidden word, and halted any objective or productive discussion of how society can constructively and compassionately deal with individuals with low IQs.
Abortion is a form of eugenics, but it has become the darling of Liberals and feminists.
Where are the stats for how smart is your state, or how smart is your political party?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Well, the “Nazis” didn’t make eugenics a dirty word, the Jews did. This is a subject that will never receive the attention it deserves because the myth that will lead to our destruction depends on people self-censoring themselves.
I keep repeating myself on this. Things ARE what they ARE, not what we would like them to be. I think you may notice a clue in the behavior of the young SJW’s who whine and cry because they’ve been raised on this doctrine that things are whatever you decide that they are.
This is a huge immature avoidance maneuver. It was decided that certain groups of creatures were “human” and all “humans” were created “equal”. It would appear that the anecdotal evidence does not support that claim.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And we owe it all to S.O.B. MUSTAFA OBAMA, we are forever grateful to that M.F. (Sarc).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alma, now we know What the problem is with obama!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he carried the torch for the Jewish “Internationale” for eight years. A lot of them are still dug in like Alabama ticks. The whole place needs dipping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reblogged this on disturbeddeputy and commented:
Muslims just can’t stop proving how evil they are, can they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a badge of honor for them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Somalian was hardly a standard deviation.
He performed the famous Franken-Clinton Maneuver on the woman.
Riddle me this:
Where do liberals, democrats and the southern black caucus fir into the spectrum?
for answer please see below
morons (IQ of 51 to 70)
imbeciles (IQ of 21-50)
idiots (IQ of 0 to 20).
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is what Barach Obama, the DEMOCRATS and RINO’s brought to America. Hillary would have multiplied this TRASH x ten.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What’s the little blonde hair boy at the 30 sec mark doing w/a scumoli ?
Kidnapped…
LikeLike